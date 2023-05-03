i tire of ‘hillary was right’ framing but in the case of the NY FBI field office she was absolutely fucking right https://t.co/sfSA42Vfpk — the abbot of unreason (an archaeologist) 🥬 (@merovingians) May 3, 2023

Federal prosecutors have charged a former F.B.I. agent with illegally entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and said he had called police officers Nazis as he encouraged a mob of Trump loyalists to kill them. The former agent, Jared L. Wise, was arrested on Monday and faces four misdemeanor counts, including disrupting the orderly conduct of government and trespassing, after agents received a tip in January last year that he had been inside the Capitol, according to a criminal complaint… Over the past two years, scores of rioters with military experience have been arrested in connection with the Capitol attack. But Mr. Wise is the rare former federal agent to have been charged. The F.B.I. said agents first found Mr. Wise living in New Braunfels, Texas, before he moved to Bend, Ore., in June… From 2004 to 2017, Mr. Wise worked on public corruption and counterterrorism matters at the F.B.I. field offices in Washington, D.C., and New York. He was briefly detailed to Libya to help agents investigate the terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012, that killed four Americans. Mr. Wise left the bureau after his supervisors in New York became unhappy with his work, and his career had stalled, a former senior F.B.I. official said. Mr. Wise later joined the conservative group Project Veritas under the supervision of a former British spy, Richard Seddon, who had been recruited by the security contractor Erik Prince to train operatives to infiltrate trade unions, Democratic congressional campaigns and other targets…

I swear, one of the big reasons the MAGAts worship TFG is that he did his best to live out their Walter Mitty fantasies.

Everyone needs to be The Star of an imaginary blockbuster movie now. Regular ol’ life is just too bOrInG.

NBC, via Yahoo:

… Wise was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct with an intent to impede an orderly session of Congress; and unlawfully parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. “I’m former—I’m former law enforcement. You’re disgusting. You are the Nazi. You are the Gestapo. You can’t see it. … Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!” federal authorities say he told officers after he entered the Capitol. “Yeah, f— them! Yeah, kill ’em! Kill ’em! Kill ’em! Kill ’em!” The FBI said that security video showed Wise entered the Capitol through the Senate wing door and that cellphone data confirmed his presence. He later exited out a window, it said. The incident when Wise yelled at police took place on the upper west terrace at around 4:21 p.m., when violence against police officers was happening in front of him, “including officers being knocked to the ground directly in front of him,” the FBI affidavit said. That’s when Wise “turned in the direction of the violence” and called for the mob to kill officers, the FBI affidavit said…

