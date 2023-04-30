Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Medium Cool / Medium Cool – Mysteries Set in Boston

Medium Cool – Mysteries Set in Boston

by

This post is in:

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

I love mysteries, and I have been missing Boston – tonight can we talk about mysteries that are set in Boston?   Do you have a favorite book from the Spenser series by Robert B. Parker?  Other series or stand-alone stories that you like, set in Boston?

How do you feel about books where the locale plays a prominent role?  Are there other places besides Boston where other mysteries play out on a regular basis?

I’ve never heard of the book whose cover is featured above.  Anyone familiar with the author?

    15Comments

    2. 2.

      Mr. Prosser

      Never heard of this guy. Always enjoyed George Higgins’s The Friends of Eddie Coyle. Also Neal Stephenson wrote a fun eco-mystery years ago called Zodiac set in Boston.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Auntie Anne

      Not familiar with the author.  I am a fan of Dennis Lehane’s Kenzie and Gennaro series.  They are private investigators in south Boston.  A Drink Before the War is the first in the series.

      There’s also Hank Phillippi Ryan’s Jane Ryland books.  Jane is a disgraced tv news reporter who falls back on the world of print journalism.  There’s five in the series.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Spanish Moss

      Dennis Lehane is the master of Boston-based mysteries: Mystic River, Gone Baby Gone, The Given Day, … Not only are the stories riveting, the character development is excellent. He is one of my favorites. He has a new one out, Small Mercies. I haven’t read it yet, but I intend to do so soon.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Burnspbesq

      Lehane has a new one out, set in Southie against the backdrop of the 1974 anti-busing riots. It’s in my queue, right behind the latest Leaphorn/Chee book which I’m currently reading.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Burnspbesq: Two things.

      One, the book set in Southie in 1974 sounds really interesting.  When you get to it, please let us know what you think of it, on one of the threads.

      Second, are there new Leaphorn/Chee books?  I thought that series ended 10 or more years ago.  Perhaps I have a lot of catching up to do?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Burnspbesq

      All of the Parker series—Spenser, Jesse Stone, and Sunny Randall—have gotten pretty formulaic, but it’s a formula that works in the hands of a writer as talented as Mike Lupica.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      prostratedragon

      Eddie Coyle was Boston, eh? Enjoyed the movie, but never read that or any other mystery-type book that was set there, nor have I ever actually been there, though come to think of it I might have noticed the local culture around Eddie. There are three movies I like that are set in Boston and use the location in some way: Mystery Street, a good noir-era police procedural with Ricardo Montalban, and from 1968 both The Boston Strangler (Tony Curtis and Henry Fonda) and The Thomas Crown Affair (Fay Dunaway and Steve McQueen). The latter uses the surroundings in part to tell things about the characters, especially Thomas Crown. In general, those old, tight streets make for some great compositions.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Burnspbesq

      @WaterGirl:

      Hillerman’s daughter Anne took over after his death, and moved the story in a lot of interesting directions. The latest one is “The Way of the Bear.”

      Reply

