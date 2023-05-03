Today is my first day on the Biden-Harris re-election campaign and we are releasing a new digital ad focused on the work that @potus has done to improve Americans’ lives, and why he must be re-elected. pic.twitter.com/4xoLwFL74m
— Quentin Fulks (@quentinfulks) May 1, 2023
NEW: Biden is gearing up for the first big-money fundraising events of his 2024 campaign, with multi-million dollar NYC gatherings in the works for as soon as next week. https://t.co/2l4EgCE1mc
— Trevor Hunnicutt (@TrevorNews) May 2, 2023
Dem strategist @SimonWDC was subjected to tremendous abuse for predicting throughout 2022 that the "red wave" would be a mirage. He was right.
I talked to Simon about why he thinks MAGA is weak in 2024.
"This is not a time to be defensive," he says:https://t.co/i5btYG0Iit pic.twitter.com/Kl8Fd5FL92
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) April 25, 2023
Do you really think that they had to rearrange the primary to fend off Marianne Williamson. https://t.co/7Km6kMJ3l2
— Slope Slipperer (@agraybee) April 25, 2023
They changed the order of the primaries because Black Southern Democrats do a shitload of fundraising. Believe it or not, not all of politics revolves around trying to keep down left-wing insurgents. They're perfectly capable of keeping themselves down.
— Slope Slipperer (@agraybee) April 25, 2023
