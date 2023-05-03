Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Debt Limit Drama / Dramedy

Bad for the country, but thrilling for the horserace media… not to mention a batch of back-benchers, mostly Republican, who get to see their names onna teevee. Serious people keep doing the serious parts.

With a possible default now projected as soon as June 1, Democrats on Tuesday began taking steps to deploy the secret weapon they have been holding in reserve. They started the process of trying to force a debt-limit increase bill to the floor through a so-called discharge petition that could bypass Republican leaders who have refused to raise the ceiling unless President Biden agrees to spending cuts and policy changes.

“House Democrats are working to make sure we have all options at our disposal to avoid a default,” Representative Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat of New York and the minority leader, wrote in a letter he sent to colleagues on Tuesday. “The filing of a debt ceiling measure to be brought up on the discharge calendar preserves an important option. It is now time for MAGA Republicans to act in a bipartisan manner to pay America’s bills without extreme conditions.”

An emergency rule Democrats introduced on Tuesday, during a pro forma session held while the House is in recess, would start the clock on a process that would allow them to begin collecting signatures as soon as May 16 on such a petition, which can force action on a bill if a majority of members sign on. The open-ended rule would provide a vehicle to bring Mr. DeSaulnier’s bill to the floor and amend it with a Democratic proposal — which has yet to be written — to resolve the debt limit crisis.

The strategy is no silver bullet, and Democrats concede it is a long shot. Gathering enough signatures to force a bill to the floor would take at least five Republicans willing to cross party lines if all Democrats signed on, a threshold that Democrats concede will be difficult to reach. They have yet to settle on the debt ceiling proposal itself, and for the strategy to succeed, Democrats would likely need to negotiate with a handful of mainstream Republicans to settle on a measure they could accept…

House Democratic leaders have for months played down the possibility of initiating a discharge petition as a way out of the stalemate. They are hesitant to budge from the party position, which Mr. Biden has articulated repeatedly, that Republicans should agree to raise the debt limit with no conditions or concessions on spending cuts.

But behind the scenes, they were simultaneously taking steps to make sure a vehicle was available if needed…

Clown shoes:

    4. 4.

      AlaskaReader

      According to economists at the ECB, businesses have been padding their profits. That, they said, was a bigger factor in fueling inflation during the second half of last year than rising wages were.

      No duh.

      Someone should explain that to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors,

    5. 5.

      BellyCat

      Overlooked possibility: The Turtle covertly heavies up on 5 GOP cronies in the House to join Dems in a last ditch effort to save the entire Graspers Of Plutocracy party from ruin so they may continue dismantling democracy in discrete and well-compensated fashion.

      The premature arrival of pitchforks and tumbrels would disrupt the more orderly smash and grab he has carefully orchestrated, robbing his paymasters of even greater profits while dashing his life’s ambitions.

    6. 6.

      Geminid

      Rep. Greene says a defection by any Republican would be “a career ending move.” What about Repubublicans who intend to retire anyway? If I had to sit in caucus meetings with that dingbat I’d be thinking about retirement every day, even without a debt ceiling crisis.

      And David Valadeo (CA) and Dan Newhouse (WA) voted to impeach Trump and still won reelection last year . How would defecting on this issue doom those two?

      I’m not saying Jeffries can win over 5 Republicans with a proposal that his own caucus will accept. But Greene’s analysis here is wrong. If the debt ceiling is raised without a financial crisis, I’m not sure how many people will even remember a year from now, much less care. On the ogher hand. If Republicans blow the economy up people will care intensly.

      Also, Greene does not take into account the pressure members will face from constituents, especially business owners, when the financial system starts seizing up. They are not going to accept Greene and company wrecking their businesses in order to push through 20% cuts for the SBA, Veterans Administration, Homeland Security and nutrition assistance. Auto dealers, home builders and others  are going to be screaming.

      The Club for Growth will urge Republicans to hang tough, but when did that outfit ever help a Republican win a general election?

    7. 7.

      Rusty

      The Freedom Caucus, MTG et al., have really no interest in governing, it’s more politics as performance art.  The speaker doesn’t either, anyone interested in actual governance wouldn’t have accepted the conditions he did to become speaker.  The rot however isn’t limited to the fringes of the Republican party, it has reached the core.  The Heritage Foundation is compiling massive lists of ideologues to fill government agencies when the Republicans eventually regain the presidency.  Those people will replace large numbers of currently career federal employees to destroy the agencies from within.  It’s hard to see how we can negotiate with people that are ideologically nihilists at their core and performance artists in their actions.  It’s going to be a bumpy ride, not just in the next month but for years to come.

