Today is my first day on the Biden-Harris re-election campaign and we are releasing a new digital ad focused on the work that @potus has done to improve Americans’ lives, and why he must be re-elected. pic.twitter.com/4xoLwFL74m

NEW: Biden is gearing up for the first big-money fundraising events of his 2024 campaign, with multi-million dollar NYC gatherings in the works for as soon as next week. https://t.co/2l4EgCE1mc

Dem strategist @SimonWDC was subjected to tremendous abuse for predicting throughout 2022 that the "red wave" would be a mirage. He was right.

I talked to Simon about why he thinks MAGA is weak in 2024.

"This is not a time to be defensive," he says:https://t.co/i5btYG0Iit pic.twitter.com/Kl8Fd5FL92

— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) April 25, 2023