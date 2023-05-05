I have been kind of out of it for a few days. Do we all know that there are gaps in the MAL surveillance tapes that Trump turned over? And that apparently Jack has subpoenaed the surveillance tapes directly from the company? Jack Smith is very thorough. Go Jack!

I hadn’t seen this clip from Garland, though I had seen other clips.

If you still believe January 6 was a normal tourist visit, then you are either in a cult or you are … definitely in a cult. https://t.co/oVWacYN97B — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 4, 2023

Short clip from one of the podcasts I listen to. Funny, I always thought Norm Ornstein’s last name was spelled with an M.

.@NormOrnstein: this is about all the voters who are torn about voting R after everything that’s come to light, but if Trump keeps the 30% he’s still likely to get the nomination. Hear him, @carolelee & @jonathanalter analyze further https://t.co/lYsEmNtPfu pic.twitter.com/2Bijs9lZ3M — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) May 5, 2023

This is a Happy Friday gift to whoever it is on Balloon Juice who keeps begging for them to dig up Ivana from the golf course because they are sure classified documents are buried there.

Interesting thread. Here’s the first tweet.

FRIDAY THOUGHTS :: THRED :: WHAT WE KNOW: 1. Donald cut his trip short to return to the states.

2. The Calamaris just testified in the documents case and they work for the Trump Org.

3. DoJ subpoenaed Mar a Lago surveillance tapes last June. 1/ — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) May 5, 2023

Some fun speculation:

2. The DoJ has developed evidence of additional documents at other properties pursuant to evidence from the LIV golf tournament or the cooperating witness and Donald came home to fight/negotiate another subpoena/search warrant. Just some thoughts. #FindOutFriday END/ — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) May 5, 2023

Looking forward to the (other) Jack Smith’s Q & A tonight.

Open thread.