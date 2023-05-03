SEVEN DAYS IN MAY: The ability to avert a catastrophic US debt default risks coming down to seven days in May, increasing chances of short-term fix. @StevenTDennis via @bpolitics https://t.co/Fc9VvlK8sE pic.twitter.com/UigYaFQg2J — Mike Dorning (@MikeDorning) May 2, 2023

Bad for the country, but thrilling for the horserace media… not to mention a batch of back-benchers, mostly Republican, who get to see their names onna teevee. Serious people keep doing the serious parts.

SCOOP: House Democrats have for months been quietly preparing a strategy that could allow them to quickly force a debt-limit increase vote thru an arcane process. Today, they began the process of using their secret weapon @hillhulse https://t.co/s0MZX6e13b — Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) May 2, 2023

… With a possible default now projected as soon as June 1, Democrats on Tuesday began taking steps to deploy the secret weapon they have been holding in reserve. They started the process of trying to force a debt-limit increase bill to the floor through a so-called discharge petition that could bypass Republican leaders who have refused to raise the ceiling unless President Biden agrees to spending cuts and policy changes. “House Democrats are working to make sure we have all options at our disposal to avoid a default,” Representative Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat of New York and the minority leader, wrote in a letter he sent to colleagues on Tuesday. “The filing of a debt ceiling measure to be brought up on the discharge calendar preserves an important option. It is now time for MAGA Republicans to act in a bipartisan manner to pay America’s bills without extreme conditions.”

An emergency rule Democrats introduced on Tuesday, during a pro forma session held while the House is in recess, would start the clock on a process that would allow them to begin collecting signatures as soon as May 16 on such a petition, which can force action on a bill if a majority of members sign on. The open-ended rule would provide a vehicle to bring Mr. DeSaulnier’s bill to the floor and amend it with a Democratic proposal — which has yet to be written — to resolve the debt limit crisis. The strategy is no silver bullet, and Democrats concede it is a long shot. Gathering enough signatures to force a bill to the floor would take at least five Republicans willing to cross party lines if all Democrats signed on, a threshold that Democrats concede will be difficult to reach. They have yet to settle on the debt ceiling proposal itself, and for the strategy to succeed, Democrats would likely need to negotiate with a handful of mainstream Republicans to settle on a measure they could accept… House Democratic leaders have for months played down the possibility of initiating a discharge petition as a way out of the stalemate. They are hesitant to budge from the party position, which Mr. Biden has articulated repeatedly, that Republicans should agree to raise the debt limit with no conditions or concessions on spending cuts. But behind the scenes, they were simultaneously taking steps to make sure a vehicle was available if needed…

Spent much of today talking to market experts about what could happen to various markets/financial infrastructure in practical terms if US defaults.

Among the words used:

“nightmare scenario”

“financial Armageddon”

“If the financial system goes down at least you can still barter” — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) May 2, 2023

NEWS: Biden administration officials have quietly debated for months whether the Constitution compels the federal government to keep issuing debt to pay its bills, even if Congress fails to raise the debt limit before the X-date.https://t.co/Dlccx4gu53 — Jim Tankersley (@jimtankersley) May 2, 2023

But even the existence of discussions around the 14th Amendment in re: the debt limit break with past administrations, including the Obama admin, which never seriously considered it. — Jim Tankersley (@jimtankersley) May 2, 2023

Of note: Back in January, @JStein_WaPo had an excellent rundown of various debt limit workarounds the WH could entertain: https://t.co/TyEsIsAWvV — Jim Tankersley (@jimtankersley) May 2, 2023

Clown shoes:

They idea that this whack job runs the house republican caucus will never cease to amaze https://t.co/PG13mYLKdY — jim manley (@jamespmanley) May 2, 2023

The House Freedom Caucus pushed Speaker Kevin McCarthy for sharp spending cuts — and some members still want more. https://t.co/AeMUDjz2Lt — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 30, 2023