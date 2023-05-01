they also think it’s cosmically unfair that someone like stephen king is more well-known than they are and they want the platform to change that, which is a problem with social media in general. https://t.co/Vr5izk9jtF
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 23, 2023
I paid you why am I not popular https://t.co/RdTzToHkKX
— kilgore trout, blue check blocker (@KT_So_It_Goes) April 25, 2023
everyone, in theory, now has the tools to become internet famous overnight, and plenty of people can maneuver that into actual famous, which leads many to believe that it’s easy and that their inability to accomplish it is because they’re being treated unfairly in some way
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 23, 2023
Ed Zitron (whose very entertaining substack is absolutely free!):
… What most people really want is to be liked and accepted — to be validated as a person and to be treated with interest and respect. We all love the feeling of being admired and having our views shared, but if it doesn’t feel like anyone actually likes or cares about us, it all feels a little bit hollow.
The internet has massively increased the number of places one can find acceptance — both in niche communities like subreddits and, of course, Twitter. As I’ve written before, Twitter is unique in its ability to create a global hangout space — an eternal dive bar where, if you’re willing to search, you can find a community (or communities) of people who accept who you are, even if you tweet about being a Smiling Man.
As I’ve also written before, Twitter creates a particular madness when someone directly connects their self-worth to how many likes and retweets they get:
The problem is that the attention that you feel on Twitter is extremely addictive. The feeling of having someone — or potentially hundreds of thousands of people —hang on your every word can be deeply intoxicating. One can attribute a great deal of meaning to likes and retweets — that you’re intelligent, important, or “right” on an existential level — and conversely one can attribute so much more to the negative feedback one gets. Twitter can create an incredible sense of both intellectual invincibility and vulnerability that can drive someone quite mad. Many people are desperate to be liked by everybody, and many more people are desperate to be respected by everybody.
Thanks to the nature of its (very) public replies, Twitter adds another layer of popularity: who cool/important/notable people actually respond to. As a result, there’s a desperation to be seen at the top of someone’s replies — to have a response that gets you the attention either of the original poster or the engagement of those replying. Getting no response to a reply is a gutting experience for some. It probably feels like a digital recreation of trying to sit down at the popular kids’ table and everybody turning their lunch trays away.
The intelligent response is, of course, to consider whether what you said was funny or interesting, or question whether you added anything to the conversation.
The alternative path is to assume a cruel algorithm is deliberately throttling your reach, or that an unfair system is stopping your beautiful posts from being seen by people that would — given the chance — engage with them in an instant…
Thing about writing, or even faithfully commenting on, a particular blog: You get the chance to create your own social-media village, a community where you’re popular enough that others are genuinely interested in your daily life and worry if you’re absent for a while. Back in the golden age (like, five or ten years ago), being a Popular Enough blogger could get you paying gigs at professional outlets (c.f. Digby). Commenting on a blog is still, IMO, a good way to hone one’s writing skills for more widely read ‘bite size’ social media platforms — DougJ went from blogging / commenting here, via twitter, to getting quoted by President Biden at the WHCD. But, if we’re being honest, most people don’t really feel the need to be ‘popular’ with more than a few hundred or a few thousand people, and that’s why long-form amateur social media like blogging took off so explosively.
Of course, there’s Substack. As I understand it, Substack is (was?) promoting a short-form ‘notes’ function that looked very much like twitter, explicitly as a way to lure professional media people to switch over to Substack to promote their paid material. But I don’t know how starting an amateur ‘substack’ compares, cost-wise or effort-wise, to using WordPress for the same blog — or even if that’s possible. (Does Substack have an application process?)
i don’t entirely blame people for this; it’s a culture-wide phenomenon. ted cruz, to name just one leadership figure, clearly prefers being a talk show host to being a senator and the latter is just the day job he barely checks into in order to do the former.
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 23, 2023
I think that people who are very good at stuff make it look easy, and so people who have never gotten to that level on anything assume it can’t be that hard, and want the adulation, fame and money that goes with it. It’s a “how hard can drumming be, you just hit some stuff” thing
— cubs2016 (@booklov78) April 23, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings