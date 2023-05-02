On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Dorothy A. Winsor

As you may have seen, Mr. DAW and I were on a cruise in South America from late March until mid-April. The ship was one of Viking’s expedition ships, coming from Antarctica where it had spent the southern summer and repositioning to the Great Lakes for the northern summer. So we flew to Santiago, Chile and then were bussed to Valparaiso to board the ship.

There were only 5 stops, which was a little disappointing for such a long trip, but they were mostly places we hadn’t been before. I’m not good with a camera, so I pre-apologize for some of the shots.