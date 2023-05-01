Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 432: Another Night, Another Russian Bombardment of Ukrainian Civilians & Civilian Infrastructure

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Before we start, just a brief housekeeping note/request: There’s a lot of stuff I see but don’t include in the updates. I try to avoid posting things from anonymous/pseudonymous accounts where I cannot either validate that the account is legit or that the information is. That’s not to mean that either accounts using their own names and validated anonymous/pseudonymous don’t occasionally make mistakes. For instance, someone I consider to be generally reliable posted still imagery in the past 48 hours from OCT 2022 of traffic jams on the surviving portions of the route between Crimea and Russia and asserted it was from the day after the strike on the fuel depot in Sevastopol. I have no problem with you all bringing attention to stuff I haven’t included in the comments, including linking to it. But if a Tweet or Facebook post or what have you starts with “Unconfirmed,” that’s probably a good sign to not post it. Thanks!

Overnight Russia resumed its bombardment of Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure. Olga Honcharenko was monitoring it live:

We’ll get to the butcher’s bill after the jump.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Russian invaders will receive our response to every attack – address by the President of Ukraine

1 May 2023 – 21:56

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

I started this Monday and the new week with an hour-long meeting with all levels of government and defense. The head of government, ministers, the Office. The Commander-in-Chief, the heads of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Foreign Intelligence Service, the head of the Security Service, and the NSDC Secretary delivered reports.

The first issue is the consequences of Russian strikes, including missile attacks. Last night alone, from midnight to seven in the morning, we managed to shoot down 15 Russian missiles. But, unfortunately, not all of them. Not all of them yet. We are working with our partners as actively as possible to make the protection of our skies even more reliable.

At the morning meeting, we discussed the enemy’s likely actions in the near future and coordinated our defensive steps.

Separately we discussed the issue of weapons and ammunition for our warriors. Also, the situation on the still occupied territory and counteraction to Russia. No chance for the occupier on our land! Only destruction for the enemy.

Here is just one example today. Chernihiv region, the village of Lyzunivka, in the north of the region, near the state border. There, a Russian air bomb destroyed another Ukrainian school… Unfortunately, this strike took the life of a teenager – a boy born in 2009… 14 years old! He was just near the school. My condolences to the family and friends!

Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region. Terrorists’ missiles claimed the lives of two people, young guys… My condolences to the families! Forty more people – women, children and men – received medical aid after injuries and traumas.

For every such attack, the Russian invaders will receive our response. And I thank all our warriors who ensure this every day and every night. They defend our positions, repel Russian assaults, help their brothers-in-arms who are nearby in the positions, and destroy the occupier to the maximum. The more Ukrainians are accurate, the more Ukrainians support each other, the faster the Russian evil will be destroyed.

I am grateful to all our partners who see the common task of Ukraine and the world in this way: the obvious defeat of the terrorist state and a just peace for Ukraine and the whole of Europe.

Today, I held several meetings on our diplomatic work in May, which brings us closer to such a peace – a just peace, such an outcome of this war – the defeat of the occupier.

I also had several phone calls today. I thanked Canada and Prime Minister Trudeau personally for the continued support of our country. We are preparing a program of long-term defense cooperation between Ukraine and Canada. This is very important: Canada has already started confiscating Russian assets. This is a significant example for everyone else in the world. We discussed sanctions pressure and our political cooperation.

Today I also spoke with Prime Minister Hipkins of New Zealand. I thanked him for the principled stance in defense of international law – New Zealand is often among the leaders in sanctions restrictions. I also thanked for New Zealand’s participation in training our soldiers. We agreed to work on greater consolidation of the Pacific region countries to protect international rules.

And one more thing.

Today marks the tenth anniversary of the foundation of one of Ukraine’s most glorious military units, the 140th separate special operations center. These are very skilled warriors – determined, strong and extremely experienced. They took part in the defense and liberation of the Kyiv region – Bucha, Hostomel, Borodyanka and other towns and villages, as well as the liberation of Izyum and Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region. They carried out strategically important missions in the southern areas and fought hard against the occupiers in Donbas. Thank you, warriors!

Ukraine will always remember your courage, and will never forget those warriors who gave their lives in the battle for the state. May our country’s victory in this war honor them!

Glory to all those who are in combat for Ukraine!

Glory to all who protect and save our people!

Glory to Ukraine!

Here’s the Ukrainian air defense summary:

Bakhmut:

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has posted a statement from Colonel-General Syrskyi:

Full text of Pomomarenko’s tweet:

20,000 Russians, including 10,000 Wagner militants, killed in the Battle of Bakhmut since January perfectly illustrates how insanely absurd and idiotic the Russian war is.
Going all out as if tomorrow never comes for the last 10 months, burning a gargantuan amount of barely renewable resources — for the sake of just (possibly) putting a flag over (what’s left of) a hardly remarkable regional city, one of the thousands that are around in Ukraine. And ending up not inflicting critical damage to the Ukrainian military and facing Ukraine’s major counter-offensive ASAP.
If you think that’s how you win a war, I can’t help you.

There appears to be some confusion here about what National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby actually said:

Here’s the screen grab from Shashank Joshi’s tweet so you don’t have to click through:

They don’t have a transcript up yet at WhiteHouse.gov, so I can’t just copy and paste it for you.

Pavolhrad:

Zaporizhzhia:

From The New York Times:

In a thicket of trees between two vast farm fields, a plywood trapdoor built into the forest floor opened to reveal stairs leading underground.

Inside was a subterranean bunker, cut into the black earth, where Ukrainian troops from a mortar unit awaited coordinates for their next target. The men squeezed past one another down a shoulder-width dirt corridor lit with LED strips, staring at tablet computers showing a live drone feed of the terrain outside. Blast waves from artillery shells and rockets shook the bunker, and a radio crackled with a warning of incoming Russian helicopters.

But the soldiers were focused on their screens, specifically on a line of Russian troops and heavy equipment dug in a short distance away and marked with red plus signs.

That would be their target.

“The guys dug all this by hand, and they want to fight, they want to shoot,” said the unit commander, a 32-year-old with a braided ponytail who uses the call sign Shuler. “We just want to kick them off our land, that’s it.”

For the soldiers of the 110th Territorial Defense Brigade, to which the mortar unit is attached, this is a critical moment in the war.

With fighting in the eastern Donbas region settling into a bloody stalemate, their patch of the Zaporizhzhia region of southeastern Ukraine could prove to be the next big theater, a focal point of a long-awaited counteroffensive. Ukraine is under pressure to show some measure of success in bolstering morale for soldiers and civilians, shoring up Western support and reclaiming stolen territory.

The fighting here is intensely personal. Most of the soldiers of the 110th Brigade come from areas now occupied by Russia. Shuler’s unit was forced to retreat in the early days of the war, which began in February 2022, and his parents remain in occupied Melitopol, roughly 80 miles from the bunker.

Over the past year, they have slowly turned the tide, halting the Russian advance and building a network of defensive positions that the Russian military, for all its superiority in weaponry and numbers, has been unable to crack.

“We really know this location — every bush,” said Col. Oleksandr Ihnatiev, a veteran of Ukraine’s special operations forces who took command of the brigade in April last year. “From the beginning of the war, we in our strip have not lost one position or post.”

After 14 months of nonstop fighting, Ukrainian soldiers are exhausted.

Shuler’s hands now shake uncontrollably, the result of a concussion suffered when a tank round exploded near him at the beginning of the war.

A history teacher before the invasion, Shuler views the looming fight within a broader context. He wears a patch with a Star of David on his arm, a reminder of his great-grandparents who died in the Holocaust. His Jewish grandfather had to change his name to sound more Russian when the Soviets took control of his native western Ukraine at the end of World War II.

Now, Shuler must hide his face, refusing to be photographed for fear that his parents could suffer reprisals from the occupiers.

“Imagine the situation, you’re alive, but your life has been taken away,” he said. “We’ll have nowhere to return to if we don’t stop this, if we don’t end it, if we don’t win.”

Much, much more at the link!

Sevastopol:

Bryansk, Russia:

Nas gadol haya sham!

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

Here's a machine translation of the caption:

Animals feel everything too…

Open thread!

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      It’s a good example of how social media can prove both a blessing and a curse when it comes to complex, rapidly shifting situations. Information can be given out quickly and to a lot of people…but that information isn’t always accurate, sometimes inaccurate in very dangerous ways, and if corrections follow they rarely have the same reach as the initial posts. I appreciate your caution when it comes to what you share here.

      Your words before the McCarthy tweet made me chuckle, because when I saw it on NYT earlier, I said “Well that’s a damn miracle” to the cat. (She didn’t care.) I wonder if he’ll actually stick to his guns on it. I hope so.

      May I ask whomever what the proper pronunciation of Sevastopol is? I’ve heard it said (by non-russian speakers) a few different ways. There’s a neighboring city to mine called Sebastopol and we put the emphasis on the second syllable.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

    2. 2.

      Ivan X

      Adam, I hate to ask such a pessimistic question, but: is this war still winnable by Ukraine? You’ve repeatedly made the point that time favors Russia, and, in contrast to the early David vs Goliath stories, the grinding stalemate of the current front appears to show that Ukraine is fighting better, but Russia simply has enough resources (if by “resources” we mean “lives”) to keep the war going indefinitely, while meanwhile Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are terrorized and dying every day. I don’t for a second think that capitulation to Russia is an acceptable outcome, but, is there any basis for hope that Ukraine will break through, with or without more weaponry? It just feels like it’s been an awfully long time since we’ve had anything resembling good news, and so I’m finding myself bracing for bad news, whenever it may come.

    3. 3.

      Old School

      @Alison Rose:

      Your words before the McCarthy tweet made me chuckle

      They puzzled me.  For anyone else in my shoes, Google translates it as “a great miracle happened there.”

    6. 6.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Ivan X: While hope is not a strategy, I think the Ukrainians have the will to win. You are correct that I think that a great deal of Putin’s strategy is to play for time. And that I’m very concerned that far too much of the strategic understanding of the Biden administration is providing Putin with the ways and means to achieve his ends that he would not ordinarily have. Specifically, that if the US and our allies and partners don’t do more and faster to ensure that Ukraine is properly resourced for success then this enables Putin. Moreover, we need to stop pre-capitulating to Putin’s red lines or statements about what is and is not escalatory. Rather, we need to do what needs to be done as expeditiously as possible to ensure Ukraine’s victory and Russia’s defeat.

      Not doing so does not necessarily mean Ukraine will lose, but it does mean Russia’s genocidal war against Ukraine will drag on far, far longer than it needs to with far, far more damage to Ukraine.

      There’s an additional consideration here beyond just Ukraine, even if that should be our primary concern. Everyone who is not a strong ally and partner of the US is watching. Spend some time reading, listening, and/or watching what leaders in Africa or Southeast Asia or other parts of the global south say about whether the US is reliable as a partner and/or patron. Whether it is a properly accurate view of the US or not doesn’t matter. The belief they have regarding our reliability isn’t pretty. The longer we drag our feet the more we reinforce this impression. It should be in our self interest to help the Ukrainians win as quickly and efficiently as possible.

    7. 7.

      japa21

      @Adam L Silverman: At times I wonder how or if our actions, including future ones, differ from the words we say.  Maybe wishful thinking,  but I think Biden, at least, is not cowed by fear of what Putin may or may not do.

      There have already been a few instances of things showing up in Ukraine either earlier than anticipated or unexpectedly.  I doubt if those in the know want to broadcast any punches.  And whether he meant to or not, McCarthy gave Biden support today to do even more.

    8. 8.

      Eolirin

      @Adam L Silverman: We’re in agreement that there’s a massive moral failing not helping Ukriane win a quickly as possible, but is playing for time guaranteed to work in Putin’s favor? The assumption is that the Western allies will start pulling back support if things continue to go on long enough, right?

      I’m not so sure that’s actually going to happen. If we do well this cycle, we can have full control of the legislature again, and there’s some good signs on that front. And the west is rebuilding it’s defense manufacturing in a way that won’t come online for a year or two, but will have some pretty significant benefits to Ukriane and I can’t see Russia’s industrial base managing to keep up once it does, especially since significant parts of it keep catching fire and exploding.

      This is probably all Russia can do, but I don’t see it being a particularly great strategy to have to rely on.

    9. 9.

      Roger Moore

      @japa21: ​
       

      Maybe wishful thinking, but I think Biden, at least, is not cowed by fear of what Putin may or may not do.

      I think it’s clear that there is some stuff we’re unwilling to do because we think it might provoke Russia. In particular, we have resisted sending Ukraine anything with a long-range strike capability, with the justification that Ukraine attacking deep into Russia proper would be an escalation. That’s preventing Ukraine from being able to strike back against Russian terror strikes, which are typically launched from airfields deep enough in Russia that we won’t provide weapons that can hit them. If we gave Ukraine the ability to strike Russian air bases, it would have a big effect.

    10. 10.

      Roger Moore

      @Eolirin:

      The assumption is that the Western allies will start pulling back support if things continue to go on long enough, right?

      I think there are also a lot of assumptions about the effect of repeated Russian strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets on Ukrainian morale and ability to keep fighting.  I think that’s just as much a load of BS as it was when we assumed mass bombing campaigns would hurt German and Japanese morale in WWII.  Unless the Russian attacks can actually hinder Ukrainian ability to fight, it’s just going to boost their resolve.

    11. 11.

      Sparkedcat

      The West or rather the Eastern European portion of the West will not abandon Ukraine. I believe that time is on the side of Ukraine. The simple fact that Russia does not control the skies is huge sign of weakness. There will be a successful summer offensive by the UFA. Donetsk will be liberated. Logistics and training will be the key factors. Slava Ukraini!

    12. 12.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Eolirin: Three words for you: debt ceiling default.

      One of the reasons that the useful idiots like Gaetz, Greene, Gosar, and Boebert are so hell bent on crashing through the debt ceiling to default is it would immediately end the US’s ability to help Ukraine. The economic shock waves would most likely also have the same effect for the EU members states and our NATO allies.

      I try to stick to these updates and out of the American politics discussions and debates, but they’re not necessarily separate on certain issues. One of the things people need to get their heads around is that the Biden administration may be the interregnum not a move towards a new normal that reaffirms Americans’ domestic commitment to small “l” small “d” democracy. The just more than half of the states that are under GOP control have moved farther away from this and faster than most were willing to admit. And what they’re doing is their plan for the entire country. They came very, very, very close to achieving this in JAN 2021. The people who organized it, funded it, and led it have not been held accountable. I’ll believe it when I see it if they’re held accountable. A failed coup, insurrection, or rebellion where the leadership goes unpunished is practice. And if given the chance they will not make the same mistakes they made last time.

      A major promoter and backer of these ideas and activities is Putin and Russia. If you want to set the conditions to ensure that we’re not living through a short term interregnum before the US continues to slide back into the illiberal populist* democracy that existed prior to the Civil Rights Era and then moves past it into a full on herrenvolk managed democracy, then you do everything you can to defeat Putin and Russia. As quickly and completely as possible.

      We are in a world war. We have been in one since at least late 2011. Our adversary, Putin and Russia, have made this clear. This world war is not primarily and predominantly kinetic and the kinetic portions are not evenly distributed. They are limited to Ukraine, Syria, the Sahel and Libya. The rest of the war is non-kinetic and it is being contested through the weaponization of all the elements of national power that are not military power. Right now we are losing that war both domestically and internationally.

      If we do actually lose we will have no one to blame but ourselves for failing to actually recognize what is going on and responding accordingly. As Sifu Sun taught, one cannot win unless one is willing to risk. But one can also not win if one does not know themselves or their adversary. And right now we are failing, and as a result losing, in regard to all three of those classic strategic truths.

    14. 14.

      S cerevisiae

      My rage towards Russia and their enablers knows no bounds. Damn them all to hell. I’m not Ukrainian but the American Indian side of me seethes at seeing a smaller, formerly subjugated people being threatened to be put back under the yoke. As my Lakota brothers say: Hoka Hey!

    16. 16.

      Dan B

      @Adam L Silverman:  It seems as though a large percentage of Americans will do anything to avoid self awareness.  And corporate and social media will do everything to deceive and distract.

    18. 18.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Roger Moore:

      I think it’s clear that there is some stuff we’re unwilling to do because we think it might provoke Russia.

      Well, yes, such as full entry into the war by the United States, which Biden has explicitly described as “World War III”.

