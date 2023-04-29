I love that the Obamas are out there living their best lives and how mad it makes the haters. https://t.co/KC4P8ot7dF — The Biden Accomplishments Guy™ (@What46HasDone) April 28, 2023

We voted to restore democracy and build a more hopeful future. We also very specifically voted for a guy who sleeps in a big bed with his wife and is therefore uninterested in ruining our collective off hours with random, Diet Coke-fueled insanity. — zeddy (@Zeddary) April 28, 2023





"????Biden has most of his appointments between 10AM and 4PM" has real "40% of our work absences occur on Mondays and Fridays" energy. — cai (@AnneNotation) April 28, 2023

people jeered when biden said he'd bring down the temperature of politics but right now the media is reporting he has meetings during "the daytime" as republicans fuss about "gay beer", look up m&m voice actors, and argue whether chocolate chip ice cream is a hatch act violation — cai (@AnneNotation) April 29, 2023

Wow. Is NYT Pitchbot off for the day and the actual paper of record picking up the slack? Because, wow, guys. Hats off to you for this one! @DougJBalloon pic.twitter.com/DyV2r5PLn8 — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) April 25, 2023

Unlike many have hoped, the Democratic Party has not yet desibanded and arrested itself for communistic treason, but continues to field candidates in elections. What is behind this blatant power grab? — Slava Malamud ???? (@SlavaMalamud) April 25, 2023

Biden leaning into the “idea that Republicans are banning books.” What a weird idea Sam! I wonder what gave him that idea https://t.co/Y8wy3G4K0g — Kitara Revanchist (@canderaid) April 28, 2023