Cedral. Cozumel

This statue commemorates the return of the Maya to the area. The pig’s head on the man’s hat is a symbol for survival. I think. I am apparently not very clear on Cozumel, for which our next stop may be the reason.

After Cedral, we went to this sort of Disneyland Mayan village. It was built to attract tourists. Dancers perform. And then you go and taste tequila, which they would like you to buy. I had seven small shots of tequila. It was 11 am and I was inebriated. We were then shepherded to another booth where we tasted honey and one where we tasted chocolate. Then we had lunch. I apparently took no pictures.

Ironically, right next to where our bus was parked was a sign saying “Mayan Ruins 3 km,” but we didn’t go there.

Then we went back to the ship. Two days later, we docked in Ft. Lauderdale which was flooded. The airport was closed. Much anxiety ensued. We got home a day late. And I am glad to be sleeping in my own bed.

We did have a mostly good time though, and saw places we’d never seen before