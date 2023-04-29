Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tiny Home Communities for the Unhoused

I was looking for information about when our tiny home community would come to fruition and I went WAAAAYYY down a rabbit hole of hopefulness. So I thought it would make a good Saturday afternoon post.

This amazing project gives temporary homes to veterans who are looking to get back on track. Sometimes, all it takes is a period of time for people to get back on their feet, these project attempts to do just that. These tiny homes are designed with the veteran in mind and the Tiny Home Tours team was happy to donate to the cause.

 

This opens this summer in my town:

We have an excellent food bank/homeless center and folks around here, including law enforcement, work hard to help the unhoused, not arrest them or do sweeps.  This is project is an extension of that. I suspect if it’s successful it will be expanded for other housing needs.

Jennifer Seybold, executive director for Veterans Community Project (VCP) Longmont, said they are building 26 tiny homes for unhoused veterans on two acres of donated land. They hope to have it open sometime in June.

“It’s a transitional housing community. People can stay here for up to two years,” said Seybold.

Since 2020, Seybold said VCP has permanently housed 61 veterans in the northern Colorado area with an 85% success rate.

==========================

This one has the neighborhood excited to be involved and really could be a model for all:

They’ve now purchased a third property to develop. Here is more information on this village with links to all their services in Madison, WI:   Occupy Madison Tiny House Villages.

================

There are a variety of community models – with houses costing as little as $1,200 to models around $15K – those usually include kitchens and bathrooms. The lower-priced housing usually includes a community center with bathroom facilities and some kitchen facilities.

There are hundreds of videos on all the different tiny home communities if you need an uplift and ideas maybe for your community. I know one of our more…let’s say conservative towns… went to visit another state to see these solutions and the mayor and council came back thinking it was a great idea. So this has the potential to cross the aisle with support.

Are there any in any of your communities and how is it working?

Otherwise, this can be an open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Baud

      I saw a few episodes of Tiny Homes on HGTV and I was surprised at how expensive some where.  But some of that might have been the land.  It’s been a while.

      Mike in NC

      Trump has proposed building concentration camps to house those pesky homeless people. How about when he finally goes to prison they take some of his properties via Eminent Domain and convert them to shelters?

      Kent

      Every little bit helps I guess.  There is one of these tiny home communities not far from my house https://www.clarkcountytoday.com/news/vancouvers-second-safe-stay-community-ready-to-open/#:~:text=Safe%20Stay%20is%20a%20supportive,Blvd.%2C%20on%20city%20property.

      But I’m skeptical.  This is an incredibly inefficient way to build housing.  In that same space you could put up a multi-story building that could house hundreds instead of what…20?  And the conditions would be far superior to living in what is essentially a Home Depot prefab shed.   Single family homes no matter how small are just an incredibly inefficient way to do construction.

      Europeans would just laugh at this sort of pathetic attempt to build public housing.  Maybe it is all we can expect in today’s current toxic climate.  But it is just a drop in the bucket compared to the need, especially in large urban areas.

      Baud

      @Kent:

      you could put up a multi-story building that could house hundreds instead of what…20?

       

      Lots of NIMBYs may oppose a new construction that houses hundreds of homeless. Frankly, not unreasonably. I don’t know, but this sort of thing might be more politically possible in a lot of areas.

      TaMara

      @Kent: So much wrong with everything you just said.

      I can just imagine in my city, the chances a multi-level “apartment” project ever getting approved. It would not happen.

      Did you watch any of the videos? They are trying to build community, not just warehouse them in some faceless building, which has many inherent problems.

      In Denver, they are looking at converting old office spaces and hotels into transitional housing, but it’s neither an easy nor inexpensive process.

      SpaceUnit

      @Kent:

      This is Colorado.  We’re the NIMBY capital of the US.  If you tried to build a high-rise for the homeless population or just low-income section 8 applicants the residents would fight you to the death.

      They probably flew under the radar just to build a couple dozen tiny homes.

      Salty Sam

      There’s one of those communities just a few miles from my house in Austin.  There are even a few 3D printed tiny homes there.  I’ve visited the place a few times, and while the concept is admirable, I never got the feeling that this could be a real solution to homelessness.

      https://mlf.org/community-first/

      Can anyone enlighten me as to how/why the term “unhoused” is preferable to “homeless”?

      WaterGirl

      @TaMara: TaMara, is this part of the project for vets that Jason Kander is spearheading?

      Or are there two very similar projects for vets that are totally unrelated?  Jason Kander’s project has been very successful.

      Baud

      @Salty Sam:

      Can anyone enlighten me as to how/why the term “unhoused” is preferable to “homeless”?

       

      Just a wild guess, but homeless often gets viewed as “bums” living on the street. Unhoused is probably intended to avoid that limitation.

      Lapassionara

      @Kent: My understanding is that a sizable segment of the homeless population are vets, and for some reason, they resist big spaces, but seem to feel more comfortable in these tiny homes.

      Baud

      @Lapassionara:

      Honestly, while it’s hard for me to put myself in that situation, I think I’d prefer a tiny house too.

      ETA: Although I’d always choose the option where I had my own bathroom.

