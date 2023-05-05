Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Odds & Ends

I have been kind of out of it for a few days.  Do we all know that there are gaps in the MAL surveillance tapes that Trump turned over?  And that apparently Jack has subpoenaed the surveillance tapes directly from the company?  Jack Smith is very thorough.  Go Jack!

I hadn’t seen this clip from Garland, though I had seen other clips.

Short clip from one of the podcasts I listen to.   Funny, I always thought Norm Ornstein’s last name was spelled with an M.

This is a Happy Friday gift to whoever it is on Balloon Juice who keeps begging for them to dig up Ivana from the golf course because they are sure classified documents are buried there.

 

Interesting thread. Here’s the first tweet.

Some fun speculation:

Looking forward to the (other) Jack Smith’s Q & A tonight.

Open thread.

