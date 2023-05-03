Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Come on, man.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

No one could have predicted…

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

White supremacy is terrorism.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Racial Justice / Black Lives Matter / A Few Words About the Murder of Jordan Neely

A Few Words About the Murder of Jordan Neely

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

I wanted to write a few words about the murder of Jordan Neely. Because of my martial arts background I think I’m uniquely qualified to write about it among the front pagers. Cole quote tweeted this:

I recommend the whole thread that Cole is quote tweeting, but let me copy and paste below what I texted Cole with a couple of additions, which will be in italics:

I teach the lateral vascular restraint and its counter as an aikido instructor. I’m also the demonstration dummy when Saotome Sensei and my more senior colleagues teach it at seminars and in classes. This is because I have a 19 inch neck and because I know how to protect myself if it is applied. When I teach it, I teach specifically that you must not hold it for more than four seconds if it is applied correctly because after four seconds you risk killing the person you’re trying to subdue. This is because you’re basically making the body think it is having a stroke and if you apply it too long you actually cause one/the equivalent of one.

When I lived in Scotland and worked as a bouncer I’ve applied it in a real life situation where I was defending other people from someone who was drunk and violent. I honestly didn’t think I had it locked in properly and I’d never actually applied it before. It was just the fastest and simplest way to get control of the guy’s head. Before I clamped down on his carotid and jugular – hence the name of lateral vascular restraint – I told the guy to stop struggling and I’d release him. He didn’t, so I locked it in and I started to count out loud: “One one thousand, two one thousand, three one thousand, four one thousand” while gently lowering him to the ground. At four one thousand I released the hold, he was out, I checked his pulse, put him in the recovery position, we called the constables and for an ambulance, and I said “FUCK ME!!! IT WORKED!!” The drunk guy I’d rendered unconscious was fine. He came to before the ambulance arrived and they took him off to sober up.

That the guy in New York held it for 15 minutes means he either didn’t have it applied right and wound up asphyxiating Neely or if he did have it clamped on the vessels on each side of the neck he was trying to kill him. Given that Neely is reported to have struggled, my guess it is the former. And that means Jordan Neely was slowly asphyxiated to death. Regardless, holding this for fifteen minutes is way beyond the pale. 

Either way this is murder!

A few people here know I had a horrendous April. Fewer still know the grim details and those two helped me make it through, as did another close friend I’ve known most of my adult life, and one of the most special people I have been fortunate to also know almost my entire adult life. I was a raw exposed nerve and I was barely holding it together. I lost it at home a couple of times. The only thing at risk here was my temperpedic mattress, which I used as a pummeling target. But I was very close to completely losing it in public at least once.

Had that happened I could’ve very well been Jordan Neely! There but for the grace of a Deity or Deities or the Universe or what have you go I. And frankly there but for the patience and compassion of four or five very, very special people to whom I owe debts I can never repay go I!

No one should be at risk of being murdered by a poorly trained mixed martial arts wannabe or anyone else because they’re having a bad day or their worst day. If the guy who murdered Jordan Neely isn’t held accountable, and given the NYPD is conducting the investigation I’m not holding my breath, this will be moral insult added to the moral injury of Neely’s murder!

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Baud
  • brantl
  • Greg
  • Jeffro
  • Ksmiami
  • MagdaInBlack
  • RedDirtGirl
  • Renie
  • Ryan
  • The Moar You Know
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    2. 2.

      MagdaInBlack

      I’m sorry for what you’re going thru and I’m glad you have people who are there for you. ❤️

      Reply
    4. 4.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Adam L Silverman: Sorry to hear about your struggles, makes us further appreciate the daily updates for the Ukraine war.

      The Jordan Neely murder was utterly disgraceful for all involved, including the bystanders, & in some circles the murderer is being celebrated as a hero!

      PS: You worked as a bouncer in Scotland?!! What?!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Adam L Silverman

      @YY_Sima Qian: Yes. I did my first graduate, or as the say, post graduate degree at St. Andrews. I worked as one of the bouncers at the student union, which was one of the largest nightclub/entertainment venues in Scotland.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      The Moar You Know

      Just watched the clip.  The murderer was doing a great job of applying pressure to the victim’s jawbone.  He had no fucking idea what he was doing.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Renie

      I’m not agreeing with what the guy did to Neely but there is disagreement on how long the guy had him in a chokehold.  Some say it was less than 5 minutes and the 15 minutes was how long it took EMT to get there.   There was another guy holding Neely’s arms down while he struggled. At the point the marine grabbed him, he hadn’t done anything other than yelling and ranting; there was no imminent threat to anyone.  The NYC Medical Examiner has already ruled it a homicide so hopefully they will arrest the marine.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jeffro

      Neely was murdered.

      And I’m sorry but what in the hell with the bystanders?  I get that they were probably incredibly scared (both of the initial outburst by Neely and then of stepping in to intervene with Neely’s assailant) but my god.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Adam L Silverman: Ha! I had imagined a seedier establishment!

      In any case, you must have stories from your previous life as a bouncer, even if at St. Andrews!

      Oops: double post.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ksmiami

      The murderer at a minimum should have his military pay and benefits withdrawn. I hate ppl who beat up on the homeless.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.