Something that still annoys me— Marcus Flowers (D) was a no-hope candidate who raised $16,000,000 to lose by 32 points Adam Gray (D) only raised $2M and lost by 500 votes. Be smart about where you put your money, Dems pic.twitter.com/oOfb8waS7K — Brent Peabody 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@brent_peabody) April 28, 2023

