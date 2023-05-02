Here’s Senator Whitehouse’s excellent opening statement:
You can watch it live via the PBS YouTube channel here.
Open thread.
This post is in: Activist Judges!, Open Threads
Here’s Senator Whitehouse’s excellent opening statement:
You can watch it live via the PBS YouTube channel here.
Open thread.
Baud
Thanks for front paging.
Math Guy
Sen. Whitehouse is a treasure. Keep shining a glaringly bright light on the behavior of this SCOTUS.
Baud
(CNN)In a carefully worded, but blunt statement, conservative former federal judge J. Michael Luttig sent a warning shot to the Supreme Court, calling on the Court to enact a code of conduct that would “subject itself to the highest professional and ethical standards that would render the Court beyond reproach.”
If the Supreme Court does not take such action, he cautioned, Congress has “the power under the Constitution” to prescribe ethical standards of conduct for the court.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings