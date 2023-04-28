Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Munira – On the Haiku Road – The Natural Elements

On The Road – Munira – On the Haiku Road – The Natural Elements

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Munira

According to Google, there are many different lists of elements, but in this post, we’re looking at the natural or spiritual elements – earth, air, water, fire and ether (sometimes called space). According to both Greek mythology and Ayurveda (the ancient Indian healing system), the natural world and our bodies (as part of the natural world) are made up of these elements.

Earth represents the solid state (stability, permanence and rigidity in nature) as well as the stable parts of the body (bones, teeth and flesh). It gives us the power to sustain and endure.

Water is the unstable and flowing in nature as well as the bodily fluids like blood, lymph and urine. It provides the ever-changing emotions.

Fire is the power to transform, burn and illuminate. In the body, it represents the digestion as well as the fire of intelligence and passion.

Air, which is mobile and dynamic and constantly in motion, represents the breath and all subtle movements in the body as well as the constant motion of thought.

Ether is the space in which everything happens. It is the outer space beyond earth’s atmosphere as well as the empty spaces in the body, the vibrations of sound and the empty sky of mind.

Poets are, of course, always dealing with the natural elements, and often a particular haiku will represent more than one of these elements. I picked the following haiku and photos because they best portray my perceptions of the five elements – earth, water, fire, air and ether.

On The Road - Munira - On the Haiku Road – The Natural Elements 9
Bellingham, WAJanuary 3, 2023

Earth

from earth to earth—
layer by layer
the old tree returns

On The Road - Munira - On the Haiku Road – The Natural Elements 8
Bellingham, WAApril 18, 2022

Earth

garden Buddha—
the inexplicable world
at his feet

On The Road - Munira - On the Haiku Road – The Natural Elements 7
Fall City, WAFebruary 13, 2023

Water

the morning mirror
of a quiet lake
cottage lights and snow

On The Road - Munira - On the Haiku Road – The Natural Elements 6
Bellingham, WAJanuary 11, 2023

Water

raindrops on the creek—
water falling
into itself

On The Road - Munira - On the Haiku Road – The Natural Elements 5
Bellngham, WASeptember 10, 2022

Fire

fire season—
the indifferent glare
of the smoky sun

On The Road - Munira - On the Haiku Road – The Natural Elements 4
West Brome, QCMay 5, 2012

Fire

dark nights—
sometimes a candle
in the window

On The Road - Munira - On the Haiku Road – The Natural Elements 3
West Brome, QC October 9, 2012

Air

torn—
another leaf
in the wind

Random Sampling, 2021 Haiku Canada Members’ Anthology

On The Road - Munira - On the Haiku Road – The Natural Elements 2
Bellingham, WAApril 3, 2023

Air

pine cones
on the path   I walk
where the wind blew

On The Road - Munira - On the Haiku Road – The Natural Elements 1
West Brome, QCNovember 6, 2011

Ether

ghost of a dream—
taking a picture
of the day moon

On The Road - Munira - On the Haiku Road – The Natural Elements
Bellingham, WAJanuary 1, 2023

Ether

quiet sky—
the sound
of no sound

