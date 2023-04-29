Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Saturday Night Open Thread: VP Harris and ‘the Tightrope’

Saturday Night Open Thread: VP Harris and ‘the Tightrope’

32 Comments



Unpaywalled (gift) link:

As has been the case with virtually every vice president since the nation’s founding, Harris gets a bad rap. The first duty of the job is to avoid upstaging the president, which means surrendering any political autonomy and never being out in front of the West Wing on any issue. Recall the way Mike Pence always stood like a hyperrealist statue, mute and expressionless, while President Donald Trump ranted and raved. Somehow, Pence managed to never even lift an eyebrow.

And when vice presidents are given actual tasks, they tend to be the impossible ones. Biden put Harris in charge of the border — at a time when there was absolutely no possibility of getting Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform that might reduce the flow of would-be migrants. It was a classic no-win situation: She could make a show of raising hopes, which then would be dashed; or she could hunker down and keep expectations low. Either way, she was bound to be criticized for having failed…

The right-wing echo chamber accuses her of speaking in “word salad.” It is true that she often burdens her sentences with more dependent clauses than they can bear, and verbatim transcripts of her extemporaneous remarks can sometimes be hard to follow. But she also connects powerfully with audiences and communicates her message, even if it might be hard to diagram.

I glance at Harris’s public schedule every day, and one thing that stands out is how much time she has spent on foreign policy. It is not uncommon for visiting leaders to stop at the vice president’s residence. Her recent trip to Africa was well publicized, but she has also become a regular at gatherings such as the Munich Security Conference — where, in February 2022, she was the last high-ranking U.S. official to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before Russian tanks rolled into his country. She reportedly implored him to believe the assessment of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia would indeed invade.

That experience is particularly relevant because of Biden’s age. Republican candidate Nikki Haley has already previewed the GOP line of attack. “I think we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President Harris,” she said Wednesday on Fox News, “because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.”

Fact-check: Biden is in good health, according to his doctors, and I know of no reason why he should not be expected to live through a second term. But one of Harris’s important tasks during the campaign will be to demonstrate that she is prepared to assume the awesome responsibilities of commander in chief if necessary.

Her other big task will be to energize voters around the issues on which the Republican Party has boxed itself into fringe positions that are rejected by most Americans. Especially on abortion — and the GOP’s ongoing attempt to deny women autonomy over their own bodies — I expect her voice to be a clarion call. And, as in 2020, I expect her to inspire and motivate the Democratic Party’s most loyal voters, African American women.

As the first woman and first Black and South Asian American to serve as vice president, Harris was destined to be held to an impossible standard. Now, as the reelection campaign begins, she gets to show the talent and drive that got her there.

    32Comments

    3. 3.

      mvr

      Most of the negative stories are just plain unfair, since they have more to do with the job of being VP than her.  But, maybe because I get my media mostly online and don’t watch TV, I can’t actually see any of the things people complain of.  She’s smart; she’s upbeat; she enjoys the work. It makes me happy that she is doing that job. I think she brings a lot to the present ticket and I fully expect her to do well when she runs to succeed Biden.

      But I’m probably not a typical voter. Never saw what anyone saw in Ronald Reagan.  I just remember him as a punch line on one of the Woodstock albums.  In any case, I think she rocks.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mike in Pasadena

      Vice President Biden supported gay marriage before President Obama. In other words he got out in front of the president.

      Newsome started holding same sex marriages in SF before Obergefell in 2015. I think Biden and Newsome together helped give the pre-TFG Supreme Court political room. I am grateful to both men.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      I’m going to go out on a limb and predict that Biden will ably serve this full second term.

      But then I’m not trying to frighten old white people into voting Republican.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mike in Pasadena

      I overheard  two Republican women talking.

      W1: Biden won’t live to the end of his term.

      W2: (horrified and exclaiming) Oh No! Then that WOMAN would be president!

      Harris is a woman, a Democrat, and a minority. Three no nos for wealthy, smug, self satisfied Republicans.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      eclare

      @Baud:   I think he will too, he is in great shape with the biking and has the best health care in the US.  IIRC his mother lived well into her nineties.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Trivia Man

      The crux of the entire matter to me is translating that 61% to votes on the box on election day. If that age cohort turns out – the tsunami will change the country almost overnight. I am hopeful she can energize them and bring them out.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Gvg

      She was my first choice, not Biden. I understood the electorate as a whole might not be able to pick a black woman, and I was prepared to vote strategically. I watched Hillary get slandered for 30 years over nothing of substance. I want to fight this. Hoping the fact of Hillary will give us an example to hold up and say watch what fool stories you believe without thinking.

      Thats what I want. A campaign to wake up the young to how stupid the smears against Hillary were (and a lot of other women in other jobs) and what it cost us. Plenty of democrats I know do not to this day realize they were propagandized into being suspicious of Hillary or that she was never crooked, that Bill was a womanizer but not crooked etc, it was deliberate smears coming from the fearful of equality for women and minorities.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      eclare

      @Gvg:   And I want people to understand the connection between voting and who sits on SCOTUS.  People dismissed Hillary’s concerns about SCOTUS as fear-mongering.  Wake the fuck up, people.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Alison Rose

      @Mike in Pasadena: Yeah, similar (at least one one axis) with their response to HRC. For many men (and not only Republicans, but mostly them), the idea of a woman president is like having a woman boss, since in a sense, the president is like the boss of the country, at least in their minds. And there are a lot of dudes who haaaaate the idea of a woman as their boss. And then for a lot of white people, having a person of color in charge is, you know, not to their liking, as a certain former president could attest.

      They don’t want anyone they view as beneath them to end up above them.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jeffro

      Only the folks who had their dreams of an Eternal White Supremacist Paradise dashed with trumpov’s 2020 lost will be berserk animated to vote primarily against the current VP

      Unfortunately, this describes 99% of today’s GQP.

      So…let’s get to work, peeps!  We kicked his ass last time and that was before multiple indictments, increasingly insane video statements, and the realization that this clown has cost them three straight elections.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SpaceUnit

      It’s going to be amusing to see how the pundits spin the age issue when trump again claims the Republican nomination in 2028.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Aussie Sheila

      @schrodingers_cat:

      This exactly. The Dems should be fierce in their loyalty and support for her. I can see from here they are trying to ‘Hillary Clinton’ her.

      If anything, heaven forfend, happens to Joe Biden,  she will be a strong candidate and a strong President.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jeffro

      Oh and for this

      According to CBS News 

      Harris’ approval among voters under 30 is 61% — which is about double than what it is among Gen X & Boomers.

      what can one say except fuck Gen X and the Boomers?  =)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jeffro

      @SpaceUnit: well, clearly the 77-year-old morbidly obese guy who eats nothing but fast food, red meat, fries, and Diet Cokes is far superior health-wise to the guy who’s what, 165 pounds and works out every morning.

      Clearly.

      //

      Reply
    25. 25.

      sdhays

      @Baud: Biden is a lot healthier than Trump, so despite Biden’s extra years, I honestly think the chance of Trump dying first is higher than 50/50.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      delphinium

      @Mike in Pasadena: So, do these dipshits honestly think that Trump (most likely nominee at the moment), who is in far worse shape than Biden, would make it thru a 2nd term?

      And I’m guessing that if Trump chose Haley as his VP for example, these same women would suddenly have no issues  voting for a woman and a minority.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jeffro

      @Cameron: hoping as always for follow-ups (polling or otherwise) but the snooze media seems determined not to drill down into such touchy subjects…

      Reply
    30. 30.

      SpaceUnit

      @Jeffro:

      The same people who are moaning about Biden being sooo old will claim that Biden’s successful 2nd term completely cleared the issue for trump.

      And with a straight face.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      @Jeffro:

      well, clearly the 77-year-old morbidly obese guy who eats nothing but fast food, red meat, fries, and Diet Cokes is far superior health-wise to the guy who’s what, 165 pounds and works out every morning. 

      For serious.
      I would find their attacks on Biden’s age and fitness more compelling if they weren’t trying to convince me that Donald Fucking Trump, who is so out of shape that he needed a golf cart to haul his ass 500 yards, and who is in such clear cognitive decline that he can’t form a basic sentence, was the healthy and vigorous alternative.

      Reply

