Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

It’s the corruption, stupid.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: The GOP Is Hoping for A National Default

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has accepted an invitation to meet with President Joe Biden on May 9 about the debt ceiling, according to a source familiar, setting the stage for a high-stakes moment in the debt ceiling standoff.

Biden invited all four Congressional leaders to the meeting…

The House passed a package to raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion last week. The billMcCarthy responded to Yellen’s comments Monday in a statement that said, “The clock is ticking.” – which includes spending cuts, beefed-up work requirements in safety net programs and other measures that Democrats would not accept – has been described by Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer as “dead on arrival” in the Senate.

Following the bill’s passage in the House, Biden told reporters he would be “happy to meet with McCarthy, but not on whether or not the debt limit gets extended.” The White House has maintained that the president would only accept a clean proposal to raise the nation’s borrowing limit…

Tuesday Morning Open Thread:

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

I think Josh Marshall has the smart take here — “It’s Gonna Be a Rough Ride”:

Most observers think that the White House’s stance not to negotiate over the debt is fundamentally a negotiating position, a stance aimed at driving political gains from highlighting both unpopular Republican demands but also general disorganization and antics from their most extreme members. Once that’s done they’ll be forced to come to the table and negotiate a way out of the impasse, the logic goes. In other words, the situation is fundamentally the same as what happened in 2011.

Certainly, Republicans see it that way. They took a clear lesson from 2011. They threatened the unthinkable and forced Barack Obama to accede to their demands, agreeing to major budget cuts that played out over the remainder of his term. They have the confidence of knowing that they are very willing to shoot their hostage if their demands or a major part of them aren’t met. (Indeed, a part of their caucus is eager to shoot their hostage for reasons that mix individual personality disorders and group ideology.) That confidence in their willingness to shoot their hostage is shared, rightly, across the political spectrum and by the less overtly political stakeholders observing the drama unfold. It shapes everyone’s understanding of what’s happening: Republicans are willing to do the unthinkable; and since the unthinkable can’t happen, it’s up to the Democratic President to save the country from it.

The problem with all these assumptions is that it fails to take into account the internal politics of the Democratic Party over the last dozen years. One of the central takeaways from the Obama years not only for lots of Dem political junkies but perhaps more importantly for the Democratic political class is that Barack Obama’s decision to negotiate was a categorical and grave error and that can’t ever be repeated. The people who learned that lesson from the inside now basically run the Biden administration. Many have comparable positions; others at the highest level were a rung or two lower 12 years ago. Joe Biden is known as being one of those people who interpreted the lessons of that drama in the same way even though, or perhaps because, he played a key role in negotiating the outcome. In other words, it’s the same GOP, but it’s not the same Democratic Party. We are likely to hit the crisis with neither side willing to give way…

Joe Biden can’t operate without support from his own party and fundamentally he’s a median Democrat. He’ll always be where the center of gravity of the Democratic Party happens to be. Missing that reality is why so many were surprised at how he’s governed. If Biden’s “no negotiations” position is real, he needs a response to Republican willingness to kill their hostage. It’s not clear what that is. And if he has one he needs to keep it under wraps until the final moment, adding a huge amount of danger and drama to what unfolds…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Something a little lighter than the above:

      It was a calm spring day when Canadian photographer Ken Pretty spotted an interestingly shaped 30ft iceberg off Newfoundland’s east coast. As he flew his drone overhead, Pretty, who hails from the town of Dildo, realized the hulk of ice bore a distinct resemblance to a characteristic part of the male human anatomy.

      “Looking from the land, it wasn’t quite clear,” said Pretty. “But once I got the drone out there, it was unreal how much it looked like – well, you know …”

      Pretty’s images of the phallic berg prompted an outpouring of hilarity on Facebook, where users speculated that the iceberg would probably soon drift past Dick’s Cove, Newfoundland, or suggesting it could provide ice for the “stiffest drink”.

      Another asked: “Is that where baby icebergs come from?”

      One woman dubbed it a “dickie berg”. “That name has definitely stuck,” said Pretty.

      Pretty said that the resemblance was so marked that many had presumed the image was fake. “People don’t believe it’s real. They think it’s photoshopped and all that,” he said. “I can tell you – it’s real.”
      …………………
      A day after Pretty photographed the berg, the bulbous top collapsed. The premature end of the “dickie berg” prompted at least one memorial video, complete the funerary doves. “Gone, but not forgotten. Forever in our hearts,” read the caption.

      Pretty admits that the name of his home town has added to the joke. (The Toronto Star headlined their story on the berg: “Dildo man captures phallic iceberg in Conception Bay”.)

      The jokes write themselves.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      @rikyrah: Good morning, happy Tuesday.

      I am really sad about Gordon Lightfoot. Loved his music. There’s something delightfully analog about it in a way that I can’t quite describe. Like watching him, you can almost see how his mind worked to put a song together. If y’all never saw the documentary (on Netflix, I think?) about him, I recommend it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The Dust Bowl Returneth?

      At least six people were killed and dozens of others injured on Monday in multiple car crashes and pile-ups along Interstate 55 in southern Illinois during a dust storm, state police said. Roughly 40 to 60 passenger cars and several big-rig trucks were involved in the crashes shortly after 11am local time (12pm ET), Maj Ryan Starrick of the state police said. About 30 people were transported to local hospitals with injuries, the spokesman said. Two of the trucks caught fire and it was possible one of them had exploded. At least six people died in the crash, according to the local coroner’s office. Video footage posted by local media showed a devastating scene with smashed cars and trucks crumpled against one another, and a truck burning amid a thick haze of dust and smoke.

      “The only thing you could hear after we got hit was crash after crash after crash behind us,” said Tom Thomas, 43, who was traveling south to St Louis.

      The dust storm was a spring version of a “whiteout situation” typically seen in winter snowstorms, Starrick said.
      ………………………….
      The highway will remain closed until late morning or early afternoon Tuesday, officials said. The crashes occurred in both the southbound and the northbound lanes.

      The NWS said it would be bad and they weren’t just a woofin’.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Suzanne

      @OzarkHillbilly: When I lived in Phoenix, I experienced quite a few of those kinds of storms. If you’ve never been in one, it’s difficult to convey how weird it is. Visibility gets down to almost nothing, but there’s still light…..but it’s bounced around by all of the dust particles, and so there’s very little shadow. It’s very disorienting.

      The official advice is to pull over and turn your lights off, because other drivers will follow any light they can see, but they can’t tell how close you are, and they’ll hit you.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      Saw that take by Josh Marshall yesterday, and it seems right to me too. The post-2011 situation, where Repubs refuse to pay the country’s bills unless one of their own is in the Oval, is intolerable. Maybe Biden is the guy to put an end to it once and for all.

      There’s a ton of coverage on the disadvantages of having an old president. Maybe an undervalued advantage is a willingness to do hard stuff, even if it’s scary and difficult and results in bad outcomes before anything good comes of it, like getting out of Afghanistan. 

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Bill K

      I wish every press article would note the ‘debt ceiling’ is a totally ridiculous rule that no other country in the world has.  No other country says “if our debt rises to a certain level we will just stop paying”.  I never see any suggestion that this rule should be abolished.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      lowtechcyclist

      The GOP alternative to destroying the economy is destroying the climate, as their price for raising the debt ceiling is the repeal of last year’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which had a bunch of stuff in it that amounted to a decent start at trying to rein in global warming.

      Well, if the GOP crashes the U.S. and world economy, that’ll certainly mean less CO2 pumped into the atmosphere, so at least that would buy us some time on climate change.  Some silver lining, huh?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: I think the Republicans don’t believe he’ll stay with his position, because always in the past Democrats blinked. He’s not going to blink. I’d like to see him use the 14th Amendment, saying that Congress cannot impede the government’s ability to pay its bills. Just do away with this mis-named insanity once and for all.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      We wouldn’t be having these problems with MAGAts and GOP debt terrorism if COVID-19 did what it was supposed to do!

      #insert <ShoddyChineseProductsRant.h>

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Soprano2

      @lowtechcyclist: I can’t believe the R’s think it’s an acceptable deal to say “Undo your signature achievement for last year and we’ll raise it just enough that we’ll have this fight next year in the middle of an election”. Who would be insane enough to take a deal like that?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: I hope he stays stubborn on this issue because someone has to, at long last. The Dems seem to have his back; they know this is intolerable too. One of the pol gossip rags — Axios, Politico or wherever — had a piece about a few Dem squishes who emerged to complain, but that always happens.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Bill K:

      I wish every press article would note the ‘debt ceiling’ is a totally ridiculous rule that no other country in the world has.

      Seconded.

      The debt ceiling is a totally artificial problem that shouldn’t even exist in the first place, which is why I’m totally on board with artificial solutions.  Mint the frickin’ coin!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kay

      @NotMax:

      No, I think he’s stubborn. The more they shrieked over pulling out of Afghanistan the more he dug in to the position. He believed we should have been out of Afghanistan and apparently believed that for years. I think he’s confident in who he is and what he knows.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Soprano2:

      I can’t believe the R’s think it’s an acceptable deal to say “Undo your signature achievement for last year and we’ll raise it just enough that we’ll have this fight next year in the middle of an election”. Who would be insane enough to take a deal like that?

      You’d think that would be the TL;DR analysis of this bullshit offer in all the media.  But plenty of ‘sensible centrists’ with platforms in our so-called ‘liberal’ media are saying this shows Qevin is negotiating in good faith, so Biden should get down and negotiate with him.

      Makes me want to hurl.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      OzarkHillbilly

      If Joe is going to use the 14th Amendment, now would be a good time to bring forth a suit challenging the constitutionality of the debt limit. Mind you a better time would have been a few decades ago, but better late than never.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jeffro

      The GOP wants a default on the national debt for the same reason the GOP went all-in on anti-vax nonsense: they want to kneecap Joe Biden and the Democrats any way they can, regardless of the cost to the country.

      Hundreds of thousands of excess deaths in our country, even once vaccines were widely available.

      A default on our nation’s debt for the first time in our history.

      It’s all the same, murderous thing.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jeffro

      @Soprano2:I’d like to see him use the 14th Amendment, saying that Congress cannot impede the government’s ability to pay its bills. Just do away with this mis-named insanity once and for all.

      This is the way forward, right here.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kay

      Greg Sargent
      @ThePlumLineGS

      Ron DeSantis’ ongoing disaster with Disney is getting worse for him. It turns out his own memoir repeatedly admits that he weaponized the state against Disney for criticizing “don’t say gay.” Disney extensively cites his book in its lawsuit against him:

       

      lol. None of them can ever keep their mouths shut. They brag.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @lowtechcyclist:

      But plenty of ‘sensible centrists’ with platforms in our so-called ‘liberal’ media are saying this shows Qevin is negotiating in good faith, so Biden should get down and negotiate with him.

      Not doubting you, but could you share links to some of them?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: OMG, that’s hilarious, he wrote down what he was doing!!!! They never think there will be any consequences for what they do.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      azlib

      @Kay:

      Keep in mind the Dems did not cave when the Republicans repeated the hostage taking in 2013. One thing that is happening is how extreme the Repubican position really is on this, especially the cuts to the VA. I do not think the American people like shorting our vets. I am also surprised (not really since a lot of business leaders are really dumb) that they have not come out against repealing the IRA which is mostly incentives for private investment in clean energy.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Another Scott

      I don’t think that there’s enough emphasis on what the House bill does with the debt ceiling. Yes, +$1.5T, but, that only lasts until March 2024. So we would be in this mess again in less than a year.

      “Yay! We saved the baby hostage!!”

      “What, you mean you’re still keeping the baby hostage??! WTF??!!!”

      It’s not serious. No president would accept those terms.

      It’s still early, there will still be 2-3 more weeks of pontificating about it before there will be “serious” discussions. And even then, I would expect a “temporary” extension while “negotiations” continue. Don’t expect any progress until GQP Senators start pressing for Qevin and the bomb throwers to get their act together.

      It will probably be resolved (under some definition of “resolved” considering the GQP controls the House) before September 30. Or maybe it will be rolled into a CR again.

      Action may depend on how the various markets react. Congress can act very quickly if it looks like the economy is imploding.

      I still think default is unlikely.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      BlueGuitarist

       

      @Bill K:

      also ridiculous, like debt ceiling, the phrase
      “beefed-up work requirements”
      in the cnn article quoted at top and frequently. 

      Wish lazy reporters and Republican-talking-points-enforcing editors would google
      “work requirements don’t work” and learn.

      But they’ll keep reinforcing positive framing for bad policies that sound tough to the uninformed,
      like they keep calling tax Scams “tax cuts”
      carrying water for Rs and their “default on America” scheme

      Reply
    33. 33.

      cain

      @azlib: Keep in mind the Dems did not cave when the Republicans repeated the hostage taking in 2013. One thing that is happening is how extreme the Repubican position really is on this, especially the cuts to the VA. I do not think the American people like shorting our vets. I am also surprised (not really since a lot of business leaders are really dumb) that they have not come out against repealing the IRA which is mostly incentives for private investment in clean energy.

      The maga people are fine with shorting everything – never have I seen a group of activists bent on making sure that the richest people get the best while undercutting their own benefits. That fox bubble is pretty good VR.

      They are going to blink because their millionaires and billionaires do not like seeing economic cataclysm.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Kay

      @Soprano2:

      I think there was so much fawning coverage of him and his campaign manager, Christoper Rufo, and their brilliant culture war (which of course ALL Americans backed, in this telling)  that he basically lost his mind. It’s obviously unlawful to target a company with punishment from the state for the company’s political speech. No one told him this?

      The far Right have tried this before with Disney but they weren’t dumb enough to make punishing speech state policy- they did a boycott.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      p.a.

      I remember kinda-sorta understanding at the time how minting trillion-dollar coins was a totally constitutional but weird solution.  I favor whatever solution is the biggest boot up the ass of the Treason Party.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      SFAW

      Since it’s Wednesday AM, I’m in a “wouldn’t it be nice if … (even though it wouldn’t/couldn’t happen)” mood.

      Specifically, I’m thinking how it would be nice if one of the President’s able aides found a section of the US Code, through which the President could sit Qevin down and say “There’s a not-very-well-known law on the books which makes it a crime to threaten the USA in the manner you and your MAGA terrists have done. Toward that end, you and your insane MAGAt posse have 24 hours to raise the debt limit, or the DHS SWAT-equivalent will be paying you all a visit. Think I’m joking? FAFO, you traitorous fuck.”

      It’s unfortunate that the electorate has such a high percentage of morons. Were there not, we wouldn’t be in this situation in the first place.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      lowtechcyclist

      @azlib:

      Keep in mind the Dems did not cave when the Republicans repeated the hostage taking in 2013.

      There’s a big difference between a government shutdown (2013) and a refusal to raise the debt ceiling.  A shutdown is a royal PITA, but it’s not going to bring down the economy.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Baud

      The 2011 mistake was based on the belief that the GOP would care about the defense cuts that were in the sequester more than they actually did.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Kay

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Christoper Rufo designed Ron DeSantis’ state and now national policy platform. I would just like that noted. The same Christoper Rufo that the NYTimes and the anti cancel culture Substack club told us had his finger on the pulse of the nation.

      The DeSantis campaign is the War On Woke campaign. Not winning! Losing! Just like it lost in MI, WI and PA last cycle.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Baud

      Anyway, the GOP won’t raise the debt ceiling because destroying something is one way fascists demonstrate they have dominion over it.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: I wonder if his defense will be some variation of “the ghostwriter did it, I didn’t write that stuff”.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Ohio Mom

      @Another Scott: That’s pretty much what I believe *intellectually,* that there will lots of drama until the last minute (admittedly, my version is not as fleshed out as yours).

      Because that’s what has always happened in the past, and the alternative, default, which is what I expect *emotionally,* is too scary to think about for long.

      Is Biden very stubborn, yes. I usually attribute his steadfastness to deep spirituality and religious belief, neither which I have.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      CaseyL

      I think the GOP truly wants to install itself as a permanent authoritarian (if not totalitarian) government.

      If they crash the US economy, they figure their chances of doing so are pretty good.

      If they crash the global economy as well, that helps their Patron Saint Putin.

      I think it’s that simple.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: Well, unfortunately it’s winning in Missouri. The state attorney general is trying to implement a state policy on transgender care for both minors and adults that’s basically saying “y’all have a mental illness, if you would just get enough counseling and therapy you’d realize that and then you wouldn’t need treatment for gender dysphoria”. For now the Missouri court has put the policy on hold; I don’t know how the state court will ultimately rule, but the R’s already tried unsuccessfully to get the lawsuit transferred to federal court so they could go judge shopping. It’s gross and disgusting, they’re openly trying to force all transgender people to leave the state.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      an internet scammer posing as Elon Musk.

      I think it was the “internet” part which was the clue.​
       
      ETA: In other words, Melon Husk scams well enough in the “bricks-and-mortar” world.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      cain

      @Baud: ​

      Why would you give money to Elon Musk to begin with? I’m trying to understand what the original motivation was?

      ETA – yes, give money to Elon musk so that he can give you 6 million dollars in return. That makes so much logical sense. 🙄 Everytime you have to give money to get a lot of money back with no legal agreement that’s when you need to stop and think.. “what?”

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      The principal had permission to write checks of up to $50,000 without board approval.

      Ooof. Great management there. Good job. I love the charter industry’s laissez-faire approach to public funds. They don’t have any controls because…innovation. Two signatures required on a check would stifle ingenuity, or something. Cut the red tape…. and also standard accounting controls!

      Reply
    58. 58.

      SFAW

      @OzarkHillbilly: ​
       
      Sorry for the keyboard vandalism. Sorta like all of Clinton’s people removing the “W” from all the WH keyboards, only worse?
      [For the pedants: yes, I know that story was BS.]

      Reply
    60. 60.

      cain

      @Kay: I love all the covering “he must have been really convincing” – more like – you really wanted that money and was blind. Glad she resigned because actions should have consequences.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @cain: ​ I was wondering the same and all I could come up with was teaching a class on, “How to get the govt to give you billions of dollars for rockets that blow up and destroy coastal ecosystems.”

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Betty

      I understand how irresponsible the House Republicans are, but they still depend on big money guys who cannot be happy about these threats. Let’s hope their greed is enough to get the country through this.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Kay

      @cain:

      In my experience as a lawyer, every single person who gets scammed gets scammed by a genuis trickster. They have to exaggerate the brilliance of the scammer in order to protect their own ego. They are so smart only a super smart person could trick them.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @SFAW: yes, I know that story was BS.

      It is??? Damn, all these years I’ve been telling the GDs a lie…. I mean, a fairy tale. Yeah, that’s what I meant to say.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      SFAW

      @Betty: ​
       
      In theory, you have a good point.
      In practice, so many of them are in districts with a high percentage of Common-Clay-of-the-New-West voters, that they don’t care quite as much as you would think.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      SFAW

      @OzarkHillbilly: ​
       
      You’ll note that I directed that comment to pedants, so you’re OK.
      Now, if you start with literally/figuratively, clip/magazine arguments, I might revise my opinion.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Geminid

      @Kay: I saw many reports, even headlines that Biden was “defiant” about the Afghanistan withdrawal. I got a sense that the journalists thought this defiance might be a bad thing. After all, he was defying journalists. But many people consider that a good thing.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Math Guy

      I think we will default and, as bad as that will be for the most vulnerable, it may be better in the long wrong. Our democracy is too close to a tipping point to give the republicans another “win” in the form of a concession to their hostage taking.

      Reply

