TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: So Nice to Watch A President Who *LOVES* His Job

by | 59 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Corny, and yet, objectively adorable:

Both Presidents seem to be enjoying themselves here…



(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

    59Comments

    6. 6.

      p.a.

      The fact he seems to enjoy himself so is part of the reason I think the age issue won’t hold water.  If he felt the job was a drudging burden he couldn’t have the energy level he does.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      Speaking of media BS, the Axios guy on MSNBC this morning was comparing Biden “He gets up at 7 and works out” to Trump’s “Executive Time.”

      Gird your loins because the media firehose will be off the charts.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      eclare

      In the photos of the president singing, the band director also looks like he is having a great time.  He’s the bald guy in the dress uniform with the gold braid.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      satby

      The reason he’s such a good President is that he’s a good man and clearly loves both his job AND people. It shows in his public appearances but it also shows in the policies and legislation he pushes. It seems fitting that a man who really devoted his life to public service will be capping his working career on such a high note after his next election win.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Hildebrand

      @Baud: I was thinking of the idiotic dilettantes that are his daughter and SIL –  but, yes the orange one’s delightful interactions with youth will always be remembered with a rising gorge.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Nora

      When you look at that tweet and see the responses from RWNJ’s, it’s just disgusting.  How you could look at Biden and those kids and immediately think “pedophile” is beyond me.  Haven’t these people ever had loving adults in their lives when they were growing up?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      @Nora:

      They’re either pro-programmed bots or pre-programmed humans.  Either way, we need to learn not to treat social media commenters are real people.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kay

      The F.B.I. carried out a search on Thursday morning at the Potomac, Md., home of Ryan Salame, a former FTX executive who was a major campaign contributor to Republican political candidates, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
      Mr. Salame, who ran FTX’s Bahamian subsidiary, was part of the close circle of advisers around Sam Bankman-Fried, the cryptocurrency exchange’s founder, before the firm filed for bankruptcy in November.
      Federal prosecutors have charged Mr. Bankman-Fried with orchestrating a vast fraud and illegal campaign finance scheme at FTX. He has pledged to fight the charges. Three of his former top executives have pleaded guilty in connection with the investigation and agreed to cooperate against their former boss.
      Mr. Salame has been under particular scrutiny over the $24 million in campaign contributions he made during last year’s midterm elections. In court filings, federal authorities have claimed that most of the $90 million contributed to political candidates by a handful of former FTX employees, including Mr. Salame, had been misappropriated from customers of the exchange.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      delphinium

      Was talking to a friend of mine from TX yesterday and she brought up the “Biden is too old” thing (she had just seen some news stories about it). Brought up a few things to allay her concerns including the horse-race media aspect for elections and how they focus so much on negativity. She felt better after our talk and will still vote for him, but god our media/pundits are just awful.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kay

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Always true for people in media. They love to cover themselves and their industry.

      I love the Tucker Carlson defenses from people who were constantly on his show- the Tucker Carlson guest demographic. Not at all self interested.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Sanjeevs

      A 2018 Senate investigation that found there was “no evidence” to substantiate any of the claims of sexual assault against the US supreme court justice Brett Kavanaugh contained serious omissions, according to new information obtained by the Guardian.
      The 28-page report was released by the Republican senator Chuck Grassley, the then chairman of the Senate judiciary committee. It prominently included an unfounded and unverified claim that one of Kavanaugh’s accusers – a fellow Yale graduate named Deborah Ramirez – was “likely” mistaken when she alleged that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a dormitory party because another Yale student was allegedly known for such acts.
      The suggestion that Kavanaugh was the victim of mistaken identity was sent to the judiciary committee by a Colorado-based attorney named Joseph C Smith Jr, according to a non-redacted copy of a 2018 email obtained by the Guardian. Smith was a friend and former colleague of the judiciary committee’s then lead counsel, Mike Davis.
      Smith was also a member of the Federalist Society, which strongly supported Kavanaugh’s supreme court nomination, and appears to have a professional relationship with the Federalist Society’s co-founder, Leonard Leo, whom he thanked in the acknowledgments of his book Under God: George Washington and the Question of Church and State.
      Smith wrote to Davis in the 29 September 2018 email that he was in a class behind Kavanaugh and Ramirez (who graduated in the class of 1987) and believed Ramirez was likely mistaken in identifying Kavanaugh.
      Instead, Smith said it was a fellow classmate named Jack Maxey, who was a member of Kavanaugh’s fraternity, who allegedly had a “reputation” for exposing himself, and had once done so at a party. To back his claim, Smith also attached a photograph of Maxey exposing himself in his fraternity’s 1988 yearbook picture.
      The allegation that Ramirez was likely mistaken was included in the Senate committee’s final report even though Maxey – who was described but not named – was not attending Yale at the time of the alleged incident

      https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/apr/28/brett-kavanaugh-investigation-omissions-senate-sexual-assault-claims

      I presume the Federalist Society made up this lie because they knew the allegations against Kavanaugh were likely true.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Another Scott

      @Baud: +1

      “Johnny, what do you want to be when you grow up?”

      “Teacher, I want to be an internet troll!”

      That doesn’t happen.  Real people don’t do that.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      brendancalling

      I think the best part of the “Dark Brandon” meme is that it’s another example of the right wingers not thinking that far ahead of how their bullshit could be used against them. They’re so engaged in trying to humiliate other people that they completely fail to see how they too can be hoist on their own petard.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Scout211

      Is the tide turning?

      New legislation that would have resulted in a near-total abortion ban, or severely restricted access to the procedure, failed to pass the legislatures of both South Carolina and Nebraska Thursday, handing a major legislative victory for abortion rights activists in the two red states. Link

      Reply
    36. 36.

      SFAW

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I have to say I’m sort of surprised by how big a story Tucker Carlson’s firing is. It’s been all over the news for days now.

      The day after the firing, the Boston Herald (I think) had a front page screeching about the Don Lemon firing, and oh by the way Tucker’s leaving Fox. [Yes, “screeching” is a bit of an exaggeration. Pictures were of equal size, but Lemon’s was first, and the text focused on him, not Cucker.]

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Kay

      @Scout211:

      With a 22-21 vote in South Carolina’s Senate, the legislation seeking a total ban on abortion was filibustered by the five female members of the chamber—three of whom are Republican.
      The women in the state Senate vociferously criticized their male colleagues for repeatedly pushing abortion restrictions, with State Sen. Sandy Senn (R) calling out the “men in the chamber” for metaphorically “slapping women by raising abortion again and again.”

      Wow.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      geg6

      @brendancalling:

      I agree.  It’s exactly why I love the Dark Brandon meme so much.  It just burns MAGAs up when they see it.  I have to get a Dark Brandon t-shirt to wear while walking the dogs or grocery shopping.  It will enrage some around here, but also make others very happy.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      mrmoshpotato

      TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: So Nice to Watch A President Who *LOVES* His Job

      Also nice to know he’s loyal to his country and will uphold the oath of office.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      SFAW

      @Kay: ​
       
      One of the replies noted that DeSantis has Ted Cruz’s charms and (George, presumably) Santos’s social skills.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      James E Powell

      Hard to understand why that guy says Biden doesn’t matter. Biden has been getting pretty much what he wants, the policies seem to be working. Does he mean that the president isn’t on cable every night with some new outrage?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Kay

      @SFAW:

      He was trying smiling for a while there (horrible) but he seems to have gone back to his natural personality- resentful and annoyed.

      It’s always interesting how a pol can be a big hit in their own state and just look terrible outside it. Probably made worse in this case because he is an authoritarian who has created a bubble of ass kissers and grifters around himself. It’s his first time out of bubble wrap. He’s so thin skinned!

      Reply
    50. 50.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Nora:

      When you look at that tweet and see the responses from RWNJ’s, it’s just disgusting. How you could look at Biden and those kids and immediately think “pedophile” is beyond me. 

      Trump trash projects more than an IMAX theater.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      NotMax

      Have always enjoyed his slightly off kilter approach to tech and tech related videos. The newest helpfully (and more on kilter) showcases a very clever doodad for the sight impaired.

      And contrite Frank in the usual non-topical coda is chef’s kiss.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @geg6: I also love that it makes the Very Online people on our side cringe.  It’s also just a cool image.  Like even without knowing the context I would think “oh, I like that!”

      Reply
    55. 55.

      NotMax

      @Kay

      It’s always interesting how a pol can be a big hit in their own state and just look terrible outside it.

      Paging Tim Pawlenty….
      ;)

      Reply
    56. 56.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Saw a window sign that said “Our lives, our futures, our abortions!”  Pretty freakin’ impressive for West Virginia (though admittedly a liberal island of Morgantown)

      Reply
    57. 57.

      zhena gogolia

      @geg6: I can’t wear my “DUDE GOTTA GO” T-shirt any more, although I love it (V-neck, a must for me), because I’m afraid people will interpret it as referring to Joe, so I have to get a Dark Brandon. I wish they had V-neck, though.

      Reply

