Breaking (the Court) Open Thread: Chief ‘Just Us’ Robert’s Little Secret

by | 19 Comments

I think this completes the bingo sheet on the SC(R)OTUS Justices. Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Coney Barrett — there’s not a one of them hasn’t befouled their position on the bench, is there?

There’s nothing wrong with a Justice’s spouse having their own career, comes the swift defense. Choosing to look away from blatant conflicts of interest, choosing not to recuse oneself from related cases, however…

IIRC, this would be about the time their twins started primary school, so Jane would have more time free…

Two years after John Roberts’ confirmation as the Supreme Court’s chief justice in 2005, his wife, Jane Sullivan Roberts, made a pivot. After a long and distinguished career as a lawyer, she refashioned herself as a legal recruiter, a matchmaker who pairs job-hunting lawyers up with corporations and firms.

Roberts told a friend that the change was motivated by a desire to avoid the appearance of conflicts of interest, given that her husband was now the highest-ranking judge in the country. “There are many paths to the good life,” she said. “There are so many things to do if you’re open to change and opportunity.”

And life was indeed good for the Robertses, at least for the years 2007 to 2014. During that eight-year stretch, according to internal records from her employer, Jane Roberts generated a whopping $10.3 million in commissions, paid out by corporations and law firms for placing high-dollar lawyers with them.

That eye-popping figure comes from records in a whistleblower complaint filed by a disgruntled former colleague of Roberts, who says that as the spouse of the most powerful judge in the United States, the income she earns from law firms who practice before the Court should be subject to public scrutiny.

“When I found out that the spouse of the chief justice was soliciting business from law firms, I knew immediately that it was wrong,” the whistleblower, Kendal B. Price, who worked alongside Jane Roberts at the legal recruiting firm Major, Lindsey & Africa, told Insider in an interview. “During the time I was there, I was discouraged from ever raising the issue. And I realized that even the law firms who were Jane’s clients had nowhere to go. They were being asked by the spouse of the chief justice for business worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, and there was no one to complain to. Most of these firms were likely appearing or seeking to appear before the Supreme Court. It’s natural that they’d do anything they felt was necessary to be competitive.”

Roberts’ apparent $10.3 million in compensation puts her toward the top of the payscale for legal headhunters. Price’s disclosures, which were filed under federal whistleblower-protection laws and are now in the hands of the House and Senate Judiciary committees, add to the mounting questions about how Supreme Court justices and their families financially benefit from their special status, an area that Senate Democrats are vowing to investigate after a series of disclosure lapses by the justices themselves…

I guess it’s like the Mafia, or Putin’s Russia: Nobody gets to be a member until the blackmail material is in the company files.

    19Comments

    3. 3.

      FelonyGovt

      In my career as an arbitrator, I need to disclose every actual and potential conflict of interest for every case. Whether I have had a previous proceeding with any of the parties, their attorneys, etc.  Is there anything that might present even the appearance of a conflict of interest, such as something my spouse or child is involved in. It boggles my mind that this just doesn’t seem to apply to the Supreme Court justices.

      Oh, I forgot, they signed a statement assuring us that they are ethical! Never mind!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Lapassionara

      They have no shame. Justice Roberts will be known as the Chief Justice of the most ethically-challenged Supreme Court in history.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      CaseyL

      @Lapassionara:

      They have no shame because they have no concept of public service whatsoever.  It’s all a grift, all the way down.

      A philosophy they share with the rest of the GOP.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      gVOR08

      10.3 mil over 8 years. In 2014 the Chief Justice’s salary was $255,500, so roughly 2 mil over 8 years. That might rival Ginni Thomas’ ability to monetize her husbands seat.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      cain

      When they say ‘activist judges’ – it is always a confession. In this case, they are quite active in leveraging their position to enrich themselves and create conflicts of interest.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      We need to add six justices to the Supreme Court, because right now, there are only three actual Justices: Justice Kagan, Justice Sotomayor, and Justice Jackson.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      TheOtherHank

      I realize that Coney-Barret is a horrible person. But what has she done that’s comparable to the other 5?

      Also, I’m still waiting to find out who paid off Kavanaugh’s debts.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scout211

      I think this story has been out there before. But I like that they all are being forced to endure some recent sunlight on their financial dealings, thanks to Clarence and Ginny’s recent exposure.

      But Alito’s current statement  is, well, equally infuriating. He clearly believes the court must be completely insulated and protected.  But if his rulings hurt citizens, well they must endure.

      Target of assassins? Really, Sam?

      Justice Samuel Alito said that he has a “pretty good idea” who was responsible for the unprecedented disclosure of a draft opinion of a Supreme Court ruling last year, suggesting it was someone who opposed reversing the Roe v. Wade precedent that protected abortion rights nationwide.

      In an interview published Friday by The Wall Street Journal in its opinion section, Alito dismissed the idea that the draft was leaked by one of the five conservative justices who were in the majority of the ruling.

      “That’s infuriating to me,” Alito said of the speculation. “Look, this made us targets of assassination. Would I do that to myself? Would the five of us have done that to ourselves? It’s quite implausible.”

      . . .

      Alito took swipes in the interview at those he said have criticized the court “unfairly,” and he griped about how some pockets of the legal profession were playing a role in the criticism rather than defending the high court.

      . . .

      “After Justice Kavanaugh was accused of being a rapist during his Senate confirmation hearings, he made an impassioned speech, made an impassioned scene, and he was criticized because it was supposedly not judicious, not the proper behavior for a judge to speak in those terms. I don’t know – if somebody calls you a rapist?” Alito said.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      JPL

      @Scout211: What a fking idiot.   As we know from past leaks, he or his wife was responsible for the Hobby Lobby decision.   fking asshole

      Sorry about my language but the news is covering this as though he is a good source.  fkfkfkffkf

      Reply
    17. 17.

      geg6

      These people are disgusting and beneath contempt.  Maybe we revisit Marbury v Madison and ignore their asses.  Or even better, add justices, which has been done many times over US history.

      Reply

