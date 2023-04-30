First they say May, then they say June. But as long as Trump has this much party backing, there's no reason for DeSantis to announce at all. Meanwhile Donald continues to consolidate support. https://t.co/cDb4SGtbUj — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) April 28, 2023



Pennsylvania, famously welcoming to carpetbagger candidates!

come on up here and announce at wegner’s over some crudités with asparagus and tequila https://t.co/FiXxFQINSg — kilgore trout, blue check blocker (@KT_So_It_Goes) April 28, 2023

DeSantis often attacks "the media" – as indeed he is heard to do in this very ad. Yet his own ad signals over and over that in fact he's a creature of media, that he exists almost entirely inside media, scarcely at all in the material world of practical human life. pic.twitter.com/m6LLN5phsQ — David Frum (@davidfrum) April 28, 2023

Florida’s supine GOP legislature actually changed (‘clarified’) the law that would’ve required DeSantis to give up his current cushy position if (when) he gets around to declaring his presidential candidacy, so that’s a financial hit he won’t have to worry about…

DeSantis’ sway over the FL GOP is part of the sugar high that has some Republicans in thrall of. He’s the most overrated figure in American politics by a wide margin. https://t.co/ds67KIIQ9W — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) April 25, 2023

“DeSantis is leading the second overseas trade mission of his governorship, organized by the state’s economic-development agency, Enterprise Florida, which his office says comes at no cost to taxpayers.” https://t.co/VpJrVwWDcc — Matthew Kassel (@matthewkassel) April 26, 2023

Here’s hoping that Mrs. DeSantis enjoyed cosplaying Jackie Kennedy on that ‘overseas trade mission’, because her old man does not seem to have impressed the big GOP donors, much less any important foreign officials…

Analysis: Japanese reporters asked DeSantis about his slipping poll numbers. He got a tad snippy. https://t.co/bZgN3hyxFG — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 29, 2023

when everything's going great pic.twitter.com/Hji79aooVt — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) April 27, 2023

the way she's ignoring him and scrolling her phone suggests this meeting did not go as planned https://t.co/EfFJfaum7x pic.twitter.com/B2MjXHbad9 — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) April 28, 2023

Such a dim bulb… Pudding Fingers "failed to impress British business chiefs at a high-profile London event Friday, in a tired performance described variously as 'horrendous,' 'low-wattage' and 'like the end of an overseas trip.'" https://t.co/9pjRsYMjp9 — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) April 29, 2023

… The Florida governor, expected to launch his bid next month to challenge Trump as the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential race, met with more than 50 representatives of major U.K. firms and business lobbying groups as a part of a four-country “trade mission” ending in London Friday… One U.K. business figure said DeSantis “looked bored” and “stared at his feet” as he met with titans of British industry in an event co-hosted by Lloyd’s of London — the world’s largest insurance marketplace. “He had been to five different countries in five days and he definitely looked spent, but his message wasn’t presidential,” they told POLITICO. “He was horrendous.” A second business figure who was in the room said it was a “low-wattage” performance and that “nobody in the room was left thinking, ‘this man’s going places’.” They said: “It felt really a bit like we were watching a state-level politician. I wouldn’t be surprised if [people in attendance] came out thinking ‘that’s not the guy’.” “There wasn’t any stardust.”…

Ron DeSantis is increasingly reminding me of Kyrsten Sinema. A profound misreading of the electorate combined with a total refusal to play along with the basic niceties of the profession https://t.co/b4fulNzQz5 — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) April 29, 2023

Maybe when the big Republican donors look for their next Trump slayer candidate they should find someone who didn’t run TV ads for their current job themed to how much they love Trump. And also, isn’t a vindictive little weirdo. pic.twitter.com/fqSjfbNtM0 — Schooley (@Rschooley) April 18, 2023