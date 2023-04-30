Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

I love mysteries, and I have been missing Boston – tonight can we talk about mysteries that are set in Boston? Do you have a favorite book from the Spenser series by Robert B. Parker? Other series or stand-alone stories that you like, set in Boston?

How do you feel about books where the locale plays a prominent role? Are there other places besides Boston where other mysteries play out on a regular basis?

I’ve never heard of the book whose cover is featured above. Anyone familiar with the author?