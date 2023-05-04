Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

This really is a full service blog.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

In my day, never was longer.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Bark louder, little dog.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

You cannot shame the shameless.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Oh, Look, Some Morning FAFO

Oh, Look, Some Morning FAFO

by | 37 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Oh, Look, Some Morning FAFO

And because I must leave you with something fun:

This…is an open thread (and if you don’t hear that in James Earl Jones’ CNN voice, I’ve failed you.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • AxelFoley
  • bbleh
  • Betty Cracker
  • Elizabelle
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • geg6
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Inventor
  • Jerzy Russian
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • jinchi
  • Joey Maloney
  • Juju
  • kindness
  • M31
  • Mike S
  • mrmoshpotato
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Redshift
  • Scout211
  • TaMara
  • tobie
  • twbrandt

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    37Comments

    1. 1.

      TaMara

      Also this interesting tidbit:

      If Donald isn’t appearing in the E Jean Carroll Case – as Tacopants confirmed this morning – then I wonder what the REAL reason is for cutting his UK trip short.— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) May 4, 2023

      Maybe because everyone hates him overseas?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      Was just reading the coverage in WaPo. Looks like they’ve got their next set of marching orders, though hopefully they’ll be unable to participate because of the metal bars around them:

      For now, the verdict comes as the Proud Boys organization is a shell of what it once was. The Jan. 6 prosecution, along with revelations that Tarrio and others have been federal informants, have divided the group. But membership continues to grow, and followers have found a new cause in protesting drag performances and transgender rights events around the country, sometimes leading to violence.

      “If you are running a group [that] is somewhat effective … I guarantee you that there are [informants] within your group,” Tarrio said after closing arguments Tuesday in a jail call with reporters hosted by Gateway Pundit. He added that upon his release, he thought he might get out of politics and do “some kind of cultural thing.”

      Fuck these hateful pigs. I hope they all rot in jail.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jerzy Russian

      Good news indeed.  How long could they potentially be in the slammer?  The CNN article I skimmed did not say.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Scout211

      A few more details.
      Since Twitter now appears dead to those of us without accounts today.

      Defendants Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, Enrique Tarrio and Dominic Pezzola face a range of charges, including three separate conspiracy charges, obstructing the Electoral College vote and tampering with evidence.

      The verdict marks the third time that prosecutors have secured convictions for seditious conspiracy in the Justice Department’s historic prosecution of those who breached the Capitol that day.

       

      The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the seditious conspiracy charge against Pezzola, as well as several other counts against all five defendants. The judge instructed them to continue deliberations.

      . . .

      During the trial, using messages and videos posted by the defendants and other members of the group, prosecutors laid out the case that the Proud Boys, animated by Trump and his election lies after the 2020 defeat, began calling for violence and revolution against the incoming Biden presidency.

      Members of the group saw Biden and others on the left as a threat to the country, according to prosecutors, and messaged one another about the need for “war,” “revolution,” and firing squads for traitors.

      On January 6, 2021, prosecutors said, many of the defendants didn’t attend Trump’s speech that day but instead began a march to the Capitol.

      Proud Boys were at the front lines of the mob on Capitol grounds and were there when the first barriers were breached. Prosecutors have alleged that leaders of the group riled members up and communicated with them, through hand signals, to move ahead.

      After rioters had arrived at Senate wing doors of the Capitol building, Pezzola used a police riot shield he stole during the attack to break open a window, prosecutors said, which rioters entered the Capitol through.

      . . .

      Often teetering into disarray with legal battles, evidentiary disputes, sealed hearings, countless calls for a mistrial and several shouting matches with the judge, the trial concluded Tuesday with the final closing arguments from defense counsel and federal prosecutors.

      During the trial, jurors listened to testimony from multiple officers who defended the Capitol on January 6 as well as FBI agents who investigated the Proud Boys and testimony from several Proud Boys members including two of the defendants, none of whom said there was ever a specific plan to take the Capitol.

      The countless delays, brought on by newly unveiled evidence and informants, a juror who believed they were being followed, and internecine squabbles among attorneys pushed a trial originally estimated to last five to seven weeks to stretch across four months.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Redshift:

      The PBs getting convicted isn’t fun?  😀

      Oh, it’s fun as hell.  I look forward to celebrating their sentencing and imprisonment.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mike S

      When I saw the story I added a couple of my own Fs. Fascist Fuck sticks Fucked around and Found out.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      HumboldtBlue

      As someone just pointed out on Twitter, not only did Tarrio get convicted of seditious conspiracy, many of his followers still believe he’s a rat for the Feds. He wins both times!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      jinchi

      This…is an open thread (and if you don’t hear that in James Earl Jones’ CNN voice, I’ve failed you.

      Now you’ve got me hoping that when Little  Yoda finally speaks, he does it with James Earl Jones voice.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Elizabelle

      From the WaPost story:

      But U.S. prosecutors have not produced any “smoking gun” evidence explicitly tracing the actions of any of the Capitol’s violent actors to Trump or his advisers — either from a cooperating witness or an actual written message — although that conceivably could change if anyone still facing charges or pending sentencing “flips” and cooperates.

      Maybe the feds are not yet showing their hand.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      seems to me like this is a big fucking deal. IANAL but from what I understand prosecutors consider seditious conspiracy a very tough charge to prove. A couple days ago the NBC reporter on this beat (Ryan Reilly, I think?) was saying his sources thought the long deliberations were a bad sign for the prosecutors

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Elizabelle

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:  And these convictions bring the possibility of some long jail time.  Unlike a lot of the previous trials. Some of the little fish seem to be getting out with time served previous to trial.

      It is a big fucking deal, and I’m sure there is a lot that is being held confidential, as the DOJ circles nearer and nearer the big fish.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      M31

      sounds like crackers took notes on a fucking seditious conspiracy

      hahahahah enjoy the slammer, motherfuckers

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Given that treason in the US is very restricted by its Constitutional definition, seditious conspiracy is the closest thing in the US Code to what laypeople would consider to be treason.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      NotMax

      @TaMara

      Belatedly discovered the invitation he received was not to the coronation but to the grand opening of King Charles Total Landscaping.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      geg6

      I LOVE NO LIMITS WILLOW!
      She sounds very much like my no limits Cleo.

      Proud Boys FAFO makes my day.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      narya

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Yup. Maddow’s Ultra podcast detailed previous efforts (back in the 1930s), for example, and I’ve been following various legal podcasts. Personally, I think the absolutely most effective piece–other than the mountain of evidence–was the prosecutor’s statement in summary, that if you pull up next to me at a light and rev your engine, and we look at each other and when the light changes we take off, we “conspired” to race, even though we never discussed it or planned it. Also, it’s clear that a lot of communications were deleted, and others happened on, say, zoom and weren’t recorded, leaving the jury to assume that what they saw was only the tip of a very large iceberg. (Even if they can’t actually act on that.)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      tobie

      @Elizabelle: I agree with you. You don’t show your hand if you don’t have to.

       

      On another note: I have no idea what Willow and Dark Brandon have to do with each other but I guess that’s what google is for.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Elizabelle

      @NotMax:  It makes me a little nervous, the prospect of Trump leaving the country.  Worry that he will flee to Russia, or another nation that will not extradite.

      But then:  he has Secret Service protection.  Which is doing the taxpayers another duty by keeping tabs on Felon Number One.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Elizabelle:

      Maybe the feds are not yet showing their hand.

      I seriously doubt anyone in Trump’s orbit actually told these people to go storm the capitol and stop the count.  Saying that it’s illegal, that now is a time for action, that evil people have cheated and are robbing the crowd and America… none of that stuff counts.  They’re all deniable “I was just running my mouth” stuff.

      I mean, granted, this is Trump’s administration, so it’s just possible someone was so mythic level stupid as to go past the “Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?” level to actually giving instructions or approving specific plans.  But I doubt it.

      Now, the bureaucratic attempts at overthrow, like fake electors and pressuring officials to throw out votes, that there will be a trail for.  It’s also a completely different kettle of fish.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @narya:

      Personally, I think the absolutely most effective piece–other than the mountain of evidence–was the prosecutor’s statement in summary, that if you pull up next to me at a light and rev your engine, and we look at each other and when the light changes we take off, we “conspired” to race, even though we never discussed it or planned it.

      interesting

      here’s Barb McQuade, familiar name and face to MSNBC viewers, talking about the seditious conspiracy case she tried, and lost, against a Michigan militia in 2012

      BARBARA MCQUADE: There’s sort of a gut reaction that comes with a charge of seditious conspiracy that this is something more than just garden-variety type of a crime. This is an attack on our country.[…]

      I think one of the reasons that people sometimes find that that element is lacking is just the utter disbelief that we have, that there can be people who want to overthrow our government or things that they could possibly be successful.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Joey Maloney

      That Yoda meme bothers me. Shouldn’t it be “Around, he fucked. Out, he found”?

      I mean, putting a bunch of traitors in prison for decades is fine and all, but on May the Fourth some things are important.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Amir Khalid

      Is it too soon for me to be thinking about getting another cat? I’m still coming to terms with losing Agent Scully and with my recent health issues, but I feel a need for a cat in my life.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      kindness

      The pups and one of the cats will get up on the bed over the course of the night.  I don’t let them sleep on my head or in my face.  They shed so much I’d be inhaling fur with every breath.  I don’t mind them snuggling up to me but I draw the limit at their used fur.  And they are all blowing their winter coats now.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      AxelFoley

      re: this good news about the Proud Boys

      HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!

      Also, thanks to you all for the birthday wishes yesterday. I spent the day interchangeably napping and playing Destiny 2 and by the time I got back here, you guys were already on two or three new threads. LOL

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.