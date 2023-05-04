Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: May the 4th…

Thursday Morning Open Thread: May the 4th…

Be with you, to those who observe.

Fans have long campaigned for her to receive a Walk of Fame star. The honor comes on May the Fourth, essentially an official holiday for Star Wars fans that’s a play on a line that Fisher said often in the films, “May the Force be with you.”

Devotees worldwide celebrate with a variety of tributes, while retailers hold special sales on Star Wars merchandise.

The induction ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. Pacific and livestreamed by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Fisher will be given the 2,754th star on the Walk of Fame. Ford received his star in 2003 and Hamill was honored in 2018.

Walk of Fame stars are given to performers who are nominated and a $75,000 fee is now required to create the star and maintain it.

Speaking of popular: Big personal thanks to Major Major Major Major, whose invite has allowed me to join BlueSky, kinda, which is more than I ever did for twitter. I’ve already figured out how to follow people (even had a couple optimists follow me), and how to block / mute spam accounts. It’ll be a while before I’m contributing anything useful — one-finger phone typing and a non-wifi connection that logs me out at unpredictable intervals will keep me from getting completely distracted and losing my focus here. But I’m hoping that by the time twitter completely implodes, assuming it does, there will be a bsky.desktop where I can download embeds to replace my current posting habits.

(Or maybe the horse will talk: Twitter just realized it was dumb to cut off automated public service tweets.)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5. 5.

      Jerzy Russian

      Regarding that last item, DougJ should sue the NYT for copyright theft, plagiarism, etc.  They are stealing his stuff right out in the open.

    7. 7.

      Scout211

      @Suzanne: sorry, I deleted it because I just saw that it was covered in the downstairs thread. I thought I got it removed in time.  And now more confusion.

      To now try to clear up my oops, story in Pro Publica about Clarence Thomas receiving more undisclosed gifts from his “dear friend” Harlan Crow.

    12. 12.

      lowtechcyclist

      When did “May the Fourth be with you” become a thing, anyway?  I’m pretty sure I’ve only heard it in the current century, even though the first Star Wars movie came out in 1977.

      This date still mostly reminds this geezer of earlier events.

    13. 13.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Baud:

      How, dare you, I say, how dare you impugn muh honuh!

      Harlan Crow’s response. It was all for the disadvantaged children, you see.

      ProPublica sent Crow a detailed list of questions and his office responded with a statement that did not dispute the facts presented in this story.

      “Harlan Crow has long been passionate about the importance of quality education and giving back to those less fortunate, especially at-risk youth,” the statement said. “It’s disappointing that those with partisan political interests would try to turn helping at-risk youth with tuition assistance into something nefarious or political.”

    14. 14.

      Soprano2

      Happy May the Fourth, everyone!

      My husband’s visit with the new gerontologist was yesterday. Finally, someone listened to the things I’ve been concerned about all this time! He had their social worker give my husband that test – the one that TFG brags about passing. He took it last fall at his GP’s office; that doc said it only showed mild memory problems, nothing to be concerned about. This time, the doc says he scored 18, which means there is definitely a problem. Rather than being devastated, I was relieved. (I’m pushing “devastated” back for now, it’s not helpful.) Finally, he’s going to get a neuropsych exam and a CT or MRI scan, so we can know what kind of problem we’ll be dealing with. I’ve been mourning the loss of the future I thought we were going to have for at least a year, because I knew this was the most probable outcome. My husband just thinks I’m a worrier who wants something to worry about. I don’t think he yet realizes the gravity of his situation. I always knew it was a possibility that we would have to deal with something like this, because his father had a type of dementia, but he was in his 80’s before he started having problems; hubby is 76, and this has been developing for at least 2 years. Hubby has diabetes, which I think is the cause of his problem – I think he has vascular dementia. I guess the tests will tell us for sure what’s going on. At least then we’ll have a diagnosis, so if I need help I can get it. It’s not like you can just call a neurologist and say “I want a brain scan”!

    16. 16.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      In a world where the Rethugs had any shame at all, they’d join the Dems in kicking Thomas’ corrupt ass off the Court.

      DRAIN THE SWAMP!!!!

    17. 17.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Baud:   To be fair to Thomas, who among us hasn’t had our kid’s private school tuition paid for by a billionaire?

    18. 18.

      lowtechcyclist

      @O. Felix Culpa:

      Harlan Crow’s response. It was all for the disadvantaged children, you see.

      I earn less than Thomas does. I wonder if he’ll pay my son’s college tuition?

    19. 19.

      John S.

      @Baud:

      Nothing to see here. Just a good friend paying over $100k in tuition for his buddy’s adopted kid to attend private school. Move along!

    20. 20.

      oldgold

      WaPo:

      Thomas  gained legal custody of Martin and became his legal guardian around January 1998,” Kaplan, Elliott and Mierjeski write, citing court records.

      The total amount Crow spent on Martin’s education is unclear, but if Crow “paid for all four years at the two schools, the price tag could have exceeded $150,000, according to public records of tuition rates at the schools,” Kaplan, Elliott and Mierjeski write.

      Thomas didn’t disclose Crow’s tuition payments, even though he did disclose another friend’s $5,000 gift for Martin’s education in 2002.

    22. 22.

      Soprano2

      @O. Felix Culpa: What unadulterated bullshit, as if a Supreme Court justice couldn’t afford to send his grandnephew to private school if he wanted to. Go help real disadvantaged people, you prick.

    24. 24.

      Scout211

      @Soprano2: I just had the exact same experience yesterday in a neurologist’s office with Mr. Scout. He’s already had the CT scan but labs and MRI are next.

      I feel you.

    28. 28.

      Betty Cracker

      Techdirt says Twitter is pay-walling the API that used to automatically tweet links to new posts via WordPress. The 3rd party developer that created the API says Twitter now wants a ridiculous amount of money to allow automatic tweets of posts, so I’m guessing the Balloon Juice feed will also stop.

      The Techdirt piece also mentions Musk’s reversal on cutting off automated posting for weather services, public transit, etc., as mentioned in the Ars Technica piece linked up top. The thing is, the original dumb decision underscores that the platform is unreliable because it’s run by a goddamned idiot, and there’s no quick fix for that.

      PS: It’s outrageous that Carrie Fisher is just now getting a Walk of Fame star. I incorrectly assumed she already had one since she’s been an icon for decades. Better late than never, I guess.

    29. 29.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Open thread?  It’s book release day, and the Amazon page for my book is reflecting the information from a previous book, and I’m tearing my hair out about it.

    30. 30.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Hey now, you guys are making much ado about nothing. They’re just friends. Friends whow know just what to give to each other for their birthdays, Xmas, Easter, Memorial Day, Labor Day, MLK Day, President’s Day, Columbus Day, April Fools Day, Cinco de Mayo, St Patty’s Day, Valentine’s Day, 4th of July, Halloween, All Saint’s Day, Thanksgiving…

      Oh yes, especially Thanksgiving, Harlan has so many thanks to give a friend who knows just what he wants for Decision Days. See? No quid pro quo, none at all, just an exchange of presents between like minded friends.

    35. 35.

      satby

      @Soprano2:  I think he has vascular dementia.

      I’m so sorry. That’s tough, my mom had that for several years before she died. It tended to improve a bit when she stayed very disciplined taking her medication for HBP, but got worse when she didn’t, so hopefully a strict regime of medications can slow the progression down.

    37. 37.

      Kay

      Thomas has a statement out. He’s really going to say that the gift was to his ward and not to him. That’s really going to be the defense.

    40. 40.

      satby

      @Delk: how was Mr. Thomas’ grandnephew at risk??

      Oh right, he’s black. Wonder if Clarence is ok with the implicit racism in Crow’s statement.

    41. 41.

      SFAW

      @Kay: ​
       
      And he will judiciously ignore that he “remembered” to disclose a (probably) much smaller gift for/to the same kid in 2002.
      Funny thing, memory.

    43. 43.

      SFAW

      @satby:

      Wonder if Clarence is ok with the implicit racism in Crow’s statement.

      I’m sure he would be. After all, it’s all those other darkies who get things they don’t deserve.

      “Affirmative action for me, but not for thee”?

    44. 44.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @SFAW: Considering the fact that the Artificial Idiocy will be created by the Natural Idiocy, which is kinda like 10 to the power 0f 10 to the power of 10 to the power 0f 10 to the power of 10 to the power 0f 10 to the power of 10 to the power 0f 10 to the power of 10 to the power 0f 10 to the power of 10 to the power 0f 10 to the power of 10 to the power 0f 10 to the power of 10 to the power 0f 10 to the power of 10…..

      Thankfully, I’ll be dead.

    45. 45.

      Glidwrith

      Is Twitter functioning right now? I’ve checked Stonekettle and Hoarse Whisperer, neither appear to exist.

    46. 46.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      He says he didn’t have to disclose because the grandnephew is (was) his ward, not his child, but the disclosure statute has an “and” that includes a tax dependent, and I bet he claimed the ward as a tax dependent. I also bet he put him on his government health plan. People sometimes take a legal guardianship of a minor JUST so they can put the child on an employer health plan. So the Thomas’ will have claimed him as a dependent everywhere but the disclosure form.

    47. 47.

      O. Felix Culpa

      Moving up this comment from the late-night luzer thread (thanks, Baud!), in which there is some curiosity about the sudden flow of revelations about Thomas’s financial infelicities expressed. Why now? Who’s behind it?

      I wonder if Ginni’s activities might also play a role in the possible decision to tank Thomas. Not that the powers-that-be/puppeteers disagree with them, but further disclosure is potentially harmful to their cause. The couple may have been just a little too crass in their behavior.

      I have zero facts to support this notion, but it’s irresponsible not to speculate.

    48. 48.

      narya

      @Soprano2: Ohhhh . . . sending you and your husband kind thoughts. I don’t know if you watched “Grace and Frankie” on Netflix but there are some relevant episodes. I’m both glad and sorry that your suspicions were confirmed–mostly sorry, of course (see: the mourning you mentioned), but I hear you about the relief, too.

    51. 51.

      SFAW

      @Glidwrith: ​
       

      Is Twitter functioning right now? I’ve checked Stonekettle and Hoarse Whisperer, neither appear to exist.

      Have you checked NPR’s feed?
      NB: Or whomever Apartheid Clyde gave NPR’s tweeter account to.

    52. 52.

      Kay

      @SFAW:

      Right! I forgot about that. There goes that defense.

      It’s just gross how they were making 500-600k a year and sort of passing the hat for donations to their lifestyle from various Right wing activists. Jesus. He just took random 5000 dollar donations? Does Ginni like work the phones to fundraise for the “Thomas Lavish Lifestyle” PAC?

