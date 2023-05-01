I’m gonna focus on beseeching Murphy the Trickster God to manifest a more positive month than the last couple have been for me. Or at least, to focus on me getting outside during this afternoon’s predicted sunny break between two days of torrential downpours and another several days of intermittent showers, just to see how the mess of half-finished potted arrangements and draggled transplants in my front yard are holding up…





You might be tired of hearing me talk about it. But we're finally going to make the super-wealthy pay their fair share. And, under my economic plan, no one earning less than $400,000 a year will see their taxes go up a single penny. pic.twitter.com/TmYZwHHODt — President Biden (@POTUS) April 29, 2023

A top Democratic super PAC will launch a six-figure digital advertising blitz in six battleground states on Wednesday, a day after President Joe Biden kicked off his 2024 reelection campaign https://t.co/tjWnzhc6jq — POLITICO (@politico) April 26, 2023

… Priorities USA, according to plans first shared with POLITICO, will also announce its overall investment target of $75 million for the 2024 presidential cycle — $5 million more than its 2020 target. The group will use the money to reach voters in key battleground states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of the money will be used for online advertising, but the super PAC will also direct funds toward training Democratic organizers on digital campaign skills, its fellowship program and also its voting rights push, as the group continues to invest in voter protection litigation before the next election… Founded in 2011, Priorities USA is among the Democratic Party’s largest political action committees. But it won’t be the only one supporting Biden, or the main one for that. Future Forward, which already has been running TV ads, will likely be Biden’s primary outside spending apparatus, though American Bridge and others are also expected to have a share in the campaign’s portfolio. There was also some uncertainty about the role Biden-allied Building Back Together might play after the 2022 election. But instead of paid media campaigns, BBT will focus on coordinating among Democratic groups to highlight the Biden administration’s efforts to implement the president’s agenda.

