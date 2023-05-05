I wouldn’t want to be in the same room with Puck‘s Tara Palmeri, but her nose for political rot is unerring:

In the end, Joe Manchin makes a cameo from his cell phone during which he sounds very much like a candidate. And yet while Jacobson says the group is “out of the cave,” there is still plenty we don’t know, such as the identities of their donors…

Despite their clandestine behavior, No Labels is serious: they’re ready to put $70 million behind a so-called unity ticket. In order to offer a more comprehensive view into their thinking, I’m sharing snippets from a recent No Labels call with their supporters that was leaked to me. It evidences, among other things, that their grassroots supporters are in fact very smart, sincere, and genuinely concerned about what the group is doing. Jacobson, for her part, was characteristically blunt. She said that they have been “Pearl Harbored” by a memo by another rival 501(c)4 centrist think tank, Third Way, that was published in March. When one caller expressed concern about accepting donations from Harlan Crow, the Republican real estate billionaire who has been funding Clarence Thomas’s lifestyle, Jacobson remarked, “If you don’t want that, this isn’t the place for you.”

But part of it simply stems from the group’s undeniable and intrinsic secrecy. Most politicians and operatives always somehow find the time to offer a quote or a text, even if it’s on background. But my multiple requests for interviews with No Labels have always been rebuffed. I was once told by C.E.O. Nancy Jacobson, “What’s best for Democracy is confidentiality.” Even former senator Joe Lieberman was mum when I peppered him with questions about the group after disembarking from an American Airlines flight we both happened to be on. (Don’t worry, I let him fly in peace, for what it’s worth.)

No Labels, the quixotic and billionaire-friendly third party group looking to field a centrist 2024 presidential candidate, is a source of great intrigue in town. Part of the curiosity, as I’ve previously reported, derives from their recent meetings with Dem-G.O.P. hybrids, such as Joe Manchin, Larry Hogan, and Susan Collins. Part of it comes from the organic curiosity and concern about whether there is room in American politics for a third party, and whether a modern day Ross Perot would just facilitate a plurality victory for Trump. And, sure, some people worry about the optics of guys like Steve Schwarzman and a group of enigmatic billionaires having an outsized role in selecting the leader of the free world.

New Caller: What is the schedule for ballot access? When do you expect to be on the ballot access for all 50 states? Given that there’s already been legal action against [the group], do you expect more legal action and what do you plan to do to proactively prepare for that rather than being blindsided when it does happen?

Jacobson: We don’t like to say in advance exactly where we’re going because that’s when you start getting the legal action and it’s really hard. …Sometime later this year, into early next year, it’s roughly 20 states that we hopefully qualify [for]. And the Arizona predicament there, the secretary of state there is fighting alongside us and feels very confident we’ll win that…

Caller from Charlotte: Is the strategy to also be building a movement simultaneously? Ryan [Clancy] mentioned 600,000 signatures. Are you trying to capture these 600,000 people? Is it by design or is it a lack of ability or knowledge? No Labels seems very well connected and very well funded but from my vantage point and the vantage point of a lot of people who are left over from Unity 2020, and have been watching No Labels from the sidelines wondering where you’re going, we’re sort of skeptical about your ability to build a movement.

Jacobson: I say that we were Pearl Harbored. Right, [Third Way] attacked us, they come out with a memo, they brought us out of our cave. We were just planning to be the group, get the ballot, keep our heads down, find the leadership in the states, and then have the movement be born if it was revealed in Dallas. That was always the plan. We thought it would be a national sensation—ticket comes out, people galvanize, that’s when the movement would really start. Things have changed. We’ve come out of the cave, they brought us out, we’ve come out, we’re now much more public. You’ll be happy to know that we’re meeting with a team next week, supposedly best-in-class advertising firm. It’s money we don’t have now—we’re going to have to make a major push and spend day and night to try to raise this money—but they really believe the time to build the movement is now and the way to do it is with more advertising and be out there…

Same caller: I’m sort of suggesting movement building without money.

Unity 2020 was able to get 30,000 people in a handful of months. I’m hesitant to donate to something that has an escape hatch. It’s always phrased as an insurance policy if the nation wants this—we may do this, we may not do this. I’d give you $10,000 today if you said, we’re doing this, torpedoes full speed ahead, we’re doing this. I’m hesitant to give you $100,000 if [I don’t know the plan] will go through.

Jacobson: Listen, we have to rely on all of you to help with the movement building. You’re right, we don’t have to spend more, but really to build this to the next level, we really do. And so we’re going to count on people to bring their people in. We’re just authentically true. I understand the Catch-22, we’re authentic. We’re not looking to spoil. We’re not going to do it. I understand if people don’t want to be on that journey with us. If we can do it and win and build a unity government, we’re going to do this. And I understand if people don’t want to be on that journey, I understand that. Not everybody wants to buy the insurance…

Caller from Texas: So what I’m understanding is that we, the No Labels members, are not deciding the candidates; we choose them and then we poll the public to see if they’re okay with that. Sometimes we speak or are quoted as saying both Trump and Biden are both extremists. So two things here: It’s not us who are going to judge, it’s the feedback we get from the American public. And two—as you all have bumped into before—I get instant pushback if any of my friends see No Labels saying Biden and Trump are equally extreme. I just think that’s a real turn-off for people.

Jacobson: That is not the way we are intending to message it.

Clancy: The foundation that No Labels is always going to stand on is that we’re the voice of this majority. We’re providing something that the rest of the political universe refuses to provide them. There’s no shortage of people in Washington that are telling the public what they’re supposed to feel. And if we find ourselves in a position [where] we’re sort of parsing which candidates are less appealing, that’s a loser every time. When two-thirds of the people say I don’t want a rematch. I’m sure people have very different reasons for not wanting Trump and not wanting Biden. It’s not for us to parse those things. It’s to have the clarity to say if there’s an election the public clearly doesn’t want, why can’t we inject some competition in the process? To actually bring our leaders more to where the public wants them to be…

New caller for California: How do we make sure we’re not electing Trump again?

Jacobson: When there’s a competition in the marketplace, which we are, the quickest, fastest way to slice us down and dismiss us was that argument. And we knew that a year and a half ago, that was always going to be the argument. We knew the most important thing is to prosecute the case that we weren’t going to be a spoiler, but that is how they dismiss you. How does anyone know anything? When we see these poll numbers, it’s the most striking thing. We haven’t seen an independent moderate since Ross Perot; we know nothing. You can look at these two candidates. Keep an open mind. Don’t let the competition out there, they want to control it, that’s the way to do it. I agree with you—we’re only going to do this to win it, and there are so many off ramps…

Jacobson: “We do have a policy, we don’t put our donors out. As you know [caller], we’ve been around for 13 years, I mean it’s so clear what we stand for. We’re never carrying water for anyone. We don’t take corporate money. It’s all individuals. Just look at our Facebook group for the last 13 years, our emails for the last 13 years. The only thing we’re doing, we want to bring our leaders together to solve problems. We’re not pushing for one industry, we’re not pushing for anybody, so it’s probably the most authentic group you’d ever find. I don’t know what else to say. Why you don’t, in this day and age, put your donors out: They get harassed, they become news stories, you know there’s enemies that are out there, I think you’ve all seen it, so we just we wouldn’t do it. But you know who we are, we’ve been around for 13 years, right?…