The White House is ending the COVID vaccine mandate for federal workers and international travelers starting next Thursday. Dr. @PeterHotez believes it’s the right time to relax mandates, but says he still has “mixed feelings.” Watch #NewsNationLive: https://t.co/rXvU4Qf6it pic.twitter.com/1Q7x18towa — NewsNation (@NewsNation) May 2, 2023



With caveats, of course:

… New subvariants are on the rise, and cutbacks in data reporting have clouded the view of recent trends. But the U.S. has broadly recorded declining numbers this year following a winter of less intense Covid-19 spread. “This is the first week I have been in the ICU and have not had a Covid-positive patient,” said Dr. Michelle Prickett, a pulmonary and critical-care specialist at Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Federal data show the average number of adults with Covid-19 in intensive care beds hit new lows this month nationally, too… The latest weekly data show health departments around the U.S. reported 1,052 deaths for the week ended April 26, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This caps several weeks where reports have come in below a prior low of about 1,700 reached during a summer week nearly two years ago. Less complete recent data from states—some have scaled back Covid-19 reporting—make it harder to compare numbers over time and to determine exactly when the U.S. reaches a new low on reported deaths. Recent numbers are incomplete because several states including Florida haven’t recently reported data to the CDC, the agency said. Death certificates that provide a more complete picture also indicate the U.S. is hovering near new lows. However, they are lagging data that take longer to compile than health-department reports. The tally from death certificates, which are based on instances where Covid-19 is the underlying or contributing cause of death, is based on the date on which people died. The CDC may know by early May, once death-certificate data arrives from more states, whether tallies from early this month marked a new low, a spokesman said. The CDC says the lowest number of recorded Covid-19 deaths occurred during the week ended April 23, 2022: 1,348, or about 193 a day…

“I had to come into an unwanted conflict with the president,” reflects Dr. Anthony Fauci of his time during the Trump administration. “I had to come forth and say… ‘I’m sorry, I don’t mean any disrespect for the presidency, but this is not correct.’” pic.twitter.com/XGexllV79J — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) April 28, 2023

As #Covid experts leave the White House, some worry about what happens next https://t.co/Jf1334quko — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) April 28, 2023

… The company has said it expects 2023 to be a low point for COVID product sales, before potentially returning to growth in 2024. But sales of both its vaccine and oral antiviral treatment came in above Wall Street estimates. Pfizer still expects significantly lower sales of COVID products in the second quarter. Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal said it was a positive surprise that Pfizer did not lower its full-year COVID forecast… COVID-19 vaccine sales plunged 77% to $3.06 billion in the quarter, but topped diminished estimates of $2.37 billion, according to Refinitiv data. Sales of antiviral Paxlovid nearly tripled to $4.07 billion, bolstered by demand in China. Analysts’ had estimated $3.13 billion for the quarter. Pfizer expects a 2023 profit of $3.25 to $3.45 per share and COVID products sales of about $21.5 billion…

… With the era of government-mandated masking at restaurants, grocery stores and schools long gone, hospitals and doctors’ offices were the last to carry the most visible reminders of the three-year-old pandemic. But regulators and some infectious-disease specialists have concluded universal masking is no longer essential in medical settings, prompting one of the starkest returns to pre-covid life. Oregon, Washington and California were among the last states to lift such requirements in April, with Massachusetts set to follow when the state and federal public health emergency ends May 11. The rollback of restrictions has had consequences: After a recent covid outbreak at a Kaiser Permanente hospital in northern California, the Santa Rosa facility restored its mask mandate on April 21, nearly three weeks after lifting it… The federal government does not require hospitals to report coronavirus infections acquired within those facilities as they do with other bugs like MRSA. Nor does it release data tracking coronavirus transmission within individual hospitals from those that do disclose that information. And the public will have less visibility into the prevalence of the coronavirus in their community after the public health emergency ends May 11 and some data about covid-19 will no longer be reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention… Some health-care workers who were fierce advocates for masking at the start of the pandemic say the requirements must eventually end and now is a good time — with no coronavirus surge in sight and vaccines and antivirals defanging the worst outcomes from coronavirus infections. While masking is most effective when everyone wears them, they stressed that patients could still protect themselves by wearing well-fitted N95 or KN95 masks. They contend there are downsides to continuing universal masking…

As the US pandemic hits new lows in hospitalizations and deaths, the shift to genomic dominance (from XBB.1.5) to the XBB.1.16 (and XBB.1.9.1) variants proceedshttps://t.co/jjl2AnOYb5 pic.twitter.com/BtYTqdGWRL — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) April 28, 2023

(link) 200,000 Americans perished unnecessarily during the delta wave in 2021 because they refused Covid vaccines that were >90% protective vs death/serious illness. Mostly in my state of Texas + other southern states. Those who died were victims of antivaccine activism/aggression https://t.co/B5Ul4kKzHd — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) April 29, 2023 A lot of Americans would hate experts even more if they'd lived through the pandemic https://t.co/mTzLoGTmQu — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 26, 2023

