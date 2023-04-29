Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

This blog will pay for itself.

T R E 4 5 O N

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

This really is a full service blog.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

After roe, women are no longer free.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Live Your Best Life

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Live Your Best Life

by | 39 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Anyway
  • Baud
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Jeffro
  • kalakal
  • Kay
  • lowtechcyclist
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Raven
  • rikyrah
  • Rusty
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    39Comments

    4. 4.

      Baud

      The media misses the late night rage tweets.

      I for one am thankful that Anne Laurie keeps longer hours than Biden.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      I’m watching The Last Thing He Told Me on Apple TV, and it’s shocking because the characters aren’t using iPhones.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      Just the thought of Melania being invited on stage to sing with a rock star (ANY rock star) makes me laugh.  I know that doesn’t speak too well of me but oh well.  They’re called “deplorables” for a reason.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I have to get my driver’s license renewed, and I’m old enough that I have to take a road test. In theory, I think that’s not a bad idea. In practice, if they make me parallel park, I’m going to have to learn bus schedules

      Reply
    13. 13.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Which president held public events at 8AM?

      If Biden was holding event btwn 8 and 10 AM they would be bitching that it was too early, forcing them to come to work during rush hour traffic.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      lowtechcyclist

      Good morning, y’all! My wife is officially retired at the end of a long career at the Census Bureau. This is a busy weekend for other reasons, but on Monday, she will be sitting on the deck with a book and a drink when she would used to have been working.

      I’ll be retiring too, but I’m waiting until mid-December. I’ll go away for the holidays, and won’t be coming back afterward.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ohio Mom

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: it may be that Maneuverability test: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=zg97k4xopiY

      If you are very worried about this, you could call a driving ed school and ask for a lesson or two to practice. They will have the cones all set up. Or some other set-up where you can practice parallel parking without  doing any damage.

      I always worry about passing the vision test even though I know my eyes are fine, I go to the eye doctor every six months. The drug I take for my RA, the famous hydroxychloroquine, can destroy your retinas so they are always checking my sight. So far, so good.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Anyway

      What are they talking about? The Cheetolini’s schedule consisted of watching CNN/Fox and flushing docs down the toilet. He had few public events and had oodles of free time on his calendar.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Raven

      We had to cancel our beach trip because garden girl hurt he back. . . In the garden. She’s recalibrating her work out there and considering hiring help since I’m worthless.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Ohio Mom: When I got my license, a crucial part of why I passed was that I took the test in the driving instructor’s car, and he had coached me on exactly how to parallel park with that car. Where to line it up, exactly how far to turn the steering wheel, etc.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      WereBear

      I got to learn parallel parking with cones and thank goodness because they gave me a giant Buick because I was tall.

      Brakes and steering felt like they were made of marshmallow.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Baud

      @Anyway:

      They want to focus on the age issue, so they need tidbits to report, no matter how lame. The media is unaccountable when it comes to critiquing Dems.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Rusty

      I’m glad there is only the idea of banning books and not the actual banning of books.  (Our local school system had to set up a committee to review books in the school library because of the screeching of the right wing loons in town.  Most don’t even have kids in the school system, but they want to make sure yur kids don’t get to read what they don’t like)  This and Bruni’s comment, and then the press pisses and moans that Biden doesn’t hold enough press conferences.  I recall that when they finally got one they asked some deep questions about the Space Force uniforms.  We need a decent press, unfortunately we aren’t going to get one any time soon.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Amir Khalid

      @Jeffro:

      Bear in mind that it would have to be one of the right-wing rockers, like Ted Nugent or Kid Rock. Imagine, if you can — I can’t — Melania joining in the chorus on Wang Dang Poontang or Bawitdaba.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ohio Mom

      @Rusty: Oh, books are banned all the time, usually not at the current pace and as widespread as they are right now.

      (https://www.pbs.org/newshour/amp/arts/book-ban-attempts-reach-record-high-in-2022-american-library-association-report-says)

      It’s usually unnoticeable. A school district gets uncomfortable with Mark Twain’s use of the n word and poof — Huck Finn is removed from the curriculum and the school library.

      But wholesale removal of every book in a classroom, so they can be “reviewed” is new.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      kalakal

      Good for Michelle! That clip was a great start to my day.

      In worldwide weirdness I found out this week that amongst the categories of records for marathon runners there is apparently “fastest time while dressed as a landmark”

      I discovered this while watching this

      poor sod

      channeling Wile E Coyote

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.