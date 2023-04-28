This Take Your Child To Work Day, I had the honor of being protected by some of the toughest agents in town. pic.twitter.com/mYEZ8sDEj9 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 28, 2023

Corny, and yet, objectively adorable:

Sop to all the freaks creaming themselves over TikTok videos of Chinese kids in uniforms cleaning guns https://t.co/2TKfYy9eZH — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) April 27, 2023

Both Presidents seem to be enjoying themselves here…

President Joe Biden reacts as President Yoon Suk Yeol of Korea sings “American Pie” by Don McLean, during the entertainment portion of the State Dinner. @POTUS pic.twitter.com/4ZgfFe6PYQ — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) April 27, 2023

lol these dopey pundits are so horse race pilled the idea “what if normal people don’t want to think about this shit all the time” just cannot occur in their brains — kilgore trout, blue check blocker (@KT_So_It_Goes) April 27, 2023







He won in a modern popular landslide while eschewing large rallies in favor of fireside chats and Zoom meetings. Yes, it was a COVID consideration, but I also think many voters responded to the more personal approach and dramatic contrast with Trump. https://t.co/zSDqPIFf4G — zeddy (@Zeddary) April 26, 2023