The White House is ending the COVID vaccine mandate for federal workers and international travelers starting next Thursday.
Dr. @PeterHotez believes it’s the right time to relax mandates, but says he still has “mixed feelings.”
… New subvariants are on the rise, and cutbacks in data reporting have clouded the view of recent trends. But the U.S. has broadly recorded declining numbers this year following a winter of less intense Covid-19 spread.
“This is the first week I have been in the ICU and have not had a Covid-positive patient,” said Dr. Michelle Prickett, a pulmonary and critical-care specialist at Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Federal data show the average number of adults with Covid-19 in intensive care beds hit new lows this month nationally, too…
The latest weekly data show health departments around the U.S. reported 1,052 deaths for the week ended April 26, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This caps several weeks where reports have come in below a prior low of about 1,700 reached during a summer week nearly two years ago.
Less complete recent data from states—some have scaled back Covid-19 reporting—make it harder to compare numbers over time and to determine exactly when the U.S. reaches a new low on reported deaths. Recent numbers are incomplete because several states including Florida haven’t recently reported data to the CDC, the agency said.
Death certificates that provide a more complete picture also indicate the U.S. is hovering near new lows. However, they are lagging data that take longer to compile than health-department reports. The tally from death certificates, which are based on instances where Covid-19 is the underlying or contributing cause of death, is based on the date on which people died.
The CDC may know by early May, once death-certificate data arrives from more states, whether tallies from early this month marked a new low, a spokesman said. The CDC says the lowest number of recorded Covid-19 deaths occurred during the week ended April 23, 2022: 1,348, or about 193 a day…
Covid waveletshttps://t.co/IoVuLL47bH @Nature @ewencallaway
The Spring lullhttps://t.co/fIzYrWJCIw @KatherineJWu @TheAtlantic
2 months agohttps://t.co/qTgIEjnydz pic.twitter.com/Qm00KakGSh
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) May 1, 2023
“I had to come into an unwanted conflict with the president,” reflects Dr. Anthony Fauci of his time during the Trump administration. “I had to come forth and say… ‘I’m sorry, I don’t mean any disrespect for the presidency, but this is not correct.’” pic.twitter.com/XGexllV79J
— Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) April 28, 2023
As #Covid experts leave the White House, some worry about what happens next https://t.co/Jf1334quko
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) April 28, 2023
China Covid whistleblower Fang Bin returns home to Wuhan after jail https://t.co/9pkTVzHGTq
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 2, 2023
Pfizer, BioNTech propose EU pays half for each cancelled COVID dose – FT https://t.co/Xu7nFbJH0y
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) April 30, 2023
Keeping an eye on #Omicron subvariant XBB1.16, also known as "Arcturus."
From nat'l genetic surveillance, XBB1.16 is causing ~12% of #Covid cases in the US. If indeed this strain is more transmissible, that proportion would grow significantly over time https://t.co/kQ9xnbG95V
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) May 1, 2023
The case for #SARSCoV2 persistence as a key underpinning for #LongCovid https://t.co/KpIfJtzNzu
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) May 2, 2023
An important thing to keep in mind with all the talk about intranasal #Covid vaccines: this type of vaccine is tough to make. If they were easier to make, we'd have more of them.@dr_kkjetelina & @ENirenberg https://t.co/EgRkV2zVls
— Helen Branswell 🇺🇦 (@HelenBranswell) May 2, 2023
People suffering #LongCOVID show different brain activity, as measured with MRIs — especially when they concentrate on retrieving memories. It appears damage from infection forces use of novel neural pathways to "find" and process memories.https://t.co/XKtKCzIqiA
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) April 28, 2023
Had a great chat with Prof @AliceCHughes and @PhilippMarkolin regarding the recent COVID origins Nature paper from scientists in China.
What does the paper show? What does it claim? Why are many other scientists sceptical?
All this and more below! :https://t.co/2Xt4O84gUm pic.twitter.com/ALRqZSWxYo
— Sam Gregson (@Samuel_Gregson) April 28, 2023
In this conversation, @Samuel_Gregson and I talk about Alice's recent article in the Spectator: https://t.co/alOOmoNQTm
She goes out of her way to call out #shoddy science; but also explains the difficult circumstances behind it.
— Philipp Markolin (@PhilippMarkolin) April 28, 2023
… The company has said it expects 2023 to be a low point for COVID product sales, before potentially returning to growth in 2024. But sales of both its vaccine and oral antiviral treatment came in above Wall Street estimates.
Pfizer still expects significantly lower sales of COVID products in the second quarter.
Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal said it was a positive surprise that Pfizer did not lower its full-year COVID forecast…
COVID-19 vaccine sales plunged 77% to $3.06 billion in the quarter, but topped diminished estimates of $2.37 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Sales of antiviral Paxlovid nearly tripled to $4.07 billion, bolstered by demand in China. Analysts’ had estimated $3.13 billion for the quarter.
Pfizer expects a 2023 profit of $3.25 to $3.45 per share and COVID products sales of about $21.5 billion…
TL, DR: We’ve thrown up our hands…
… With the era of government-mandated masking at restaurants, grocery stores and schools long gone, hospitals and doctors’ offices were the last to carry the most visible reminders of the three-year-old pandemic. But regulators and some infectious-disease specialists have concluded universal masking is no longer essential in medical settings, prompting one of the starkest returns to pre-covid life.
Oregon, Washington and California were among the last states to lift such requirements in April, with Massachusetts set to follow when the state and federal public health emergency ends May 11.
The rollback of restrictions has had consequences: After a recent covid outbreak at a Kaiser Permanente hospital in northern California, the Santa Rosa facility restored its mask mandate on April 21, nearly three weeks after lifting it…
The federal government does not require hospitals to report coronavirus infections acquired within those facilities as they do with other bugs like MRSA. Nor does it release data tracking coronavirus transmission within individual hospitals from those that do disclose that information.
And the public will have less visibility into the prevalence of the coronavirus in their community after the public health emergency ends May 11 and some data about covid-19 will no longer be reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention…
Some health-care workers who were fierce advocates for masking at the start of the pandemic say the requirements must eventually end and now is a good time — with no coronavirus surge in sight and vaccines and antivirals defanging the worst outcomes from coronavirus infections. While masking is most effective when everyone wears them, they stressed that patients could still protect themselves by wearing well-fitted N95 or KN95 masks. They contend there are downsides to continuing universal masking…
As the US pandemic hits new lows in hospitalizations and deaths, the shift to genomic dominance (from XBB.1.5) to the XBB.1.16 (and XBB.1.9.1) variants proceedshttps://t.co/jjl2AnOYb5 pic.twitter.com/BtYTqdGWRL
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) April 28, 2023
200,000 Americans perished unnecessarily during the delta wave in 2021 because they refused Covid vaccines that were >90% protective vs death/serious illness. Mostly in my state of Texas + other southern states. Those who died were victims of antivaccine activism/aggression https://t.co/B5Ul4kKzHd
— Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) April 29, 2023
A lot of Americans would hate experts even more if they'd lived through the pandemic https://t.co/mTzLoGTmQu
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 26, 2023
-
1.
Monroe County, NY:
26 new cases on 04/26/23.
16 new cases on 04/27/23.
14 new cases on 04/28/23.
20 new cases on 04/29/23.
21 new cases on 04/30/23.
11 new cases on 05/01/23.
10 new cases on 05/02/23.
Deaths now at 2251, up 4 since last week. The death rate is slowing down. Yay!
I finally managed to get a 2nd bivalent booster this weekend. Pfizer this time instead of Moderna, but the unpleasant after-shot reactions were the same.
-
2.
Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 1,050 new Covid-19 cases on 29th April, for a cumulative reported total of 5,071,840 cases. 1,049 of these new cases were local infections; one new case was imported. It also reported no deaths, for an adjusted cumulative total of 37,020 deaths – 0.73% of the cumulative reported total, 0.73% of resolved cases.
2,503 Covid-19 tests were conducted on 29th April, with a positivity rate of 15.5%.
There were 14,291 active cases on 29th April, 450 more than the day before. 891 were in hospital. 29 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 22 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 600 patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 5,020,529 patients recovered – 99.0% of the cumulative reported total.
The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 269 doses of vaccine on 2nd May: 32 first doses, 33 second doses, 155 first booster doses, and 49 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,834,033 doses administered: 28,134,809 first doses, 27,548,211 second doses, 16,330,169 first booster doses, and 820,844 second booster doses. 86.2% of the population have received their first dose, 84.4% their second dose, 50.0% their first booster dose, and 2.5% their second booster dose.
-
3.
Last week was something of a milestone in the U.S. – hospital admissions, ICU patients, and deaths all dropped to levels that were last seen in March, 2020. (Case rates were at June, 2021 levels, although that’s not really a reliable number since so many fewer people are testing these days.)
The death rates remain around the level of a medium-bad flu season, but it’s still significant progress.
-
4.
Americans are tired of the “experts.”
As much as I observe this behavior, I will never truly grok it.
I love knowing things, and I love talking to people who know other things.
I love getting expert advice when I have a need.
I know that, at core, it’s about social status threat. But GOD JUST STOP FUCKEN WORRYING ABOUT IT.
-
5.
House Judiciary GOP
@JudiciaryGOP
Apr 26
Americans are tired of the “experts.”
Well assholes, when you feel a lump, go to a faith healer.
-
6.
While masking is most effective when everyone wears them…
But it honestly hasn’t been universal pretty much ever (compliance higher in blue areas, if course). The cost of fighting constantly with non compliant people, coupled with the reduced efficacy of one way mask wearing does mean it makes some sense to drop the mandates. It’s endemic now, and people who want to will still mask up, but the majority of folks, even formerly mask compliant ones, are ready to be done until another wave inevitably starts. The debate was poisoned from the start.
