Crashing & Burning (Open Thread)

by | 41 Comments

I positively loathe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with every fiber of my being — maybe even more than I despise Donald Fucking Trump — so I loved the Florida Politics site’s home page this morning:

Home screen of FL Politics with array of negative headlines about Ron DeSantis

Friends, that page has it all. News of more donors fleeing! DeSantis polling badly against both Biden and Trump! DeSantis getting trashed by Trump and bushwhacked by the GOP’s 2024 version of the Dem’s 2020 Andrew Yang! Even dithering Little Marco makes an appearance, as if in a Dollar Store production of Hamlet where the Prince of Denmark is a self-important pol with a bad combover o’ertop his ignoble mind! Heck, there’s a below-the-fold diss from Kevin McCarthy about the Disney feud!

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America. DeSantis and his authoritarian goons will continue to inflict incalculable harm on Floridians, millions of whom did not sign up for this shit and do not deserve it. But if our horrible governor flames out quickly on the national stage, maybe we can contain the damage. Perhaps Repubs and even the Beltway media will learn that while there’s an alarmingly large plurality of fash-curious Americans, authoritarianism isn’t a winning ticket nationwide.

And maybe we can start to turn things around here in the Mildew State too. Disney is just one of many entities suing the DeSantis administration. The League of Women Voters of Florida filed a suit this week against the extremist DeSantis pal who is the current secretary of state, Cord Byrd, for violating the National Voter Registration Act of 1993. (TPM) The suit alleges that the state hatched a “byzantine statutory scheme” to entrap Floridians with felony records for the purpose of political theater.

I have no idea if the suit has a chance, but it describes exactly what happened. It’s a form of resistance to the governor’s authoritarianism that he can’t ignore, so thank dog for civic-minded groups like the League!

Open thread.

PS: Thanks to all who recommended The Diplomat on Netflix in a recent TV discussion here. I intended to watch one episode in the wee hours when I couldn’t sleep and ended up watching the first four!

    41Comments

    3. 3.

      oldgold

      I am still not sure what would be more dangerous for the country, Trump or DeSantis being the Republican nominee for President.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Geminid

      There is also a lawsuit filed against DeSantis and his minions for using 50 migrants in his Martha’s Vineyard stunt. A Boston based civil rights law firm filed it on behalf of the migrants.

      Maybe the elusive Perla Huerta will show up for her deposition. She may be indicted in Bexar County, Texas for her role in hoodwinking the people.* DeSantis is not a target of that probe, but his public safety director, Larry ____, is. A Bexar County Deputy saw him at the airport, coordinating the loading of the migrants.

      *As witnesses to a possible crime, the migrants have protected status and cannot be deported, at least until these legal proceedings are over and maybe not then.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Scout211

      Thank you BC, for the Florida updates.

      I actually laughed when I read the latest quote from DeSantis regarding the Disney lawsuit. He stated (quoted everywhere)  that Disney’s lawsuit is “without merit” and “political.”

      He must have been looking in a mirror when he made that statement. 🤣

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ruckus

      Betty, I have to ask, how did this dipshit get elected gov in the first place, no one else want the job? Could his opposition actually have been worse? Is that even possible? Or is it that he is a bog standard rethuglican?

      Being even minimally exposed to him shows he has zero human skills, the personality of a festering boil, and his political chops seem that they are overshadowed by an actual pork chop.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JWR

      Wow, Lil’ RonDon even got nicked by Vivek Ramaswamy, the guy who believes that Black people got their Rights following the Civil War. Good!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Urza

      @oldgold: Probably short term Trump as he’d just go crazy.  Long term though the fascists like DeSantis getting power for any length of time will erode all our institutions and there’s no America out there hanging around with a Marshall Plan waiting to nation build us after.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MattF

      And DeSantis’s various failures are making him push harder and look worse. Maybe an international tour while Jacksonville was being washed away wasn’t such a great idea. Maybe trying to make an example out of Disney wasn’t such a great idea. Maybe…

      ETA: And I just watched the first episode of The Diplomat… umm… bit of a cliffhanger…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      lollipopguild

      The thing that just flabbergasted me was doubling and tripling down on the attack on Disney. Some of his stooges that he appointed to the Reedy Creek board were openly talking about how they were going to control Disney’s content and tell Disney what kind of movies to make. The Gov and his minions spend way too much time huffing their own farts.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Urza

      @Ruckus: First election his opponent was an African American with some troubles of his own that I don’t recall, plus Trump working to get him elected.  Last time was against a previous Republican governor who’s inoffensive generally and switched to being a Democrat.  There was no reason to vote FOR him, just against DeSantis and that is not a way to win an election.  Need either lots of for people, or some for and some against the other guy, but all against is not a winning proposition most of the time.  And DeSantis really ramped up the evil after the last election, the general public wasn’t going to be aware of much of it in the first 4 years.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Frankensteinbeck

      DeSantis was doing great in the primary race until Trump started attacking him and DeSantis wouldn’t hit back.  “Who said I’m running for president?” is a weakass political comeback that should go down in history.  It makes Jeb’s “Please clap” look dominant and powerful.

      For the general election, I think the man would set off every anti-Trump voter just as hard, and energize the voters pissed about Dobbs even more.

      I’ve also really wondered if Dem turnout in Florida wasn’t hit hard by DeSantis making it clear he would arrest anyone for anything that might make their votes even slightly suspicious, like being black.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @lee: I watched that earlier today and I had a completely different reaction than the rest of you.

      I think that the folks who like Trump will LOVE the response from DeSantis – lashing out and putting the lib reporters in their place.

      “Look how strong he is, he showed them!”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ixnay

      Similar experience with the Diplomat. Great show, diverse cast. Now let’s get going on the 2nd season to resolve the cliffhanger.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Frankensteinbeck: This, honestly, was the big thing for me. DeSantis has obviously been running for president for years. He should just fucking announce it rather than running out the clock and hoping Republicans voters just decide not to back Trump.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      @lollipopguild:  That’s how I felt, too, and then I listened to 2 different podcasts last night, and they both had a completely different take.

      They both felt that the fight with a big business like Disney ELEVATES DeSantis.  The first podcast was Majority 54, with Jason Kander telling the story of getting into a fight with the majority leader when he had only been in the state house for 2 weeks.  The majority leader told Kander that if he got in a fight with the majority leader after just two weeks, then Kander was going to lose.

      Kander replies with something like “if I get in a public fight with the majority leader after only two weeks, then I win!”  Because a public fight with the big guy elevates the little guy.  Kander also said that people underestimate how much the people in FL hate Disney for all the power they have, so just taking them on – even for the wrong reason – wins DeSantis points.

      The next podcast to say the same thing about taking on Disney elevating DeSantis (different words, but the same thing) was Pod Save the World.  Dan – whose political takes i respect more than all 3 of the others combined – said that taking on a huge corporation like Disney raises the standing of DeSantis.

      I’m not sure what to think, but with both of them saying that I wonder if there is something to it.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      CaseyL

      @Ruckus:

      In the first election (2018), the Democratic nominee was Andrew Gillum, and the race was close enough that racism and shenanigans were the determining factors. (Gillum’s arrest on drug charges happened some time afterwards, so his drug use wasn’t known and wasn’t a factor.)

      In 2022, The “Democratic” nominee was GOPer-turned-Dem Charlie Crist, who is without firm positions or principles (other than “I should be elected”).  He did try a spirited campaign against De Santis, but he’s been part of Florida politics for so long as a Republican that, possibly, no one believed he meant any of them.

      Personally, I believe the election was lost when Nikki Fried lost the primary against Crist.  She was and is a better candidate/politician in every way. I just didn’t and don’t understand it at all.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      smith

      @WaterGirl: I think that the folks who like Trump will LOVE the response from DeSantis – lashing out and putting the lib reporters in their place.

      Whoever the Rs nominate will be like that, and will appeal to those folks. Those aren’t the voters we need to get — hard-core Goobers are a lost cause. It’s the wobbly folks who don’t pay much attention to politics that we need to reach.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      PJ

      @WaterGirl: I don’t know about that.  He has a thing in his voice which (unfairly, but still) will get marked as effeminate.  The way he wobbles his head when he’s challenged is because he’s uncomfortable (afraid, really), and that marks him as weak.  If he runs against Trump, Trump will absolutely use all of that against him and more.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Mike in NC

      We’ve watched the first four episodes of The Diplomat and like it a lot. Another show on Netflix called Florida Man is also worth watching.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Barbara

      @WaterGirl: ​ I doubt if picking a fight with Disney is the same. Even if it is a net plus for some voters, or some voters in Florida at least, it is such a huge, no holds barred negative for donors that it will ultimately hurt. Not only can a candidate like DeSantis not afford to drive them away, it’s a stance that drives away possible endorsements from other pols who also can’t afford to drive away donors. It might dress him up for a few more voters but it makes him less appealing with some, and positively radioactive with donors and their fellow travelers.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      Betty, I started watching The Diplomat after that post, too, but I thought it was you who had suggested it, so I was going to thank you.

      I watch streaming shows when I am on the treadmill, and I was totally shocker earlier this week when an episode of The Recruit ended and then suddenly the series was over.  (Well, there will apparently be a season two, but it won’t be for another year or more!)  I was not prepared for the sudden stop.

      But I somehow remembered that people had recommended The Diplomat, so I pulled that up.  It’s very good. I think I’m on episode 2 – don’t call it a kidnapping – and even though I was really glad when my treadmill time was up yesterday I really wanted to know what happened next.

      But the unbreakable rule is that treadmill shows are ONLY watched on the treadmill.  And it has to be moving! :-)

      Not wanting to get caught flat-footed at the end of an episode, I checked just now for a season two.  Not announced yet, but it there is one it could be next summer.  So another 12-15 months!

      Apparently it was just released in early April!

      Move over The Night Agent—Netflix has another political drama on the rise. If you haven’t heard, The Diplomat has fully taken over the streaming platform. Since its premiere on April 2, the new series has held a steady spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list. Haven’t seen it yet? Here’s a quick rundown.

      The Diplomat follows Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), a woman who is hired as an ambassador to the United Kingdom amid an international crisis. As if juggling her career isn’t hard enough, she is also fighting to save her marriage to her husband, Hal (Rufus Sewell), a former political star. After a stunning eight episodes, Season One ended with a chilling cliffhanger. (Which, of course, we won’t spoil here.) Netflix has kept quiet about the future of the show, but The Diplomat’s showrunner, Deborah Cahn, is clearly excited to plan the next chapter.

      I guess I’ll be checking out The Night Agent when I finish The Diplomat.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: Isn’t he the “Andrew Yang” she was referring to?

      We’ve watched 1.5 episodes of The Diplomat. Rufus Sewell makes it worth watching. I never watched The Americans, so this is my first experience with Keri Russell. I’m not terribly impressed. She doesn’t know how to say F-bombs. She emphasizes them too much.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      PJ

      @WaterGirl: The assumption, though, is that people hate or dislike Disney.  I’ll grant that it’s possible that there are a lot of Floridians that resent Disney for the power they have in the state, but at the same time, Disney is a huge employer and attraction that generates hundreds of thousands of jobs, which also has to mean a lot to a lot of Floridians.

      But outside of Florida?  Disney is one of the most loved brands in the USA (not by me, but still).  Taking on Disney because they don’t hate gay people enough is not going to fly in the rest of the country.  It just makes De Santis look like the nutjob that he is.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      WaterGirl

      @PJ: I agree with all of that.  But his voice didn’t sound high-pitched and effeminate in that clip.

      I didn’t notice the bobblehead thing in this one – I will have to watch it again!

      edit: okay, watched again.  It wasn’t the bobble-head thing where it’s going side-to-side and round again.  But there was quite a bit of bobbing up and down.

      Seems like he is still trying to perfect whatever the hell that is.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      trollhattan

      Kiddo’s team is running at the Penn Relays in Philly, a first for her school. Sports dad crack, a.k.a. bragging rights.

      Naturally, live coverage is paywalled to the hilt.

      She has set a tourist goal of visiting the bar from “Sunny.” Now that’s what I call prioritizing.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      PJ

      @WaterGirl: What you’re looking for in a “treadmill show” may be different than what someone watching on their couch is looking for, but, for what it’s worth, I found that, while The Night Agent held my interest (I watched the whole series), it is also deeply stupid.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Josie

      @Steve in the ATL: ​
       Bexar is a Spanish word that should be pronounced “Behar.” Since we in Texas tend to elide certain pronunciations, it become “Bayer” (sort of). Similar to the name of a town named Refugio but is pronounced Refurio.

      Reply

