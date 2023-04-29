I was looking for information about when our tiny home community would come to fruition and I went WAAAAYYY down a rabbit hole of hopefulness. So I thought it would make a good Saturday afternoon post.

This amazing project gives temporary homes to veterans who are looking to get back on track. Sometimes, all it takes is a period of time for people to get back on their feet, these project attempts to do just that. These tiny homes are designed with the veteran in mind and the Tiny Home Tours team was happy to donate to the cause.

This opens this summer in my town:

We have an excellent food bank/homeless center and folks around here, including law enforcement, work hard to help the unhoused, not arrest them or do sweeps. This is project is an extension of that. I suspect if it’s successful it will be expanded for other housing needs.

Jennifer Seybold, executive director for Veterans Community Project (VCP) Longmont, said they are building 26 tiny homes for unhoused veterans on two acres of donated land. They hope to have it open sometime in June. “It’s a transitional housing community. People can stay here for up to two years,” said Seybold. Since 2020, Seybold said VCP has permanently housed 61 veterans in the northern Colorado area with an 85% success rate.

==========================

This one has the neighborhood excited to be involved and really could be a model for all:

They’ve now purchased a third property to develop. Here is more information on this village with links to all their services in Madison, WI: Occupy Madison Tiny House Villages.

================

There are a variety of community models – with houses costing as little as $1,200 to models around $15K – those usually include kitchens and bathrooms. The lower-priced housing usually includes a community center with bathroom facilities and some kitchen facilities.

There are hundreds of videos on all the different tiny home communities if you need an uplift and ideas maybe for your community. I know one of our more…let’s say conservative towns… went to visit another state to see these solutions and the mayor and council came back thinking it was a great idea. So this has the potential to cross the aisle with support.

Are there any in any of your communities and how is it working?

Otherwise, this can be an open thread!