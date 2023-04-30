Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Chickenshit Nation

by

This post is in: 

Chickenshit Nation

One of the more amusing things is listening to Americans who have never been out of the god damned state and are terrified of their own damned shadows. Listen to all the idiots around you blathering about their every day carry and what not because they’re such fucking wimps they need a god damned arsenal to go to the god damned grocery store.

Why did a 65-year-old man kill a 20-year-old woman who had accidentally pulled into his Upstate New York driveway? Why did an 84-year-old man fire two bullets into a 16-year boy who had mistakenly knocked on his door in Kansas City? Why did a 43-year-old man in South Florida allegedly shoot at a 19-year-old Instacart delivery driver and his 18-year-old girlfriend who had arrived at the wrong address?

Experts blame a cocktail of factors: the easy availability of guns, misconceptions around stand-your-ground laws, the marketing of firearms for self-defense — and a growing sense among Americans, particularly Republicans, that safety in their backyard is deteriorating.

Since 2020, the share of Republicans who said that crime is rising in their community has jumped from 38 percent to 73 percent, according to the latest Gallup numbers from last fall. Among Democrats, that same concern climbed only 5 percentage points to 42 percent, marking the widest partisan perception gap since the polling firm first asked the question a half-century ago.

And let’s not just point to our insane gun laws- the media is complicit in this. They regurgitate the lies about crime that Republicans and tough on crime Democrats peddle.

  • Cameron
  • Citizen Alan
  • Damien
  • dmsilev
  • Dopey-o
  • Jackie
  • Keith P.
  • Kelly
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • Poe Larity
  • Roger Moore
  • Rose Weiss
  • sukabi
  • Suzanne

    2. 2.

      Poe Larity

      What kind of “man” would live somewhere where his family needed to be defended by guns? Let alone a bazooka.

    4. 4.

      Roger Moore

      I think there are also a lot of people looking for reasons to be afraid.  I don’t really understand why, but I think they’re basically afraid of everything, so they’re looking for reasons to justify their fear.

    5. 5.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Since 2020, the share of Republicans who said that crime is rising in their community has jumped from 38 percent to 73 percent…

      Since crime is out of control in Republican controlled states maybe their voters should try electing Democrats to get it under control.

      The first thing to do when hitting yourself in the face with a hammer is to stop doing so.

    6. 6.

      NotMax

      Remember after September 11 when every podunk pie eating contest was absolutely convinced they were the next target?

    7. 7.

      Dopey-o

      James Baldwin wrote “ They hate because they know once the hate stops, they will feel their fear.”

      Our country is being driven into a ditch by fearful cowardly lunatics.

    9. 9.

      mrmoshpotato

      @NotMax: No, I don’t, but I believe it given what a racist shitstain the Rethuglican party has been for longer than I’ve been alive.

      Also, hahaha, terrorists are going to strike Sisterfuck, Arkansas.  Ok Bubba…

    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      Because Fox News is inciting fear of a black planet? Because we’ve allowed young irresponsible men to get their hands on firearms?

    11. 11.

      Citizen Alan

      @Roger Moore: Everything the Republican does is done out of greed, fear, and/or hate. The Republican would be lost if they had no one to be afraid of, no one to hate, and no opportunity to screw other people in order to make a buck.

    16. 16.

      Roger Moore

      @Suzanne:

      Because we’ve allowed young irresponsible men to get their hands on firearms?

      It’s not just young, irresponsible men, though.  If anything, the old men are worse, because they feel even more afraid because they aren’t as physically fit as they used to be.  The asshole in Missouri who shot Ralph Yarl was in his 80s, and his age was given as an excuse for shooting first.  See, if he had waited until the kid on his porch had shown any bad intentions, it would have been too late.

    18. 18.

      Cameron

      @Roger Moore: I think it’s the same source as their hate.  They believe they no longer control their own lives, so they’ll sell themselves to some Big Daddy who will protect them by bashing all the Scary People.

    19. 19.

      dmsilev

      Since 2020, the share of Republicans who said that crime is rising in their community has jumped from 38 percent to 73 percent, according to the latest Gallup numbers from last fall. Among Democrats, that same concern climbed only 5 percentage points to 42 percent, marking the widest partisan perception gap since the polling firm first asked the question a half-century ago.

      As the article goes on to note, objective reality is that in most communities, crime is not rising. Facts continue to have a liberal bias.

    20. 20.

      dmsilev

      @Poe Larity: As home defense weapons go, it’s hard to think of much that would be more poorly suited than a bazooka. ‘We had to burn down the house to save it’.

    21. 21.

      Kelly

      A problem with shoulder holsters is it’s easier for someone standing in front of you to draw your pistol than it is for you to draw your pistol.

    22. 22.

      Rose Weiss

      Uneducated people who have never traveled are also deathly afraid of going to other states, let alone other countries. Some people talk in near whispers about even going to Europe as if it’s the most dangerous place on earth. If I tell them it’s much safer than the U.S. I get hostile stares.

