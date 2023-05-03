We are fighting on every front.

Social Medai.

Today, we're going up with this digital ad that we're taking directly to Veterans in @laurenboebert's district, using our advanced targeting. We TOLD the Congressional GOP they'd never run away from their anti-Vet vote.#PromiseKept #ProtectVeteransHealthCare pic.twitter.com/sfQik564ud — VoteVets (@votevets) May 3, 2023

In the Department of Justice.

NEW: An ex-FBI supervisory special agent has been arrested for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. “Kill ‘em!" Jared Wise yelled as the mob attacked officers he called Nazis, per FBI. "Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em!”https://t.co/x6qcRxkImt — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 3, 2023

In the Courts.

The court's decision not to reinstate me undermines the democratic principles our country was founded on. I vow to continue standing for my constituents & community to fight for our democratic institutions. If we can't get justice in the courts, we will get it in the ballot box. pic.twitter.com/cBgXOnIX8K — Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@ZoAndBehold) May 2, 2023

In the Senate. In case you missed this gem from Betty Cracker in her post yesterday.

I might just set that to replay. So good.

We are not your father’s Democratic Party.