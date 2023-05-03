Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Steam Release Open Thread: Tucker Carlson, Keeper of White Men Standards

The NYTimes, in full white gloves & silver platter mode, serving as media butler for Rupert Murdoch:

The text message came to the attention of Fox’s board of directors and even some senior executives only last month, on the Sunday before the trial was set to begin, according to two people with knowledge of Fox’s internal deliberations. At the time, Fox’s negotiators were entering discussions about an out-of-court settlement ahead of the swearing in of what was shaping up to be a diverse jury.

The next day, the board told Fox’s leadership about its plan to have the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen and Katz investigate Mr. Carlson. That disclosure set up the possibility that there could be a continuing investigation into what was behind Mr. Carlson’s messages at the same time as a trial, and as he was serving as its top host in prime time.

Fox has not commented about Mr. Carlson’s ouster last week beyond an initial statement announcing that they “agreed to part ways” and thanking “him for his service.” It did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday on the contents of Mr. Carlson’s redacted message…


(For those who can’t read the embed: January 7, 2021)


Cathy Young, of all people:

To the people making such arguments, I’d offer this question: If someone sent you a gift box containing a couple of dead and decomposing rats, a dozen live cockroaches and a large glop of excrement, would you be pointing out that the sender also threw in a nice bottle of wine and a box of your favorite chocolates? Even if you love the chocolates Tucker throws in with all that other stuff, it’s just not worth it.

    54Comments

    1. 1.

      Suzanne

      How do white men fight? I think of that scene in Bridget Jones’ Diary, with Colin Firth and Hugh Grant beating the shit out of each other with their briefcases. You know. Honorably.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Citizen Alan

      We really do need to give more consideration to the idea that white supremacy is common place even among supposedly liberal media outlets. Their support for Fox News and Trumpism permits no other reasonable explanation.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      lollipopguild

      It only took them well over a year to get to “the” memo. No one at fox was paying attention to Tucker. The lights are on but no one is home(management). Not the best way to run a railroad/Nazi propaganda machine.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      Oh, and irony: yesterday, I commented about how I had some canned pumpkin that was going to expire before the fall, and asked in anyone had any recipe suggestions. I noted that I usually use them to make pumpkin cake and bread, but that I was looking for something more nutritious and less treat-ful. So I made a crockpot of pumpkin oatmeal, which smelled great. And then my husband and kids asked me to make them some pumpkin bread.

      So. Pumpkin bread it is.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Citizen Alan

      @Suzanne:

      “How do white men fight?” So much of the hostility towards “wokeness” is about preserving the myth that, historically, white men have only defended themselves and their families honorably against black and brown savages and the Yankess/Communists/Progressives who enable them and were not actually the sort of people who bring picnic lunches to lynchings.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      @Citizen Alan: Apparently, modern white men fight with tiki torches from the garden section of Home Depot and fashy haircuts from GreatClips. You know. Honorably.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      West of the Rockies

      Hmmm… it sure took quite a while before that teenie-weenie empathy alarm buzzed softly in Tucky’s hateful brain.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Anne Laurie

      @schrodingers_cat: I don’t buy this story. Vichy Times is trying to make their sister news organization look good. Tucker Carlson has said far worse things on air than that text.

      The NYTimes, whose corner office supports Rupert Murdoch because of course they do, is probably planning a series of increasingly incriminating articles on the theme of Tucker Carlson — Now That He’s Gone, Fox News Is *Totally* Respectable. (Or is that Reprehensible? We Always Get Those Two Confused.)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      BREAKING: a New York judge threw out Donald Trump's lawsuit against the New York Times and his niece, Mary Trump, and ordered the former guy to pay all attorneys fees, legal expenses, and “associated costs.”So. Much. Losing. pic.twitter.com/0gz5oSZFxT

      — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 3, 2023

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Suzanne

      @Anne Laurie: The problem with noting that Tucker says shitty stuff and has for years is that it matters who he says shitty stuff about. Murdoch only minded when he shit-talked his boss and colleagues and Trump. He didn’t piss outside the tent.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      No way Fucker got fired for being racist. Being racist is a prerequisite for employment at Foxxx.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Anne Laurie

      @raven: That punk-ass motherfucker was never in a fight in his life.

      He claims he ran in a gang, back in his prep school days, ‘to beat up on homosexuals’.  No self-respecting prep school gang would actually let Tucker join, but I can see him permitted — or at least imagining himself permitted — to hang around on the edge of the locker-room bullying, squealing in his high-pitched voice for the thugs to hit ’em harder, oooh!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Steeplejack

      Nothing I’ve seen leaked so far strikes me as the real reason Tucker Carlson got fired.

      — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 3, 2023

      I agree. All of this stuff, as bad as it is, is being leaked or hyped by the suits at Fox. There must be much more, and much worse, that hasn’t been seen yet.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      $787,000,000 dollars here, $787,000,000 there and pretty soon you’re talking real money

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ruckus

      @West of the Rockies:

      That wasn’t an empathy alarm, that was looking at the cold facts that it may actually be getting a bit less accepted to be as big and open racist fuck as fucker carlson. And no I don’t believe that either fucker c or rupert are worth their weight in dog poop, although there really isn’t any better measure.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Steeplejack

      @Quinerly:

      They should have leaned into it and told the haters to fuck off (in polite corporate terms, of course). Probably would have triggered libtard backlash sales.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      gene108

      @Ruckus:

      I think Rupert fired Tucker because (1) the boss wanted to flex and remind people who’s in charge, and (2) getting rid of one of the biggest proponents of the 2020 election lies might help Fox News in their remaining lawsuits.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      different-church-lady

      f someone sent you a gift box containing a couple of dead and decomposing rats, a dozen live cockroaches and a large glop of excrement, would you be pointing out that the sender also threw in a nice bottle of wine and a box of your favorite chocolates?

      He didn’t even throw in the wine an chocolates. He just said, “I should be bothered that I put that horrible stuff in a box and sent it to you.”

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Roberto el oso

      As noted several times already, Carlson has freely admitted (in that vague this-sounds-like-a-made-up-story way) to being into gay-bashing when he was younger, which always involved the ratios of several against one. His shtick has always been like an elaborate extension of Nixon on the Watergate tapes, where Tricky D says (paraphrased) “we could commit Crime 1, Crime 2, Crime 3 …. [pause as he remembers the tape is running] … but that would be wrong.”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      different-church-lady

      When we get right down to it, Tucker is lucky that Howard Beal’s fate was fictional.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Jackie

      @Steeplejack:  “I agree. All of this stuff, as bad as it is, is being leaked or hyped by the suits at Fox. There must be much more, and much worse, that hasn’t been seen yet.”

      Yet.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Quinerly:

      I think it’s very sad this has happened to Budweiser. It gives conservative dickheads ammunition with “Go woke, go broke” BS

      Reply
    41. 41.

      different-church-lady

      Thank goodness for open threads: what is the name for that blue paste they put on tiny screws to keep them from unscrewing?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      trollhattan

      Fingers crossed they have the actual stabby motherfucker.

      Police on Wednesday afternoon were questioning a “person of interest” as part of the investigation into three recent stabbings in Davis that killed two men and seriously wounded a woman.

      Officers detained the person who was spotted near Colby Drive and Pine Lane, about a block west of Sycamore Park where a UC Davis student was stabbed to death Saturday night as he was walking home. Lt. Dan Beckwith, a spokesman for the Davis Police Department, said the “person of interest” was not detained and voluntarily went with officers down to police headquarters for questioning.

      Beckwith said the department was taking the “standard investigative steps,” and this person had not been linked to any of the stabbings. He said the department has taken in multiple “persons of interest” for questioning in this investigation since Sunday.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/crime/article275041791.html#storylink=cpy

      Reply
    45. 45.

      SpaceUnit

      Yeah, nazi skinheads always adhere to Marquess of Queensberry rules.

       

      And by yeah I mean no.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      different-church-lady

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Her big miss was I don’t think she understood who the core Bud Light shopper was.

      No, her big miss was not understanding who was never going to drink Bud Light under any circumstance.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @different-church-lady:

      Sorry I changed that. I was worried I was going to run afoul of copyright by blockquoting too much of the article, decided to retool the comment

      If anyone’s interested, here’s the article that quote is from

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Jackie

      Sadly, who’s surprised?😞😡

      An unknown person attempted to send armed tactical teams to the Missoula home of MontanaRep. Zooey Zephyr hours after her girlfriend, Erin Reed, a prominent transgender activist and journalist, was the target of a SWATting attempt in Maryland.

      Reed said Tuesday morning that somebody tried to send officers into her home, but because she had reached out to her local police department months ago anticipating such an event, officials called her first and then sent a patrol car to conduct a wellness check rather than sending in a heavily armed SWAT team.”

      https://www.advocate.com/crime/zooey-zephyr

      Reply
    51. 51.

      RaflW

      Even Tucker’s line “Much as I’m sure I’d hate him personally if I knew him” describes a basically awful, insufferable, terrible person. He seems to relish the notion of just instantly hating someone he’s never met. That’s really shitty.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      eversor

      Tucker has never been in an actual brawl.   Because as anyone who’s been in a brawl ever before knows the way it works is your side gets people from the other side onto the ground and then pummels them until they quit moving.  It’s brutal.

      White men beat white people like that.  White women beat white people like that.  That’s how street fights go down.  The notion of an honor code in a street fight or when you jump/get jumped is fucking insane.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      TriassicSands

      @lollipopguild:

      Oh, they were paying attention to Tucker, just not what a fascist he is. They had their eyes on his ratings. That was all that mattered until Fox News got sued by Dominion and every employee was under scrutiny.

      Suddenly, their infatuation with Tucker vanished. Now, instead of attracting a large viewing audience and lots of (sometimes iffy revenue because of boycotts), Carlson was clearly a liability.

      It’s all pretty ironic since Tucker Carlson is such a perfect representation of all that Fox News is and isn’t.

      Once again, private communications surface to bite the ass that poops them.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Gvg

      @Suzanne: every way they’re in reality. But he is a racist, talking to other racists.

      He is just saying that for his the not quite natzis and authorities who are too busy. It’s an alibi sort of. It’s meant to confuse the mushy minded middle. White people who aren’t vicious, but just assume most people mean well and don’t have a seething hell inside them disguised by an outer form that looks like their neighbors.

      Reply

