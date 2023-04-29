Being underestimated is a superpower. pic.twitter.com/aDwxTENvRo
— Renee (@PettyLupone) April 28, 2023
Opinion by Eugene Robinson: The vice president appears more than a dozen times in the video kicking off President Biden’s reelection campaign. She played a big role in mobilizing the party’s base in 2020 — and should be expected to do the same thing again. https://t.co/bUhtLGEjXR
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 28, 2023
Unpaywalled (gift) link:
… As has been the case with virtually every vice president since the nation’s founding, Harris gets a bad rap. The first duty of the job is to avoid upstaging the president, which means surrendering any political autonomy and never being out in front of the West Wing on any issue. Recall the way Mike Pence always stood like a hyperrealist statue, mute and expressionless, while President Donald Trump ranted and raved. Somehow, Pence managed to never even lift an eyebrow.
And when vice presidents are given actual tasks, they tend to be the impossible ones. Biden put Harris in charge of the border — at a time when there was absolutely no possibility of getting Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform that might reduce the flow of would-be migrants. It was a classic no-win situation: She could make a show of raising hopes, which then would be dashed; or she could hunker down and keep expectations low. Either way, she was bound to be criticized for having failed…
The right-wing echo chamber accuses her of speaking in “word salad.” It is true that she often burdens her sentences with more dependent clauses than they can bear, and verbatim transcripts of her extemporaneous remarks can sometimes be hard to follow. But she also connects powerfully with audiences and communicates her message, even if it might be hard to diagram.
I glance at Harris’s public schedule every day, and one thing that stands out is how much time she has spent on foreign policy. It is not uncommon for visiting leaders to stop at the vice president’s residence. Her recent trip to Africa was well publicized, but she has also become a regular at gatherings such as the Munich Security Conference — where, in February 2022, she was the last high-ranking U.S. official to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before Russian tanks rolled into his country. She reportedly implored him to believe the assessment of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia would indeed invade.
That experience is particularly relevant because of Biden’s age. Republican candidate Nikki Haley has already previewed the GOP line of attack. “I think we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President Harris,” she said Wednesday on Fox News, “because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.”
Fact-check: Biden is in good health, according to his doctors, and I know of no reason why he should not be expected to live through a second term. But one of Harris’s important tasks during the campaign will be to demonstrate that she is prepared to assume the awesome responsibilities of commander in chief if necessary.
Her other big task will be to energize voters around the issues on which the Republican Party has boxed itself into fringe positions that are rejected by most Americans. Especially on abortion — and the GOP’s ongoing attempt to deny women autonomy over their own bodies — I expect her voice to be a clarion call. And, as in 2020, I expect her to inspire and motivate the Democratic Party’s most loyal voters, African American women.
As the first woman and first Black and South Asian American to serve as vice president, Harris was destined to be held to an impossible standard. Now, as the reelection campaign begins, she gets to show the talent and drive that got her there.
NRO is worried that someone with FAR MORE govt experience already when she was elected to the Senate than Donald Trump had when he was elected President in 2016, might, 7 years of relevant experience later, be next in line to be President. https://t.co/245Kzz9Dmr
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) April 28, 2023
It’s really significant that @KamalaHarris’ first campaign event, on the day of their re-election announcement, is a reproductive freedom rally with @PPact @NARAL @emilyslist and @ACLU.
Abortion is going to play an even bigger role in 2024. As it absolutely should.
— Alencia Johnson (@AlenciaJohnson) April 25, 2023
.@VP, of course, was prominently featured in the @JoeBiden re-elect video.
According to @CBSNewsPoll, her approval among voters under 30 is 61%
— which is about double than what it is among Gen X & Boomers. pic.twitter.com/nO47z7W8VJ
— John Della Volpe (@dellavolpe) April 26, 2023
President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris ?? pic.twitter.com/iaGSBRZyFj
— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) April 26, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings