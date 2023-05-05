Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

You can’t love your country only when you win.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Republicans don’t trust women.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Friday Night Q & A with (the other) Jack Smith

Friday Night Q & A with (the other) Jack Smith

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: ,

Holy Shit, What Did I Miss? 1

Sometimes, on this wild ride into “interesting times” – complete with accompanying time warp – I think it helps that there are little things that add some structure, that add some predictability to this wild ride.  At midnight you get the new Wordle.  At 7 pm you get the new Waffle.  On Sundays at 7 pm, you get the Deluxe Waffle.  On (most) Friday evenings, we get the Q & A with (the other) Jack Smith.

Tonight’s Q & A was especially fun.  He’s sensible, and clearly he’s knowledgable and doesn’t get his information only from the public domain.  He’s certainly not the real Jack Smith, but I find helpful anyway.

I was surprised to hear that the 8 false electors were given immunity without having to admit that they had done anything wrong.  At first blush, I’m thinking “Huh?”  But I read his answer to the question below, and I think that makes total sense.  She’s going after the architects, the ones who talked them into being on the false slate of electors, and pulled them into this illegal act.

The answer to this one (below)  surprised me.  I guess he’s only admitting to “closer”, but it seems like the first time he was willing to even go that far.

Nice to hear someone (besides us!) say that Roberts should ask him to resign.  But I’ll take the Senate investigation and referral to the DOJ.  You have to think that a rule follower and protector of institutions like Merrick Garland is horrified by the corruption of the Supreme Court.  Pretty sure that the whole “na na na na na, you can’t touch us” routine is not going over well with Garland.

 

That’s how I feel about his twitter account, too.

This “Jack E. Smith” appears to have legitimate sources who might indeed by close to the investigation (for real!).  But he has been very circumspect about timing, never committing to specific predictions about timing, because of course if he is way off that would give up the game.

Tonight for the first time he has gotten less coy, and more specific, which makes me go hmm!

For instance:

And this!

From his lips to dog’s ears!

Any other outlets that provide safety valves for you guys?  Besides Balloon Juice, of course!

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Dangerman
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Ken
  • la caterina
  • Matt M
  • Narya
  • NotMax
  • Redshift
  • SpaceUnit
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    2. 2.

      Dangerman

      Summertime

      And the thieving isn’t easy

      The fiends are jumpin’

      And the rotten, the rotten is high

      Reply
    3. 3.

      SpaceUnit

      So what’s the deal with that green and purple outfit in the picture?  Is it some kind of ceremonial garb or does he just have peculiar fashion taste?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      Any other outlets that provide safety valves for you guys?

      You don’t mean like OnlyFans, right?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I have no idea how the election interference laws apply to something as dopey as “What if we claim we have our own electors?” or as mob-boss-vague as “I just need X votes.  You know they’re there.”  No idea at all.  If those are criminal actions, well, it ain’t gonna be hard to prove them.

      Among the things I don’t know:  If they are criminal actions, what even is the punishment?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ken

      He’s certainly not the real Jack Smith

      Won’t we all be surprised when the real Jack Smith’s memoirs come out in ten years…

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Narya

      Jorts the Cat! I’ve been Empty Wheeling, too (I know she’s not to everyone’s taste), especially Brandi B on the PB trial. And fiction. Contemplating picking up fancy needlework again.

      ETA: and playoff hockey

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @Narya: Andrew Weissman is probably my go-to legal person on twitter.  (Besides Omnes, Imm, and Baud!)  Weissman seems pretty sensible, not shouty at all.  And he wears very *sharp suits.

      Steve in the WTF probably also wears sharp suits when he mows down the workers goes to court or mediation.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @Dangerman: Well, in my very brief visit to the google page that came up, those are the first words I saw.

      I doubt that the first thing they would put on a search result would be “this has nothing to do with sex workers.”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @WaterGirl: Also, can I just say that I hate the whole “punctuation goes inside the quotation marks thing?”  I was schooled by nuns and they told us that was WRONG WRONG WRONG and that stuck.

      I will often re-word a sentence so as not to have to do that. Or I use italics instead.

      The person who made that new rule about the quotes?  That’s just dead wrong and fucked up.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Redshift

      Teri Kanefeld is someone I’m enjoying quite a lot lately. She’s on Mastodon also has a blog (imagine that!)

      I believe it was from her that I got the info about the cooperators being the reason the Georgia indictments became less “imminent.” Apparently her office made a motion for one of the lawyers for the fake electors to be disqualified. The reason is that Willis had extended an offer for cooperation to the defendants through their lawyers, and asked that it be transmitted to all of them in order not to tip her hand about which ones they were more interested in trying (or something like that.) And this lawyer didn’t tell them. It appears to be another lawyer paid for by a Trump-affiliated organization (the campaign, maybe) working for the interests of their paymaster instead of their client, which is a serious offense. So when the DA’s office found out about this, in addition to moving to kick out the lawyer, they had to restart cooperator negotiations, and that’s what turned “imminent” into “sometime this summer.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      We’re away aways from a classified document indictment. they’re still investigating the missing gaps in the video and the Saudi connection.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.