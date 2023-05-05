Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The words do not have to be perfect.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

The revolution will be supervised.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Second rate reporter says what?

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

People are complicated. Love is not.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Friday Evening Open Thread: Programming Note / Pandemic Milestones

Per The Hill:

President Biden on Friday will sit down with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle for his first interview since announcing his reelection bid last week, the network announced.

The two will discuss, “the administration’s infrastructure agenda, the 2024 campaign and recently announced reelection bid, the shaping GOP field, looming debt ceiling crisis, and more,” the network said in a news release. The interview will air Friday at 10 p.m. Eastern time.

Biden’s sit down with Ruhle is the first time he will speak at length about his reelection bid since it was announced last week. The president has had a relatively light public schedule in the time since, attending the White House correspondents’ dinner last Saturday and hosting a few events at the White House this week…

===========

Per Medical News Today, “WHO says COVID-19 health emergency is over as mortality rates reach all-time low”:

On May 5, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced in a virtual media briefing that COVID-19 is no longer a “public health emergency of international concern.”

The decision to end the pandemic’s emergency status after more than three years followed the 15th meetingTrusted Source of the WHO’s International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on May 4.

The WHO’s Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a media briefing the pandemic has been on a downward trend for more than a year, as population immunity has increased from both vaccination and infection, while mortality rates have decreased and overall pressure on health systems have eased…

More than three years since the WHO declared COVID-19 a public health emergency in January 2020, millions of people — estimates of around 7 million or more — have died. However, Dr. Tedros said those estimates could be closer to 20 million deaths, warning the virus still posed a significant global threat…

Dr. Katherine O’Brien, director of Immunization, Vaccines, and Biologicals at the WHO, said in a media briefing the high risk of severe illness and death is still low in many countries around the world, particularly in those with high COVID-19 vaccination rates.

“Vaccines have played a really important role in protecting populations,” she said, noting the WHO’s announcement does not mean the fight against the virus is over. “The work remains essential for the life-saving nature of the vaccines,” she said…

From the Los Angeles Times, “The CDC is changing the way it monitors COVID-19 in the U.S. “:

Acknowledging that it is losing some of its eyes and ears across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week unveiled a scaled-down COVID-19 surveillance system for the post-pandemic era.

The CDC’s new monitoring network won’t have the fine resolution on the coronavirus that the agency strove for during earlier stages of the pandemic. But it will lash together a raft of new and existing tools to keep an eye on the virus while also keeping broader tabs on the public’s health.

With the federal government’s three-year-old public health emergency set to expire next Thursday, the agency will begin to track COVID-19 cases alongside other respiratory illnesses, said Dr. Nirav D. Shah, the CDC’s principal deputy director. New cases of the pandemic virus, which has caused 1.1 million deaths in the United States and 6.9 million deaths worldwide, will eventually be lumped together with influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and other infections that can cause pneumonia and death in humans.

The CDC will still be able to alert communities to upticks in coronavirus spread based on its continued tracking of emergency department visits, COVID-19 hospitalizations and wastewater surveillance from local sewage plants. Reliable statistics on COVID-19 deaths will lag behind other data…

We’ll probably be discussing this in my next Covid Update, but that’s not till Wednesday and I know not every commentor sees it.

    26Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      The two will discuss, “the administration’s infrastructure agenda, the 2024 campaign and recently announced reelection bid, the shaping GOP field, looming debt ceiling crisis, and more,” the network said in a news release.

      She’ll ask him about his age for an hour.

    2. 2.

      Roger Moore

      I think it’s correct to say that it’s no longer an emergency, but it’s clearly still a concern. When COVID first hit, it was an emergency both because it was severe and because we didn’t know what we were doing. It made sense to take exceptional measures to protect the population, even if we weren’t sure those measures were necessary or effective. Now, though, we’ve had time to figure out what works and what doesn’t, and to put in place a set of policies designed to protect people using the best of what we know. COVID is still a big, big problem- there’s a reason we’re still talking about it and why my local newspaper still has a COVID update on the front page of their website- but dealing with it is now part of normal operations rather than something exceptional.

    4. 4.

      gwangung

      @Roger Moore: Yup. I think I’m a lot more active than I was during the early year or so—more indoors, audience-existing activities, even an occasional dine in dinner.

      But I just got my second booster. I’m not taking stupid risks.

    7. 7.

      gwangung

      Oh. This is an open thread. Well, crap, I almost forgot about this.

      Co-producing a Seattle-area sketch and improv show with Jet City Improv featuring 11 AAPI comedians. And I did an interview or two about my group and the show.

      So go out and buy a ticket if you’re in the Seattle area….

    10. 10.

      JWR

      What’s this?!! A tape of TFG’s deposition has been released? Leastwise it’s leading off the news on NBC, and they say it’s Breaking

      ETA that this has to do with the E. Jean Carroll case, and it ain’t Breaking.

    16. 16.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: Must be the one from earlier today, where he expounded on how “stars” have been grabbing pussies for “at least the last million years.”

    18. 18.

      zhena gogolia

      @JWR: Uh, I’m having a nice chardonnay after a hard week’s work. Think I’ll pass. I’ll reserve my watching energies for Rufus Sewell later tonight.

    20. 20.

      zhena gogolia

      @Omnes Omnibus: Okay, I’ll say that watching that has more impact than reading it. He is so sure of himself when he says “That’s Marla.”

      For God’s sake, I could tell that’s not Marla, and I don’t give a fuck about Marla.

    22. 22.

      Steeplejack

      @Baud:

      It’s the deposition that we’ve seen excerpts and transcripts of previously. This is just the first time video has been released.

    23. 23.

      zhena gogolia

      @zhena gogolia: I mean, this is the proof he’s mentally impaired. How do you not recognize someone you’ve been married to for several years and had a kid with?

    24. 24.

      zhena gogolia

      All respect to E. Jean Carroll, Jessica Leeds, and Natasha Stoynoff. Brave women.

      And Christine Blasey Ford.

