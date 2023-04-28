If you have 2 minutes, listen to the song. It perfectly captures the feeling in the air this week. (Even if today feels rather flat, this is where we’re headed.)

I think we’ll see an indictment from Jack Smith in the next 3-4 weeks, at the latest. Why do I think that? I just do.

I also believe that Fani Willis made her public announcement in part so everyone could have a feel for the timing of her upcoming actions, in case it was helpful for anyone to know there’s a window of time before GA announcements hit. With emphasis on the word “anyone”, if you know what (who) I mean. And I think you do.

Totally open thread.