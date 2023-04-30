Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Florida Media Creator, DeFlatus

by | 5 Comments

Pennsylvania, famously welcoming to carpetbagger candidates!

Florida’s supine GOP legislature actually changed (‘clarified’) the law that would’ve required DeSantis to give up his current cushy position if (when) he gets around to declaring his presidential candidacy, so that’s a financial hit he won’t have to worry about…

Here’s hoping that Mrs. DeSantis enjoyed cosplaying Jackie Kennedy on that ‘overseas trade mission’, because her old man does not seem to have impressed the big GOP donors, much less any important foreign officials…

The Florida governor, expected to launch his bid next month to challenge Trump as the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential race, met with more than 50 representatives of major U.K. firms and business lobbying groups as a part of a four-country “trade mission” ending in London Friday…

One U.K. business figure said DeSantis “looked bored” and “stared at his feet” as he met with titans of British industry in an event co-hosted by Lloyd’s of London — the world’s largest insurance marketplace.

“He had been to five different countries in five days and he definitely looked spent, but his message wasn’t presidential,” they told POLITICO. “He was horrendous.”

A second business figure who was in the room said it was a “low-wattage” performance and that “nobody in the room was left thinking, ‘this man’s going places’.”

They said: “It felt really a bit like we were watching a state-level politician. I wouldn’t be surprised if [people in attendance] came out thinking ‘that’s not the guy’.”

“There wasn’t any stardust.”…

  • eclare
  • kalakal
  • Phylllis

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      kalakal

      DeStupid has always had very tightly controlled public appearances. He could get away with that in heavily. gerrymandered FL. He’s thin skinned and totally lacking in social graces.

      He’s now having to appeal to people who can tell him to get lost, over whom he has no power, and is about as successful at it as a chocolate teapot.

      He can’t not run for president without looking like a useless nitwit, he’s already made too much noise about doing so, but running for president makes him look like a useless nitwit.

      As for the general public he’s an authoritarian creep but even worse, for his prospects, he’s personally utterly without charm.

      An anti Cary Grant.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      kalakal

      @Phylllis: It’s because they are. Humans take joy in the company of other humans, they want others to do well, they like to be liked.

      DeStupid and his ilk only see others as threats or prey. Can someone be used or do I have to grovel to them? That’s it, an utterly joyless existence

      Reply

