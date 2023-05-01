Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Happy May Day!

Monday Morning Open Thread: Happy May Day!

Monday Morning Open Thread: Happy May Day

I’m gonna focus on beseeching Murphy the Trickster God to manifest a more positive month than the last couple have been for me. Or at least, to focus on me getting outside during this afternoon’s predicted sunny break between two days of torrential downpours and another several days of intermittent showers, just to see how the mess of half-finished potted arrangements and draggled transplants in my front yard are holding up…


Priorities USA, according to plans first shared with POLITICO, will also announce its overall investment target of $75 million for the 2024 presidential cycle — $5 million more than its 2020 target. The group will use the money to reach voters in key battleground states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Most of the money will be used for online advertising, but the super PAC will also direct funds toward training Democratic organizers on digital campaign skills, its fellowship program and also its voting rights push, as the group continues to invest in voter protection litigation before the next election…

Founded in 2011, Priorities USA is among the Democratic Party’s largest political action committees. But it won’t be the only one supporting Biden, or the main one for that. Future Forward, which already has been running TV ads, will likely be Biden’s primary outside spending apparatus, though American Bridge and others are also expected to have a share in the campaign’s portfolio.

There was also some uncertainty about the role Biden-allied Building Back Together might play after the 2022 election. But instead of paid media campaigns, BBT will focus on coordinating among Democratic groups to highlight the Biden administration’s efforts to implement the president’s agenda.

Grace note on the big weekend event…

    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      Hooray, hooray, it’s the first of May!

      But at least around here in southern Maryland, it’s a bit chilly for the second line.

      Lapassionara

      I hear you, Anne Laurie. Around here, May 1 is the day when we can start planting annuals, but yesterday was chilly and blustery, and I can’t imagine that the soil temperature is ok for planting, given the cool weather we’ve been having.

