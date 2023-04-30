Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: BeautifulPlumage Introduces Cleo Marie

Open Thread: BeautifulPlumage Introduces Cleo Marie

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: 

Introducing Cleo Marie!

From BeautifulPlumage:

I’m happy to report that Cleo-Marie* is continuing to get comfortable even with furniture moving in & out and whatnot. The attached pics are recent: Cleo-Marie at play & rest.

She has floofy paws, big for a medium size cat, and she loves belly rubs, and is very, very gentle with her very sharp claws (except when she starts kneading on my leg through the covers in the middle of the night; maybe she was a baker in a previous life?).

I hope to send more photos when I get settled in my new place.

*Her original name was Cleo for Cleopatra (see her kitten pics😸) and I liked the combination (more fun to sing)

Cleo Marie playing!

 

Cleo Marie sleeping!

Any pet stories that need to be shared?

Totally open thread.

    17Comments

    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I brought the dogs with me to work on my buddy’s house Wed. His 2 hounds are guardian dogs for his sheep and poultry so a little protective and territorial. They get along fine with Percy and Billie Jean but Junebug feels the need to reset the ground rules every time I bring the young ‘uns. Percy is fine with it but Billie Jean…
      I think it is more than June’s dominance displays, it was more the fact of being on their territory. Everywhere she went she could smell them and it really set off her anxiety. I left the door of my truck open and that is where she spent most of her day, and when I sat down with her she was all over me. Henceforth, short visits only.​

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @OzarkHillbilly:  Do you think they could smell the Woofmeister after all this time?  Was Woofie ever there?

      When I took Henry to the vet school for the first time, it was a month after I had taken Tucker there on his last day.  There were a bunch of poles connected by a chain, and Henry went right to the pole where Tucker had peed before we went in for the last time, and Henry did not want to leave that spot.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @OzarkHillbilly: It’s funny, my first big dog was clearly in charge whenever he wanted to be, and he know it, but he never did the dominance thing.

      He knew he was the big dog and he didn’t need to prove it to anyone.  Dogs and people are so interesting!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @WaterGirl: ​ Do you think they could smell the Woofmeister after all this time?

      Woof was there several times but I doubt BJ could smell him. This is really a matter of Billie Jean’s separation anxiety. Whenever I bring the GDs home, Billie is all over me and I have to spend the first hour reassuring her that she isn’t being replaced. At my buddy’s, she insisted on staying in the truck because that way I couldn’t leave with out her. Even when I leave her at home alone with Percy it raises it’s ugly head tho it isn’t so overwhelming.

      eta:

      He knew he was the big dog and he didn’t need to prove it to anyone.

      Neither Junebug nor Ohso are large dogs but Guardian dogs live to protect their flocks from any perceived threats. By now they know they have to accept BJ and Percy, but still feel the need to remind them.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Hi, WaterGirl. I sent you an Authors in Our Midst post, ready for any time on or after May 6. I also submitted some On the Road pics from our South America trip. At least I hope I sent and submitted all that stuff! Please let me know if didn’t come through and I’ll try again.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      TaMara

      That is one beautiful cat! Does she have some Mainecoon in her? I’m seeing those black ear tuffs and big paws, you say? :-D

      We had nail trim day this weekend. Dogs got dremel-ed, cats I just use regular nail clippers. Then the cats got a good dose of hairball treatment since they are shedding their winter coats.

      I’m so pleased that Jasper has taken to the dremel – Scout and Trixie were exposed to the dremel before they even came to live here, so easy-peasy. But poor Jasper, his nails were super long when he arrived and they are black, so anyone who trimmed them never trimmed them very far. The dremel has allowed us to get them much shorter and he’s much happier without those ridiculous bear claws. But it was a one-toe-at-a-time process. Toe, treat, toe, treat, take a break. Now he’s an old pro.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @TaMara: Percy hates it whenever somebody messes with his paws. It would be so much easier to trim the hair there back with trimmers but the buzzing really sets him off. I can’t imagine what he would do if she came at him with a dremel tool for his nails.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      TaMara

      @OzarkHillbilly: I get that. At 6, I thought for sure I’d never get Jasper to be okay with it. But luckily for me, he’s very, very, food motivated. Still took us a couple of months to get there.

      Now I only have to give him treats after each foot, LOL

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MagdaInBlack

      Ow @ the kneading the leg with those little needle claws. I have my own little failed acupuncturist here 😊

      Cleo is beautiful.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: When ever I grab the keys, Billie goes spastic with the zoomies. She LOVES going places, running in the woods or at the carnival grounds. But not my buddy’s place.

      eta: @TaMara: My wife does the same with Percy but treats only go so far.

      Reply

