DOJ Sues TN Ban on Gender-Affirming Care For Trans Youth

DOJ Sues TN Ban on Gender-Affirming Care For Trans Youth

Biden Administration Sues TN Ban on Gender-Affirming Care

Biden Administration Sues TN Ban on Gender-Affirming Care

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has sued to block Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth, marking the second time the Biden administration has initiated a lawsuit against anti-trans legislation.

The DOJ filed the complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee on Wednesday, alleging that Tennessee’s SB 1 is unconstitutional because it violates the Equal Protection Clause. The suit argues that SB 1 unlawfully discriminates against trans minors by imposing restrictions on care that would not apply to cis minors. The DOJ gave the example of SB 1 banning a doctor from prescribing testosterone to a trans boy, but allowing that same doctor to prescribe testosterone to a cis boy with a condition such as hypogonadism.

SB 1 was signed into law in March, alongside the nation’s first ban on public drag performances, and is set to go into effect on July 1. The bill bans medical providers from administering gender-affirming care to minors (unless the patients are intersex), and would strip away their license to practice if found guilty. The state’s attorney general would also be able to pursue legal action against providers and collect a civil penalty of $25,000 per “violation.” The bill would also allow parents and aggrieved patients who received gender-affirming care as minors to sue providers up to 30 years from the date the patient turns 18.

The Biden administration’s complaint requests both a declaratory judgment stating that SB 1 is unconstitutional, and a permanent injunction that would prevent Tennessee from enforcing the law. The DOJ also filed a separate motion for a preliminary injunction, which would temporarily block Tennessee from enforcing the law while litigation is ongoing.

“No person should be denied access to necessary medical care just because of their transgender status,” Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a press release.

“The right to consider your health and medically-approved treatment options with your family and doctors is a right that everyone should have, including transgender children, who are especially vulnerable to serious risks of depression, anxiety and suicide,” Clarke continued. “The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department will continue to aggressively challenge all forms of discrimination and unlawful barriers faced by the LGBTQI+ community.”

The move follows a 2022 DOJ lawsuit against Alabama’s ban on trans care for minors, filed almost exactly a year ago. The DOJ has also previously filed statements of interest in various lawsuits against anti-trans legislation.

It’s a relief to have a Department of Justice that actually believes in justice.

Fine print:  If only we had a Supreme Court that felt the same way.  Still, let’s celebrate the fact that we at least have the DOJ on the side of right.

    9Comments

    3. 3.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @West of the Cascades:

      No, but:

      In October 2020, Judge Richardson’s decision was overturned by unanimous decision of a panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      lowtechcyclist

      This is good to see.  I confess the DOJ’s challenge to the Alabama law slipped past me completely.

      Curious as to how that case was progressing, the only thing I found was this:

      A judge blocks part of an Alabama law that criminalizes gender-affirming medication : NPR

      MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal judge on Friday blocked part of an Alabama law that made it a felony to prescribe gender-affirming puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors.

      U.S. District Judge Liles Burke issued a preliminary injunction to stop the state from enforcing the medication ban, which took effect May 8, while a court challenge goes forward. The judge left in place other parts of the law that banned gender-affirming surgeries for transgender minors, which doctors had testified are not done on minors in Alabama. He also left in place a provision that requires counselors and other school officials to tell parents if a minor discloses that they think they are transgender.

      That’s the most recent thing I could find, and that was from last May.  You’d think there would have been some movement in the case since, but I can’t find anything.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      CaseyL

      I tried looking up the status on that Alabama case. Seems the latest is there were oral arguments at the Appeals Court back in November.

      I am mindful of Teri Kanefield’s frequent reminders that the pace of justice, particularly at the higher courts, is glacial.  At best.

      ETA: lowtechcyclist – Jinx!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      eversor

      The DOJ is staffed with everyday federal employees who view themselves as carrying out a job and a mission.  SCOTUS is staffed by people who are appointed demi-gods over the riff raff.

      Reply

