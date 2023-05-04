Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges / Straight Up Corruption

Straight Up Corruption

by | 38 Comments

It’s hard to be shocked these days, but these Clarence and Ginni Thomas revelations are, in fact, shocking:

Conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo arranged for the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to be paid tens of thousands of dollars for consulting work just over a decade ago, specifying that her name be left off billing paperwork, according to documents reviewed by The Washington Post.

In January 2012, Leo instructed the GOP pollster Kellyanne Conway to bill a nonprofit group he advises and use that money to pay Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the documents show. The same year, the nonprofit, the Judicial Education Project, filed a brief to the Supreme Court in a landmark voting rights case.

Leo, a key figure in a network of nonprofits that has worked to support the nominations of conservative judges, told Conway that he wanted her to “give” Ginni Thomas “another $25K,” the documents show. He emphasized that the paperwork should have “No mention of Ginni, of course.”

This is straight up bribery. The end. This man has no business on the court.

    1. 1.

      Shalimar

      Just the Ginni Thomas no-work contract is the biggest bribery scandal in the history of SCOTUS.  And it’s less than 1% of the total bribes Clarence took.

    2. 2.

      different-church-lady

      It’s getting to the point where he’s going to have to resign.

      He won’t, of course, but he’s going to have to.

    3. 3.

      Turgidson

      They don’t give a shit, won’t face any consequences, and our media will just shrug and move on in a week or two.

      It’s just so fucking depressing.

    4. 4.

      Ken

      No, see, if a good friend wishes, out of the kindness of his heart, to pay your wife twenty-five thousand dollars, you can’t very well refuse that without hurting your friendship. And if that friend wants to conceal that he’s giving her the money, well, that’s just to protect her privacy.

      @different-church-lady: I’m still of the opinion that if Thomas resigns, his mother will be out on the street by the end of the day, and the Thomas home bulldozed as soon as Crow gets a redevelopment permit.

    8. 8.

      Raoul Paste

      And the defense will be “this is a political attack on Justice Thomas”.   Ignore  the issue entirely.  Because there is no real defense for this corrupt duo.

    9. 9.

      Jay

      Someone painted a swastika on Donald Trump's star on Hollywood Boulevard but the cops don't know if it was a supporter or an opponent.— 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔻𝕚𝕧𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@SundaeDivine) April 23, 2023

    11. 11.

      BQuimby

      Saw in the comments somewhere re this and the tuition matter: “I’ve had Crunch Wraps more supreme than this court!”

    15. 15.

      kalakal

      The GOP SCOTUS members could be used as the dictionary definition of hubris.

      Their sheer arrogance and their contempt for the public is revolting.

      Thomas is a corrupt fool, I hope his and his wife’s venality is what forces accountability on this out of control pack of bigots

    19. 19.

      Urza

      Much like the insurrection this will be considered not important to one side, who’s votes sadly matter for solving it.  Now, say even 1% of these things about Hunter Biden and they’ll be up in arms, literally.

    20. 20.

      Matt McIrvin

      If he does resign, it’s hard for me to imagine that a replacement would ever be confirmed while Joe Biden is in office. The number of liberal justices on the Supreme Court can only decrease, it can’t increase–the whole political establishment would decry that as horrific partisan opportunism and insist that Biden must appoint a Federalist Society hack out of a sense of fairness.

    21. 21.

      Mallard Filmore

      In January 2012, Leo instructed the GOP pollster Kellyanne Conway to bill a nonprofit group he advises and use that money to pay Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the documents show.

      Isn’t that money laundering? Sometimes I wish I was a lawyer.

    22. 22.

      Jay

      https://www.theonion.com/tucker-carlson-texts-that-got-him-fired-1850405562?utm_campaign=TheOnion&utm_content=1683246702&utm_medium=SocialMarketing&utm_source=twitter

      Text messages from Tucker Carlson set off a panic inside Fox News after their revelation, showcasing the former host’s private and often alarming innermost thoughts. Here, obtained by The Onion in an exclusive trove from an anonymous source, are the complete and unredacted texts that reportedly led to his firing.

    23. 23.

      Ksmiami

      Still think that the court can be saved? No, it’s another useless and destroyed institution courtesy of the criminal conspiracy racket known as the GOP.

    25. 25.

      TriassicSands

      This man has no business on the court. — John Cole

      Oh, Clarence has “business” on the Court. His business is to help create a one party minority rule country wherein bigotry, especially religious bigotry, rules.

      It was obvious back in the 90s that Thomas had “no business” being on the Court. But he’s on the Court and it would be a true miracle if he were to resign. All this negative publicity just further firms up his resolve to get his way and get even with Democrats. Since there is zero chance of an impeachment conviction, Thomas is immune to accountability. I just don’t see either a referral to the DOJ or if that did occur, that the DOJ would be willing to hold Thomas accountable. I surely would love to be wrong.

    26. 26.

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat)

      This stinks and so do the tuition payments. If they couldn’t afford to send the grandnephew to private schools, they should have sent him to the local public school like the majority of the US population. I really can’t get over that he accepted tuition payments for his grandnephew and yearly trips and thought it was acceptable. Normal people who aren’t moochers or lacking in ethics, lose sleep over that worrying about how to pay the money back or what kind of favors they’ll owe in return. He needs to go.

    27. 27.

      Brent

      @Matt McIrvin: Well at the moment,  we have the Senate.  So no way to prevent Biden from appointing whoever he wants.  But definitely after 2024,   assuming that Biden wins the presidency,  and we lose the Senate (which seems fairly likely with the current landscape),  it will be a much tougher lift.

    29. 29.

      TriassicSands

      @different-church-lady:

      It’s getting to the point where he’s going to have to resign.

      He won’t, of course, but he’s going to have to.

      But he’ll have to. But he won’t. But he’ll have to. But he won’t. But he’ll have to. But he won’t. But he’ll have to. But he won’t. Ad infinitum…

      I’m sensing an infinite loop here.

      But he will die someday. That may be the only way to get rid of him and his equally corrupt wife.

    31. 31.

      Amir Khalid

      At what point does all this blatant corruption by the Thomases cross the line into criminal conduct? It beggars belief that any of this is beyond the reach of federal criminal statutes simply because the husband is a Supreme Court Justice.

    35. 35.

      Dangerman

      Resign and allow future Justice Barack Obama? I like the thought of heads exploding. Not gonna happen.

    36. 36.

      TriassicSands

      Thomas is corrupt in ways that most justices might not even be able to imagine.

      However, the problem of gifts applies to all the justices. It is a problem of elite privilege. In infects almost everyone who attains such an exalted perch in society.

      There may have been isolated cases in history of SCOTUS justices essentially taking bribes and delivering a vote (it’s definitely happened lower down the food chain), but in 2023, I doubt if any justice would change his or her vote for money. The money is simply their due. I’d say Thomas and Alito would never change a vote for money. They have an agenda (not that the other Federalist Society justices don’t), but I don’t think either Thomas or Alito pays any attention in oral arguments in order to complete their understanding and arrive at a vote. They already know how they’re going to vote. They will push their religion and continue their assault on the separation of Church and State. They will continue to favor the electoral prospects of Republican candidates. They will continue to attack the administrative state making it more and more difficult for a Democratic administration to govern effectively and responsibly. And so on.

    38. 38.

      Repatriated

      @TriassicSands:but in 2023, I doubt if any justice would change his or her vote for money.

      The money isn’t to change a vote, it’s to ensure they don’t even consider questioning the vote they would normally cast.

