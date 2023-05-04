NOW: Proud Boy Ethan Nordean *convicted* of seditious conspiracy. (Other defendants to follow in this order: Biggs, Rehl, Tarrio, Pezzola) — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 4, 2023

REHL: Guilty — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 4, 2023

MORE: All defendants but PEZZOLA also guilty of conspiracy to obstruct Congress. Jury appears deadlocked on Pezzola for both of first two counts. However ALL defendants, including PEZZOLA, guilty of actual obstruction of Congress. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 4, 2023

