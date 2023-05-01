Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

People are complicated. Love is not.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Second rate reporter says what?

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

White supremacy is terrorism.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

The revolution will be supervised.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

You are here: Home / Popular Culture / Monday Night Open Thread: Maybe It’s Time to Bring Back Blogging?

Monday Night Open Thread: Maybe It’s Time to Bring Back Blogging?

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Ed Zitron (whose very entertaining substack is absolutely free!):

What most people really want is to be liked and accepted — to be validated as a person and to be treated with interest and respect. We all love the feeling of being admired and having our views shared, but if it doesn’t feel like anyone actually likes or cares about us, it all feels a little bit hollow.

The internet has massively increased the number of places one can find acceptance — both in niche communities like subreddits and, of course, Twitter. As I’ve written before, Twitter is unique in its ability to create a global hangout space — an eternal dive bar where, if you’re willing to search, you can find a community (or communities) of people who accept who you are, even if you tweet about being a Smiling Man.

As I’ve also written before, Twitter creates a particular madness when someone directly connects their self-worth to how many likes and retweets they get:

The problem is that the attention that you feel on Twitter is extremely addictive. The feeling of having someone — or potentially hundreds of thousands of people —hang on your every word can be deeply intoxicating. One can attribute a great deal of meaning to likes and retweets — that you’re intelligent, important, or “right” on an existential level — and conversely one can attribute so much more to the negative feedback one gets. Twitter can create an incredible sense of both intellectual invincibility and vulnerability that can drive someone quite mad. Many people are desperate to be liked by everybody, and many more people are desperate to be respected by everybody.

Thanks to the nature of its (very) public replies, Twitter adds another layer of popularity: who cool/important/notable people actually respond to. As a result, there’s a desperation to be seen at the top of someone’s replies — to have a response that gets you the attention either of the original poster or the engagement of those replying. Getting no response to a reply is a gutting experience for some. It probably feels like a digital recreation of trying to sit down at the popular kids’ table and everybody turning their lunch trays away.

The intelligent response is, of course, to consider whether what you said was funny or interesting, or question whether you added anything to the conversation.

The alternative path is to assume a cruel algorithm is deliberately throttling your reach, or that an unfair system is stopping your beautiful posts from being seen by people that would — given the chance — engage with them in an instant…

Thing about writing, or even faithfully commenting on, a particular blog: You get the chance to create your own social-media village, a community where you’re popular enough that others are genuinely interested in your daily life and worry if you’re absent for a while. Back in the golden age (like, five or ten years ago), being a Popular Enough blogger could get you paying gigs at professional outlets (c.f. Digby). Commenting on a blog is still, IMO, a good way to hone one’s writing skills for more widely read ‘bite size’ social media platforms — DougJ went from blogging / commenting here, via twitter, to getting quoted by President Biden at the WHCD. But, if we’re being honest, most people don’t really feel the need to be ‘popular’ with more than a few hundred or a few thousand people, and that’s why long-form amateur social media like blogging took off so explosively.

Of course, there’s Substack. As I understand it, Substack is (was?) promoting a short-form ‘notes’ function that looked very much like twitter, explicitly as a way to lure professional media people to switch over to Substack to promote their paid material. But I don’t know how starting an amateur ‘substack’ compares, cost-wise or effort-wise, to using WordPress for the same blog — or even if that’s possible. (Does Substack have an application process?)

  • Alison Rose
  • Anne Laurie
  • CaseyL
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Poe Larity
  • Scout211
  • SpaceUnit
  • Wyatt Salamanca

    11Comments

    2. 2.

      CaseyL

      I think that people who are very good at stuff make it look easy, and so people who have never gotten to that level on anything assume it can’t be that hard,

      This is true of a lot of things, not just social media.

      Cf: Obama, as President.  The GOP could never come to grips with the knowledge that a Black man was a good President, and “made it look easy,” and they went insane rather than change their worldview to accept that.

      (Not to mention the GOP has pushed forward the most miserable collection of sadists, ignoramuses, and corrupt nitwits we’ve ever seen in public office – kind of an Affirmative Action for Incredibly Awful White People.)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      $11 for Twitter Blue?! What happened to the $8/mo? Things most be pretty desperate at Twitter HQ

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Wyatt Salamanca:

      The Journal reported that months later, according to the calendar, Epstein scheduled a flight with Chomsky and his wife for a planned dinner with movie director Woody Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, who is also the adopted daughter of his ex-partner, Mia Farrow.

      “If there was a flight, which I doubt, it would have been from Boston to New York, 30 minutes,” Chomsky told the Journal. “I’m unaware of the principle that requires that I inform you about an evening spent with a great artist.”

      Chomsky said he discussed politics and academics in his meetings with Epstein. Epstein donated at least $850,000 between 2002 and 2017 to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where Chomsky taught for decades.

      “What was known about Jeffrey Epstein was that he had been convicted of a crime and had served his sentence,” Chomsky told the Journal about his meetings. “According to U.S. laws and norms, that yields a clean slate.”

      “A great artist’

      You can’t make this shit up.

      Yes, Chomsky, he was convicted of a crime. He pimped out minors for prostitution and had to register as a sex offender. Him serving out his sentence does not wipe that slate clean

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Poe Larity

      I just got my BJ Diamond Membership renewal card and am wondering why I don’t have a Blue Check.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      Blue Sky Social  is the new kid in the block.  They just keep coming. I’m glad I’m not on these platforms because now there are too many to choose from.

      Blue Sky Social is very pretty, though.

      Bluesky is the internet’s buzziest social media platform — but you need an invite to get a look at it.
      The decentralized Twitter clone is in beta, and invites are scarce. Twitter is full of people asking others for Bluesky access codes to avoid being put on a waitlist.
      It’s become the latest platform to be described as a potential Twitter replacement for some following Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media app.

      You can sign up get on a wait list to sign up here:

      Blue Sky Social wait list.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Alison Rose

      @Wyatt Salamanca: Saying “none of your business” when asked about your meetings with a (to borrow a phrase from the philosopher John Oliver about another shithead) sophisticated Manhattan sex monster is QUITE A CHOICE TO MAKE. Fuck off, Noam.

      Also, of fucking course Megyn got that stupid hat from Posie Parker. Two bigoted peas in a pod.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anne Laurie

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): $11 for Twitter Blue?! What happened to the $8/mo?

      Apparently it’s $11 a month through the Apple iPhone app, because ‘$3 service charge‘.  Word is that Musk just hates the corporate Apple people and wanted to discourage people from ‘buying’ Twitter through them (although, of course, he himself uses Apple products).

      Reply

