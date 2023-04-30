How it started;
How ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became code for insulting Joe Biden
(I won’t be posting any of their “swag”)
This is what happens when you refuse to be baited and instead turn hate into love:
Brandon Brown unintentionally found himself in the middle of a political firestorm when "Let's Go Brandon" was adopted by foes of President Biden, but now the NASCAR driver hopes a child changes the narrative. https://t.co/14abCrMVEg
— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) July 4, 2022
Wait for it:
JOE BIDEN JUST ACKNOWLEDGED THE DARK BRANDON WITHIN AT THE WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS DINNER IN 2023 YEAR OF OUR LORD 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/TNs9fNS7gQ
— Renee (@PettyLupone) April 30, 2023
We memed Dark Brandon into existence oh my godpic.twitter.com/nIgMRFBMHK
— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) April 30, 2023
Did anyone watch the nerd prom last night? I may look for highlights today.
Wood Jr: Y'all, give it up for dark Brandon. Thank you. I'm happy to be here. Real quick, Mr. President, I think you left some of your classified documents up here. pic.twitter.com/zcDbGk4T1c
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 30, 2023
This is an open thread.
