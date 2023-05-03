Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

More of This, Please and Thank You

We are fighting on every front.

Social Medai.

In the Department of Justice.

In the Courts.

In the Senate.  In case you missed this gem from Betty Cracker in her post yesterday.

I might just set that to replay.  So good.

We are not your father’s Democratic Party.

 

    81Comments

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      Yes indeed. Jared L. Wise worked in the NY Field office. You knew that was coming, no?

      FTF NY Times link:  GIFT LINK:

      Former F.B.I. Agent Charged in Jan. 6 Riot

      Prosecutors say the former agent, who worked counterterrorism in the New York field office before leaving bureau in 2017, called police officers Nazis and illegally entered the Capitol.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Almost Retired

      I hope the MAGA right feels outnumbered, outsmarted, out-litigated and outmoded.  I want them out of office.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      different-church-lady

      Been an arrest in the Harvard bomb threat case. Charged with conspiracy and extortion, but not yet terrorism.

      Guess the color of his skin

      Reply
    5. 5.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Almost Retired: I hope the MAGA right feels outnumbered, outsmarted, out-litigated and outmoded.  I want them out of office.

      They are all those things. How they feel is immaterial.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      From the NY Times story.  Sadly, Wise is only facing four misdemeanor counts.  For now.  But he is a deplorable, for sure.  I hope DOJ can use him to untangle some threads between the NYC field office and other bad actors.

      From 2004 to 2017, Mr. Wise worked on counterterrorism matters at the F.B.I. in the New York field office. He was briefly detailed to Libya to help agents investigate the terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012, that killed four Americans. Mr. Wise left the bureau after his supervisors became unhappy with his work, and his career had stalled, a former senior F.B.I. official said.
      Mr. Wise later joined the conservative group Project Veritas under the supervision of a former British spy, Richard Seddon, who had been recruited by the security contractor Erik Prince to train operatives to infiltrate trade unions, Democratic congressional campaigns and other targets.

      At Project Veritas, according to a former employee with direct knowledge of his employment, Mr. Wise used the code name Bendghazi and trained at the Prince family ranch in Wyoming with other recruits. Mr. Wise took part in an operation against a teachers’ union and apparently left Project Veritas in mid-2018, the former employee said.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      More from the NY Times story, on law enforcement who participated in J6:

      Over the past two years, scores of rioters with military experience** have been arrested in connection with the Capitol attack. But Mr. Wise is the rare former federal agent to have been charged. The F.B.I. said agents first found Mr. Wise living in New Braunfels, Texas, before he moved to Bend, Ore., in June.

      Thomas E. Caldwell, a member of the Oath Keepers who was convicted in November of felony charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot, had once worked with the F.B.I. And Mark S. Ibrahim, an active-duty agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration, was charged in July 2021 in connection with the riot. His case has not yet gone to trial.
      The Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol attack, already the largest it has ever conducted, has resulted in more than 1,000 arrests, with the possibility of many more to come.

      I love that final sentence.

      ** Weirdly, the NY Times never mentions former and then current police as J6 participants.  Some were definitely there; in some cases already convicted.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @Elizabelle: That was my first thought when I saw the news – was he in the NY field office?  No surprise there

      I thought those were bullshit charges, too.  Chanting the equivalent of let’s kill the police, and he gets charged with the equivalent of loitering?  Hopefully more charges will be added.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Elizabelle

      @schrodingers_cat:  Yes indeed.  Which is why I hope the current four misdemeanor charges are enough to entice Mr. Wise to cooperate.  Wonder if they can lay on some felony charges as well.

      Also curious about what the previous FBI supervisors, who became disenchanted with his work, have to say.  Appears they may have been Obama-era supervisors.

      The former agent, Jared L. Wise, was arrested on Monday and faces four misdemeanor counts, including disrupting the orderly conduct of government and trespassing, after agents received a tip in January 2022 that he had been inside the Capitol, according to a criminal complaint.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JWR

      I caught the end of this story on this mornings news and just had to find out what it was all about. Turns out it’s just Tucker being Tucker:

      New York CNN — In a newly revealed text message, ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson made a racist comment and said he found himself briefly rooting for a mob of Trump supporters to kill a person.

      “A couple of weeks ago, I was watching video of people fighting on the street in Washington,” Carlson texted a producer. “A group of Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living s**t out of him. It was three against one, at least. Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight. Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      japa21

      @JWR: ​
       

      It’s not how white men fight.

      WTF? Wait, he may be right. White men appear to prefer shooting people rather than actual fighting. And yes, I am white. (And not necessarily proud of it right now).

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Wapiti

      Regarding the Zooey Zephyr case, I’ve been playing this over in my head a bit:

      State reps gerrymander districts to give one party an outsized majority

      Outsized majority removes remaining members of the other party

      Gerrymandered majority can do whatever they want, like raising the voting age, or limiting polling places to one per county. Democracy be damned.

      So either we need strict bans against gerrymandering, or strict limits of what a gerrymandered legislative body can do.

      “Nothing wrong with partisan gerrymandering” /John Roberts court

      Reply
    17. 17.

      rikyrah

      Keep fighting  Rep. Zooey Zephyr

       

      Keep on fighting.

       

      did you see the story of her supporters taking time to occupy a bench so that she can have access to it.

      A bunch of Karens came yesterday and blocked her.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Elizabelle

      @JWR:  The FTF NY Times’ “breaking” story about the Tucker Carlson texts struck me as whitewashing the whole thing.  Those texts were hardly the main reason Carlson was fired, as much as Fox News executives and its mouthpieces want to get that out via the willing FTF NY Times.

      Seriously, the story somewhat humanized Tucker Carlson. The guy has a moral code.  3 against one, and killing the Antifa, would be going too far!  Several other reader commenters noticed that too.

      They don’t believe it was the “white guys fight” text that was the final straw.  Keep digging.

      Here’s the FTF NY Times story.  Not a gift link.

      Carlson’s Text That Alarmed Fox Leaders: ‘It’s Not How White Men Fight’

      The discovery of the text message contributed to a chain of events that ultimately led to Tucker Carlson’s firing.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Citizen Alan

      @Wapiti:

      “Nothing wrong with partisan gerrymandering” /John Roberts court.

      Is in a 5-4 opinion That would have gone the other way if merrick garland had been on the court or even if it had been 4-4. Everyone who mocked the importance of the federal judiciary and supreme court nominations as a reason to vote for hillary instead of voting third party or just staying home should burn in h*** along with the republicans they enabled.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @rikyrah: One of the Karens was allegedly the mother of the chief GOPer.  They are getting their moms to come in and be petty little shits.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Elizabelle

      Here’s the whole text, from the NY Times link.

      Thinking the video was from the earlier BLM protests in DC.

      EXHIBIT 276

      Tucker Carlson January 7, 2021 — 04:18:04 PM UTC
      A couple of weeks ago, I was watching video of people fighting on the street in Washington. A group of Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living shit out of him. It was three against one, at least. Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight. Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it. Then somewhere deep in my brain, an alarm went off: this isn’t good for me. I’m becoming something I don’t want to be. The Antifa creep is a human being. Much as I despise what he says and does, much as I’m sure I’d hate him personally if I knew him, I shouldn’t gloat over his suffering. I should be bothered by it. I should remember that somewhere somebody probably loves this kid, and would be crushed if he was killed. If I don’t care about those things, if I reduce people to their politics, how am I better than he is?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Elizabelle

      @japa21:  A NY Times reader commenter agrees with you.

      Interestingly, it turns out that it IS the way white men fight — at least those who embrace Trumpism, which is all about cowardly mob violence, as we learned on Jan 6.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @schrodingers_cat: What you see as worse and what Fox sees as worse; these are different, no?

      I’m still not buying the excuse, though. It was probably the lawsuit they lost or the two pending lawsuits.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Yeah, I remember him saying that “neighborhood fathers” should beat up trans people during the whole Boston Children’s Hospital episode. I don’t think it was this

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Alison Rose

      @schrodingers_cat: Yeah, when I read that yesterday, I was like…okay this actually almost makes him look good??? He’s second-guessing his initial shitty reaction, he’s questioning himself and his thought processes. I mean…he obviously didn’t have a come to Black Jesus moment or anything, but that single text was hardly the shocking damning thing they made it out to be. “Not how white guys fight” isn’t even in the top ten of most racist things he’s said.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      JWR

      @Raoul Paste: It gets worse, if that’s even possible. Per The Guardian:

      Leaked video published on Tuesday showed the fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson describing an unnamed woman as “yummy”, referring to his fans as “post-menopausal” and attempting to discuss sexual technique with British journalist Piers Morgan.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Elizabelle

      @schrodingers_cat:  Yes.  Exactly. But it’s what Fox is shoveling out to the disingenuous NY Times. Its partner in whitewashing its actions.

      Jeremy Peters, Republican whisperer, is the lead writer.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Geminid

      @schrodingers_cat: I can see how these messages as a whole might disturb Fox News executives. It may be that no one thing made Fox fire Carlson, just an accumulation of actions. I think Carlson’s embrace of Russia in its war on Ukraine might have been one of them.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jay

      Dear Russians, you seriously want us to buy that this soap opera is genuine? C’mon.. you could have added at least a Putin, who in the last moment drags a completely wasted Medvedev into safety and saves the day.The worst false flag attack in human history. Don’t even dare to… pic.twitter.com/CZaqBsXiJf— (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) May 3, 2023

      Reply
    34. 34.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Alison Rose: “Not how white guys fight” isn’t even in the top ten of most racist things he’s said.

      Look again from the perspective of someone who only notices racism when race is explicitly mentioned.

      The excuse is full of shit. We know it. Fox executives know it. But they really only need to sell it to Fox viewers.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride

      Grateful to both front-pagers for linking to Sen. Whitehouse’s statement.  I hesitate to click on links to politicians’ remarks because they usually contain more bloviation and playing to the gallery than useful content, but Whitehouse showed exactly how it should be done:  perfectly organized, not a single wasted word, just deadly fact after fact.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Elizabelle

      @schrodingers_cat:  And they’ve got their big guns on it, too.

      Jeremy Peters, Michael Schmidt (national security), Jim Rutenberg (media).  Three white guys, two were assigned to the White House press corpse.

      Waiting for Peter Baker to weigh in.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Burnspbesq

      A number of years ago, Piers Morgan had the audacity/stupidity to jump into the nets (the cricket equivalent of a batting cage) with legendary Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath. He ended up with a  broken bone in his elbow.

      Never forgiven McGrath for letting him off easy.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Alison Rose

      Speaking of, uh, racism I guess, and since it’s an OT per the tag, I wonder if the hive mind has any thoughts on this. Yesterday I was writing a review for a book set in the 1860s in which one character is a British member of Parliament who is working to abolish the Atlantic slave trade. I started to mention that in the review, but that phrase gave me pause, and I wondered if there was a better alternative. For example, I don’t say “slaves” but rather “enslaved people”. “Slave trade” just sounds…I know it’s accurate but it feels so dehumanizing to the people it refers to. I tried googling but most of the results were just about the “slaves vs enslaved people” topic. Plus, it’s a little uncomfy to keep googling semantic questions about slavery. I know “human trafficking” is technically correct, but it also obscures the specifics.

      I could very well be overthinking this and maybe the term is totally fine to use, but if there are any alternatives that have been coined, I’d be interested to hear.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jackie

      @Omnes Omnibus: I’ve been thinking along those lines, too. Tucker didn’t get fired for one reason; it was a compilation of many reasons. He finally added one straw too many.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I don’t know how the appeal process would go.

      But she could appeal to an inexplicably male hominid God  and have God declare he is ok with Trans folks. The next day all Republicans will be aetheists.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Ruckus

      @JWR:

      He really is one disgusting piece of shit.

      Humanity really does run the gamut, from pure shit to actual humans. At least we know which end of the scale fucker carlson fits in.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Elizabelle:

      Prosecutors say the former agent, who worked counterterrorism in the New York field office before leaving bureau in 2017, called police officers Nazis and illegally entered the Capitol.

      Yep. Every member of that stinking NYC FBI office needs to be investigated to the absolute limit of the law and prosecuted if warranted. Separately, unit members should be moved to other offices, isolated from one another and placed in positions where they can do least harm. Since there’s nothing in them, maybe each should be assigned to hand-transcribe all of “her emails” over and over and over until retirement. Sure it’s a waste of my tax dollars, but at least they wouldn’t be actively harming the nation.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Ruckus

      @japa21:

      It’s not someone’s skin tone that’s the problem, it’s the shit inside the skin. Especially when someone is full of it.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Elizabelle

      @Delk:  And Fox’s insurers not wanting to take another hit.  Which would be coming.  Smartmatic is waiting in the wings, licking its tiger lips.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Jay

      I think that the video that Fucker Fishsticks was commenting on was the Charlottesville Garage attack on DeAndre Harris,……..

      Reply
    57. 57.

      kindness

      Senator Whitehouse was the Democratic senator next in line when Senator Leahy retired.  He was supposed to take over the committee but Senator Durbin used his seniority, pushed himself on to the committee and took over the lead.  Whitehouse had stated he would continue to use Republican rules which eliminate Blue Slips for judges.  Durbin instead re-instated the Blue Slip rules for District Courts, many of which now are unfilled as (surprise!) Republican Senators are refusing to return the Blue Slips.

      The shots coming from inside our house hurt worse than the wounds we get from our opposition.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Baud

      @Alison Rose:

      To your question, I agree with Omnes. Since “slave” refers to the trade rather than people’s identity, I think slave trade is not offensive.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      trollhattan

      Manbaby decides he has been wronged, crafts revenge.

      For weeks, Elon Musk applied his top-notch middle-school bully tactics to NPR on his failing social media network, Twitter. First Musk tagged NPR as “state-affiliated media,” which is not, and never was true. This resulted in NPR having the same label as actual state-owned propaganda sites such as China’s Xinhua News Agency or Russia’s RT. When it was pointed out that Twitter’s own rules used NPR as an example of public media companies that were not state owned, he took the obvious step of ordering someone to rewrite the rules, removing the reference to NPR. Then, under a flood of complaints, Musk changed the tag on NPR to “Government Funded Media,” which is also a lie. Less than 1% of NPR’s funding comes from the federal government.

      All of this appears to be just Musk causing trouble to justify what he wanted to do in the first place—remove all the warning labels that previously pointed out genuine propaganda that justified Russia’s wars and China’s human rights abuses. And following this debacle, NPR announced that it, along with all its programs, would no longer be using Twitter to spread news stories or update the public. So Musk not only managed to make the world safer for the worst propaganda outlets, he also diminished the ways in which people can access genuine news. For Musk, that’s got to be a very good day.

      Only now Musk is feeling bad that he doesn’t have NPR around to pick on anymore. So he chased them down to send them a fresh threat. As NPR reported on Tuesday evening, Musk sent a series of emails to NPR reporter Bobby Allyn, threatening to give NPR’s Twitter handle, @NPR, to “another company.”

      https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2023/5/3/2167232/-Elon-Musk-has-a-new-hostage-Your-Twitter-handle

      North Prairie Rodeo very excited at the opportunity.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Wapiti: IIRC, the people who have studied this tend to think that banning gerrymandering itself is hard–the mathematically fairest districts often look every bit as absurd as a partisan gerrymander, and any formula you apply is going to be met with suspicion.

      I think what you want to do is either mandate that it has to be done by a bipartisan/multi-partisan committee, or go to some structural voting reform to lessen the effect, like proportional voting with multi-member districts.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      japa21

      @Alison Rose: Not you doing the dehumanizing by using the term.  It was the slave traders doing the dehumanizing.  And, in fact, it is important to make that clear, that humans were treated as less than human.  Like the Holocaust, something that should never be forgotten, because we are seeing it happen again, right here (USA) right now.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      JWR

      @Elizabelle, @schrodingers_cat:

      Seriously, the story somewhat humanized Tucker Carlson.

      Hey, that’s why the NYT is there! Reminds me of the time our media betters went all in for Fox, demanding that one of their guys, who’d been singled out or banned from covering the daily briefings, be reinstated. Aside from Late Night hosts, they actually take Fox seriously.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      rikyrah

      @Alison Rose:

      It’s called the Transatlantic Slave Trade

       

      That’s what it’s called.

       

      Now, we can go back and forth about enslaved people vs. slaves. I understand the point of the new choice of enslaved people.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      different-church-lady

      @Alison Rose: Are we sure the second guess wasn’t the final straw? If he had stopped at “I could taste it” they might have kept him on.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      different-church-lady

      @Alison Rose:

      I know it’s accurate but it feels so dehumanizing to the people it refers to.

      Yeah, that’s what slavery was all about — dehumanization. Refer to the activity that way.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Geminid

      @Matt McIrvin: I just want to see topographically compact districts that divide cities and counties as little as possible. And then let the chips fall where they may.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @japa21: Ganging up on someone and using angry mobs of supporters is precisely how white men have fought throughout our history.

      Reply

