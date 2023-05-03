Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: All Hail President Joe!

by | 23 Comments

    23Comments

    4. 4.

      Edmund dantes

      Man. The trump reporter phone story and keeping it quiet for more than a month really drives home how much they are going to try to drag Trump back across the line and make him president again. So they can have easy profits again.

    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      @Sanjeevs: if and when trump is convicted, I plan on asking all the RWNJs “what now?  This still your guy?  Still better than Biden?”

      They followed him all the way down the spiral and dragged our country along with them: may as well make them feel some ‘pride of ownership’.

    6. 6.

      Kay

      Senator Whitehouse’s open in the SCOTUS oversight hearing was so good. “The court has conclusively proven that it cannot police itself”

    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      The WH is already firing back at some clown GOP congressman (Michael Cloud of Texas) who thinks he’s funny by mocking yesterday’s “memo” pic and saying Biden “doesn’t have operational control of the border”.  The WH noted right back to him that the House GQP budget would cut over 2,000 border protection agents.

      Keep at it, Dark Brandon!!

    14. 14.

      Kay

      @Gin & Tonic:

      I was impressed. Just perfect. I didn’t know that there was an oversight referral on Thomas for exactly the same issue in 2011 – same donor, same undisclosed gifts- and the court oversight enitity just never issued a report. Wow. They’re just thumbing their nose at ethics. They have no intention of policing themselves.

    15. 15.

      Steeplejack

      @Sanjeevs:

      Joe Tacopina would be rejected by Central Casting as too much the cliché of a thuggish, sexist, swinish New York mob lawyer. I’m amazed (although delighted) that the Trump team used him in the Carroll trial.

    16. 16.

      Gin & Tonic

      Drones over the Kremlin less than a week before the big parade is certainly interesting.

    20. 20.

      Jackie

      I’m feeling good about retaining the WH, and retaking the House. Holding the Senate is worrisome. The thought of McConnell in charge of picking judges and justices makes my blood pressure escalate.

    21. 21.

      Geminid

      This election will be fought on a very different financial landscape than in 2020. Last time, Joe Biden’s campaign lagged badly in fundraising until a surge in August, around the time he selected Kamal Harris as VP.

      His fundraising exceeded Trump’s somewhat in the next two months, but the Trump campaign had a head start. For example, they had extensive social media efforts in place a year before Election Day. This time, the Biden campaign is starting early and with a good plan.

    23. 23.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Jackie: We just need every voter with the right values to vote like their freedom, their lives, and their livelihoods depend on it.

      And they just may….

