May 4, 1970 – Kent State Massacre – Full Circle Isn’t Always A Good Thing

Something terrible happened on May 4, 1970.

May 4, 1970 – Kent State Massacre – Full Circle

Neil Young brings it home in this concert, taking us back to the day that it happened.

Zinn Education Project:  Kent State Massacre

At Kent State University, the Ohio National Guard shot unarmed college students — some who were protesting the war and others who were passing by. The guards fired 67 rounds over a period of 13 seconds, killing four students (Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Scheuer, and William Knox Schroeder) and wounding nine others.

Howard Zinn wrote in You Can’t Be Neutral on a Moving Train about the massacre and meeting the family of one of the four students.

The Cambodian Invasion provoked nationwide protests, and on the campus of Kent State University, in Ohio, trigger-happy National Guardsmen fired into a crowd of unarmed student demonstrators, killing four of them, crippling another for life. A photo flashed around the world showed an unarmed young woman, her face anguished, bending over the body of one of the dead students.

On television I saw the father of one of the victims, Allison Krause, barely able to control his grief, pointing to the fact that President Nixon had referred to student protesters as “bums.” He cried out, “My daughter was not a bum!”

A few years later, when some visiting parents were sitting in on the introductory session of my course “Law and Justice in America,” I handed out the syllabus, which included as one of the course topics the shootings at Kent State. At the end of the session, one of the new students came up and introduced herself and her parents. She was Laurie Krause, the sister of Allison Krause. I recognized her father from the television screen and felt a pang of unease that their unspeakable grief was represented so matter-of-factly on a course syllabus. But they seemed to appreciate that the Kent State affair was not forgotten.

The spring of 1970 saw the first general student strike in the history of the United States, students from over four hundred colleges and universities calling off classes to protest the invasion of the Cambodia, the Kent State affair, the killing of two black students at Jackson State College in Mississippi, and the continuation of the war.

Now, children are massacred at their schools.  Ho-hum, another “school shooting”.

At least then we called it what it was.  A massacre.

Cops were “pigs” and the CIA was out of hand, and neither were to be trusted.  Then, for awhile, cops semi-redeemed themselves, at least in white middle class circles, and even the CIA seemed to have been reined in.

50 years later and George Floyd is murdered in plain sight, cops are more out of control than ever, they are faux soldiers with their war toys, authoritarians trying to control “the enemy”, authoritarians creating violence at peaceful protests.  I wonder what would have happened during George Floyd summer, if Joe Biden had been president.  I like to think things would be different.

I want to say that maybe it’s time for another general student strike across the country.  But now people who protest go into it knowing the horrors of history, and what can happen.

Sometimes Full Circle is a good thing, but not for this.

Open thread.

 

    1. 1.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Kent State is burned into my brain. I was at U of Michigan on the day it happened. I’d just returned for the summer half term. I sat with friends staring at the TV, trying to make sense of it.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Posted the following in A.L.’s 5/4 open thread, but is probably more pertinent here:

      Since this is an Open Thread, May 4th is an important anniversary in Chinese history.

      China under the Beiyang Government had sent hundreds of thousands of laborers to France & the UK during WW I to work in logistics and manufacturing in support of the Allied war effort, in hopes of being on the winning side and recovering the Chinese territories occupied by Imperial Germany. However, during the Paris negotiations the western imperial powers instead sought to give the German colonies to Imperial Japan (who the British thought of as an ally to secure its interests in the Far East).

      The betrayal sparked a huge wave of indignation among the educated class & commoners in China alike, a major nationalist awakening. Students from universities in Beijing (then Peiping) organized protests to pressure the Beiyang Government to refuse to sign on to the peace treaty, a student movement that soon spread to the rest of the country. The protests were suppressed by the Beiyang Government, though the Chinese delegation in Paris eventually bowed to popular sentiments.

      The movement really radicalized a generation of Chinese intellectuals against every perceived source of China’s ills, from the weakness of the Beiyang Government, the parochial selfishness of the warlords, the imperiousness of western powers, the hidebound Confucian tradition (or anything traditionally Chinese, to some of the extremists).

      Both the KMT & the CCP trace their intellectual flowering to the May Fourth Movement, & many of the more radical left wing student leaders & faculty members formed the founding core of the CCP, while Sun Yat-sen was convinced that he needed to lead a “2nd republican revolution” to finally unite China & rid the country of the scourge of warlords, which he did w/ the support of the USSR/Comintern & in collaboration w/ the early CCP, transforming the KMT’s party organization along Leninist lines (the so called 1st KMT-CCP Alliance, the 2nd came during the Anti-Japanese War from 1937 on).

      Some of the darkest long term impact from the May Fourth radicalization can be found during the Cultural Revolution, which anything deemed traditional were targeted for attack & discredit, as the “old” baggage holding China back from advancement.

      The students that protested across China in 1989 saw themselves as the torchbearers of the May Fourth spirit. The date remains a lodestar in Chinese nationalist consciousness.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mike in NC

      Old enough to remember Nixon calling the dead students “bums”. If FOX News had been around back then, imagine the fascist push back against the anti-war movement. Hannity and the rest would be out there calling for more bloodshed. That was before every other wingnut in America had an assault rifle in their bedroom closet.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      I was a senior in high school at the time. This brings tears and strong memories. We thought we were a generation that would bring change. This was such a shock to us at the time and so devastatingly sad.

      Thank you, WaterGirl. Great post.

      Neil Young. . . The best of the best.

      Reply
    azlib

      azlib

      I remember Kent State. I was working as a work study student at General Dynamics in Fort Worth, TX. I remember the next day listening to the talk around the coffee machine where the engineers were saying the dead students deserved what they got. I was shocked by their callousness. I went out after work and put a peace sticker on my car. In a small way that event catalyzed my opposition to the Vietnam War.

      Reply
    raven

      raven

      I had been thrown out of the University of Illinois and hitched around out west. I’d go down to Urbana on weekends and I met my ex in an anti-war demonstration earlier that spring. I was going to the College of DuPage when Kent State happened and I honestly thought we were going to a shooting war. I called her and told her to stay put and drove down there like a madman (which I was). We did some pretty intense “protesting” but avoided more gunfire.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      emmyelle

      I was born in ’66, and seeing this on the news is one of my earliest clear memories. That, and getting my Mickey Mouse gumball machine for christmas.

      Reply

