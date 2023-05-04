Our cabin

We were confined to the cabin. Fortunately, Viking upgraded us before we even left home so it was very nice. I assume the ship wasn’t full, which would be the reason for the upgrade.

Anyhow, you can see how there’s no normal balcony. The ship had, after all, just spent months in the Antarctic. But they called that space at the far end a Nordic balcony. It’s probably about the floor space of a balcony except it’s enclosed. The top half of that window slides completely down.