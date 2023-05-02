Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

The willow is too close to the house.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

This really is a full service blog.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Dorothy A. Winsor – South American cruise–Chile

On The Road – Dorothy A. Winsor – South American cruise–Chile

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Dorothy A. Winsor

As you may have seen, Mr. DAW and I were on a cruise in South America from late March until mid-April. The ship was one of Viking’s expedition ships, coming from Antarctica where it had spent the southern summer and repositioning to the Great Lakes for the northern summer. So we flew to Santiago, Chile and then were bussed to Valparaiso to board the ship.

There were only 5 stops, which was a little disappointing for such a long trip, but they were mostly places we hadn’t been before. I’m not good with a camera, so I pre-apologize for some of the shots.

 

On The Road - Dorothy A. Winsor - South American cruise--Chile 2
Near Iquique, ChileMarch 30, 2023

The first stop was in Iquique, Chile, where we went to the Atacama Desert, the driest desert in the world. It looked like a moonscape. Not even cactus was in sight. Our first destination was Humberston, an abandoned mining town. It was a large place with family and single person housing, a school, a theater, a church, stores, everything you’d need when so far away from anything else. It was a company town, and frankly, I found the whole thing kind of horrifying. Once you hired on there, it was hard to get out because you were paid in scrip that was good only in whatever town you happened to be working in.

This is the market area. There were stalls all around.

 

On The Road - Dorothy A. Winsor - South American cruise--Chile 1
Atacama Desert, ChileMarch 30, 2023

Our second stop was Cerro Pintados Geoglyphs. These were created between 500 and 1500 AD. Our guide said they didn’t know the purpose, those I’ve seen a site claiming they were guideposts for travelers.

 

On The Road - Dorothy A. Winsor - South American cruise--Chile
Atacama Desert, ChileMarch 30, 2023

Another shot of the geoglyphs. There were hundreds of them.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Benw
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      raven

      Great pics! Our friends went to France last months for a Viking Cruise and the strike caused their trip to be called off.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.