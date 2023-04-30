How it started;

(I won’t be posting any of their “swag”)

This is what happens when you refuse to be baited and instead turn hate into love:

Brandon Brown unintentionally found himself in the middle of a political firestorm when "Let's Go Brandon" was adopted by foes of President Biden, but now the NASCAR driver hopes a child changes the narrative. https://t.co/14abCrMVEg — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) July 4, 2022

Wait for it:

JOE BIDEN JUST ACKNOWLEDGED THE DARK BRANDON WITHIN AT THE WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS DINNER IN 2023 YEAR OF OUR LORD 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/TNs9fNS7gQ — Renee (@PettyLupone) April 30, 2023

We memed Dark Brandon into existence oh my godpic.twitter.com/nIgMRFBMHK — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) April 30, 2023

Did anyone watch the nerd prom last night? I may look for highlights today.

Wood Jr: Y'all, give it up for dark Brandon. Thank you. I'm happy to be here. Real quick, Mr. President, I think you left some of your classified documents up here. pic.twitter.com/zcDbGk4T1c — Acyn (@Acyn) April 30, 2023

