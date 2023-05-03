NEW: Carlson’s Text That Alarmed Fox Leaders: ‘It’s Not How White Men Fight’ @nytmike Jeremy Peters and me https://t.co/Jt2lnBqlcG — jimrutenberg (@jimrutenberg) May 3, 2023

The NYTimes, in full white gloves & silver platter mode, serving as media butler for Rupert Murdoch:

… The text message came to the attention of Fox’s board of directors and even some senior executives only last month, on the Sunday before the trial was set to begin, according to two people with knowledge of Fox’s internal deliberations. At the time, Fox’s negotiators were entering discussions about an out-of-court settlement ahead of the swearing in of what was shaping up to be a diverse jury. The next day, the board told Fox’s leadership about its plan to have the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen and Katz investigate Mr. Carlson. That disclosure set up the possibility that there could be a continuing investigation into what was behind Mr. Carlson’s messages at the same time as a trial, and as he was serving as its top host in prime time. Fox has not commented about Mr. Carlson’s ouster last week beyond an initial statement announcing that they “agreed to part ways” and thanking “him for his service.” It did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday on the contents of Mr. Carlson’s redacted message…

This text is emblematic of Carlson’s rhetorical strategy on his every show: overtly pushes hate, racism, encouraging brutality, but then he rhetorically stands back from it, as if to say, but of course, I am a good person and am not advocating this very thing I relentlessly push. pic.twitter.com/ylzgd8DlCq — ?????????????????????? ???????????? (@maxapotter) May 3, 2023

like, yeah, maybe the odd occasional redneck says something like this, but that’s a real specific way to put it that i have usually heard from organized full-tilt white supremacists, and i grew up with a lot of racists — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) May 3, 2023

are we sleeping on the date on the Tucker text — post malone ergo propter malone (@PropterMalone) May 3, 2023



(For those who can’t read the embed: January 7, 2021)

Tucker Carlson made a career of masterfully blowing the dog whistle of authoritarianism, racism, illiberalism, hate. And then would be sure to make you notice him throwing that dog whistle on the ground, like it never happened. Every show. — ?????????????????????? ???????????? (@maxapotter) May 3, 2023

the racist part is incidental to the text! just a little throw-in https://t.co/Tkf04TuK2v — post malone ergo propter malone (@PropterMalone) May 3, 2023

Fox News executives horrified to discover a hair in the rat poison they’ve been serving your parents — S??????a???????m?¨??????????_???? ?? (@samthielman) May 3, 2023

the people in charge of FNC were genuinely horrified to learn that their liberal-arts educated colleague actually held racist views and didn't just cynically peddle them to the subhuman hogs in the flyover states — Kitara Revanchist (@canderaid) May 3, 2023

The only category difference would be that he allegedly called his boss the c-word — a perfectly reasonable reason to fire someone! But don't try to put on the white hat and pretend like you were shocked there was racism in the building. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) May 3, 2023

the amount of time actual, underpaid reporters have to spend deprogramming a discourse filled with pebbles and silly putty by the heavily funded weiss/tracey/taibbi/mate/greenwald/dore idiotverse is routinely depressinghttps://t.co/AJ1fwc1aCo — Karl Bode (@KarlBode) May 1, 2023



Cathy Young, of all people: