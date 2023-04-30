Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dark Brandon: How It Started – How It’s Going

How it started;

How ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became code for insulting Joe Biden

(I won’t be posting any of their “swag”)

This is what happens when you refuse to be baited and instead turn hate into love:

 

Wait for it:

Did anyone watch the nerd prom last night? I may look for highlights today.

This is an open thread.

      Asparagus Aspersions

      The reclaiming of Dark Brandon brings me much joy. That’s how to play this, undermine their terribleness with humor. When it comes to a battle of wits, the left will always win.

      Kay

      I didn’t watch except for clips. Roy Wood Jr. is funny. I like not-nasty or sarcastic humor. I am so tired of mean comics.

      kindness

      Us rejoicing and using Dark Brandon as a meme has got to be really pissing off a bunch of the biggest haters out there.  That makes it even more delicious to use and enjoy.  Sure hope my enjoyment of their angst doesn’t slam my karma much.  Such is life, eh?

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Just that “I’m the smartest person in the room” edge that is so often used to punch down. I’m sick of it.

      Kind of nice that Wood’s father was a journalist, too. Given that this thing is supposed to be about journalism. Very Joe Biden “normal” to bring it back to whatever it was supposed to be and have a comic who is not a mean spirited asshole.

      Miss Bianca

      @Asparagus Aspersions: OMG, I just cracked up so hard at the Dark Brandon joke.

      If I didn’t love Joe Biden so much already, I would have fallen for him just on the basis of that joke. Also, the DougJ shout-out.

      Damn…am I going to have to watch the whole footage of the event? I swore off ever viewing it again after Obama, but I guess I may have to succumb after all!

      Bill Hicks

      You can get official Dark Brandon t-shirts on the Biden campaign website. I was thinking of getting one for my Mom for Mother’s Day, but I decided it was probably too edgy for her. I might have to get one for myself.

      JAFD

      This being an open thread, a media question for you:
      About twenty years ago, I bought an AM-FM clock radio. That has now, from old age and accumulated hit points, become only an alarm clock.
      I hear about ‘satellite radio’, etc, and wonder what the story is here, what sort of programming is available, what sort of hardware one needs.
      Now, meself, usually have either WQXR.org (classical) or WBGO,org (jazz) on as background (Will readily acknowledge of my musical knowledge and tastes, and live in reinforced concrete building which messesup FM signals. Find it hard to concentrate on ‘spoken word’ broadcast or podcasst while doing other stuf.)
      Your opinions and advice welcome. Thanks very much !

