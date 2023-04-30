Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

C(ash) R(ules) E(verything) A(round) M(e) Open Thread: Repub Deficit Edition

C(ash) R(ules) E(verything) A(round) M(e) Open Thread: Repub Deficit Edition

A warm-up to what I suspect will occupy a lot of media space this upcoming week.

2/ demands are not met they will force the US government into bankruptcy for the first time in almost 250 years. Here’s how they plan to do it. Congress already passed a law requiring Joe Biden to spend money to run the federal government. The GOP House now proposes to make …

3/ it illegal for President Biden to get the money he needs to buy the things Congress passed a law forcing him to buy. This isn’t budget making. It’s just more parliamentary terrorism. It will crater the US crater, the global economy, violate the US constitution and …

4/ imperil the US’s privileged role in the global order. But you will hear lots of reporters say that since Kevin McCarthy has now sent out a list of demands from the bank vault where he’s holding the hostages that he’s done the responsible thing and Joe Biden must …

5/ negotiate with him because McCarthy is acting in “good faith”. There’s no such thing as good faith hostage taking. There’s no responsible way to engage in parliamentary terrorism. You can’t negotiate with terrorists. There’s an actual budget process where these questions …

6/ get hashed out. That’s for next years budget. It’s not a good faith negotiation if one side has a gun to the hostage’s head. We shouldnt let anyone forget that’s what’s happening.



From Paul Kane’s article (unpaywalled gift link):

Graves believes that McCarthy has done his job by winning approval for a bill that would lift the debt limit into next year while also imposing nearly $5 trillion in reduced spending. Coons dismissed that “gauzy, broad but unspecific” House proposal as merely an attempt at holding the full faith and credit of the U.S. Treasury hostage.

Like other Democrats, Coons is willing to haggle over federal spending levels in the annual process for funding federal agencies in the House and Senate Appropriations committees. But that negotiation can only begin once Republicans agree to separately raise the debt limit without any strings attached.

Congress has oftentimes raised Treasury’s borrowing authority without any strings attached, as lawmakers did twice in 2021. But in times of divided government, the debt limit has often been raised as part of a broader budget deal, as it was in 2019 under House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and in 2011 under Speaker John A. Boehner (R-Ohio).

That Coons, 59, and Graves, 51, are taking these diametrically opposed views should make Wall Street titans pay much closer attention to this political game of chicken…

One missing ingredient to all this bluster is an official deadline, something that will hopefully come very soon from Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen. Once analysts have finished the incoming and outgoing cash flows of tax season, Yellen can issue what insiders call the X date for the deadline when Treasury will run out of budget gimmicks for handling the more than $31 trillion national debt.

Congress, in this era, simply doesn’t take things seriously until there’s a formal deadline, so it’s possible that cooler heads will prevail when countdown clocks start to appear on cable news shows…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      Edmund dantes

      The Dems can’t blink and I still don’t see the GOP way out of this that doesn’t involve a ton of threading the needle that seems impossible considering what happens to McCarthy as soon as he allows a clean bill to happen without stopping it.

      So I hope Biden is prepared to go the 14th amendment route (still I think the most viable) or one of the more absurdist ones. I’d love to see the platinum coin of course but that’s just the dramatist side of me.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Damien

      How about any negotiations include a permanent removal of the debt ceiling, or alternatively tie it to approved budget spending.

      Or even better, how about the next time we have power we just vote to eliminate it entirely?

      ETA: I’m not advocating negotiating with these shitheel terrorists, just spitballing ways to fix this issue forever.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      All of this tempestuous foofaraw is slapdash window dressing done Ed Wood style, had he migrated to that job.

      Will say it anew. A clean ceiling bill will be passed, although it’ll come right down to the wire.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Related, should I pull my money out of my Treasury money market mutual fund? I have around $7600 invested into it, which is apart of my emergency savings. I was trying to get some extra yield on what is supposed to be the safest investment in the world

      I also have $3000 invested in I Bonds, but only $2000 can be redeemed at this time, but with a 3 month interest penalty

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Timill

      @Edmund dantes: I prefer consols – bonds that have no maturity date, but just pay interest ad infinitum. Apparently they don’t count as debt for these purposes, but do raise money. No tricks, just use the accounting rules to the Govt’s advantage.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Citizen Alan

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      This is a concern to me as well. Right now, from the money I got from selling my house in 2021 before i went to new york and money I inherited after my mother’s death in 2022, I have over $200k sitting in a bank account I’ve been afraid to touch because my job situation has been so uncertain. But now, I’m moving to California in July, which is (assuming nothing unexpected happens) is a month after the debt ceiling deadline. So is it better to leave that money where it is? Is it safe to put it into a CD? If the worst happens and the terrorists crash our economy, where is the safest place for my life savings to be?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      randy khan

      I think the point that the Republican demands are to essentially undo everything good from the last two years can’t be repeated often enough.  That’s not an opening bid for a negotiation, particularly when you control only 1/2 of one of the two branches responsible for the budget, and that by the tiniest margin.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      On Twitter, I’m seeing a lot of people, presumably conservatives, trying to claim that the House R’s have done their job by passing a budget, and that whatever happens is on Biden’s head if he refuses to sign it. They utterly disagree with the notion that this is hostage-taking, some even going so far to claim that “both sides” have done it in the past. They also disagree that this budget bill is cutting anything, that it’s merely capping spending at 2022 levels for the next 10 years. Also too, capping growth at 1% is reasonable because the national debt is already at $34 trillion, which will weigh heavily on economic growth

      I also found it interesting that when anybody in Harwood’s replies suggested that the media is anti-Biden/Dem and would not cover this issue as the House GOP’s fault if default occurs, this was dismissed by right-wingers as false, that the media is a “tool of the Democrat Party”.

      They really do live in another world, don’t they?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ken

      @randy khan: Perhaps one way to emphasize the House Republicans’ true powerlessness would be for the Senate to refuse to take up their bill. It would also illustrate that the first step in any
      “negotiation” wouldn’t be with Biden, but the other legislative chamber.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Raoul Paste

      @NotMax:  Sometimes I think that House Republicans who say there will be no consequences for default are just performing.  The old “madman“ approach to intimidate others.
      Needless to say, I hope you are right about the clean bill

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @NotMax:

      The share price is fixed at $1/share, so it’s not like I’d lose any money if I pulled out from the MM mutual fund. I suppose if the worst happend it wouldn’t much matter whether it was in the fund or in an FDIC-insured bank account. Banks invest in treasuries and so does the FDIC itself with it’s money.

      Perhaps for my piece of mind I’ll do it anyway. I don’t care too much if I miss out on the interest

      I hope you’re right on the clean bill passage!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      prostratedragon

      Prairie State premonition, or what Gov Pritzker is still cleaning up:

      The Illinois Budget Impasse was a 793-day-long budget crisis in the state of Illinois. From July 1, 2015, to August 31, 2017, Illinois was without a complete state budget for fiscal years 2016, 2017, and part of 2018. As a result, many state agencies had to cut services or continue borrowing to operate. The budget impasse has adversely affected Illinois’ economy, its credit rating, and public confidence in Illinois’ state government.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Chris T.

      @Citizen Alan:

      So is it better to leave that money where it is? Is it safe to put it into a CD? If the worst happens and the terrorists crash our economy, where is the safest place for my life savings to be?

      Leave it where it is.

      Here’s the fundamental issue: if the financial system freezes up, nobody knows what “one dollar” means any more. Imagine you’re trying to fit widgets into a box, and you know that the widgets are 5 inches long and the boxes are 20 inches long. So four widgets fit lengthwise; that’s obvious enough. But suddenly “inch” means “10 millimeters” to Fred, and “one yard” to Susan. Now how many inches are there per inch? Nobody knows!

      So if it all goes to hell, you’re screwed no matter what you do. Just assume you won’t be screwed, because you can’t predict what the right move in hell will be.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Chris T.: This is why I don’t make moves in crazy times, either.  I remember at the beginning of the pandemic, lots of people were selling.  And sure, if you knew when to do it, you could make a bundle (by selling at the right time, then buying again later).  But I figured: I don’t know how to time it, and since this is retirement savings, I won’t be needing it during the pandemic, so I should just leave it where it is.  Sure, I didn’t make a profit from the later-on recovery, but then, I would have had to know when to buy, to do that.

      The one caveat that I know of is: if you really do know you’ll need money soon, then it’s better to move that to something that’s resistant to economic craziness.  So I always keep some portion of my savings in cash — enough so that if something bad happens, I have that rainy-day fund.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Citizen Alan

      @Citizen Alan: Actually, an even greater personal concern is: What happens to my new job that I don’t start until July in the event of a global economic meltdown in June?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Chris T.:

      Do you think it’s a mistake for Dems to rule out things like the Trillion Dollar Coin? My impression is that they want to do things the “proper way”, but this is a game of chicken and the consequences of default are grave. I think all alternatives should be on the table. This isn’t Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Chris T.

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Nothing is ever ruled out, even if someone says it is, unless it isn’t actually done, and then it was actually ruled out. Or, it gets done and the courts say “no you can’t do that”, and then it was actually ruled out.

      So for now, just hang on tight. One should always have some emergency cash (as in, cash at a bank where the ATMs should still work, or even a couple hundred stashed under the mattress or whatever) just as one should always have some dry pasta and water in case of earthquake (fire, flood, tornado, whatever you have in your area) and an emergency medical kit and so on. If you can camp in your own yard / neighborhood for a few days if necessary, you’ll probably make it through to whatever happens next.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ken

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): It’s possible that capitalism will solve the problem. As in, the GOP’s Wall Street contributors invite a bunch of House Republicans to a special conference, where the Representatives all mysteriously fall down elevator shafts (twice).

      Reply

