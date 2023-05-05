Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Dorothy A. Winsor – South American cruise–Panama and Cozumel

On The Road – Dorothy A. Winsor – South American cruise–Panama and Cozumel

On the Road

Dorothy A. Winsor

Our fourth stop was the Panama Canal. I somehow thought it would be a cement ditch, but it’s not. Maybe the rest of you already knew that? It’s a series of locks connecting lakes. Some of the lakes are man-made. There was a big river running through the middle of the path the canal was supposed to take. They realized they could dam that river, create a lake that could hold water for the locks, and also generate electricity at the dam.

On The Road - Dorothy A. Winsor - South American cruise--Panama and Cozumel 5
Panama CanalApril 7, 2023

This is our ship heading for the canal, which is that black walled area toward the left.

On The Road - Dorothy A. Winsor - South American cruise--Panama and Cozumel 4
Panama CanalApril 8, 2023

This was taken the next day when we toured the locks. Both cargo ships there are entering the locks. The red-bottomed one closer to me is going into the older canal. The black-bottomed one is entering the newer, wider canal, completed just a few years ago. The black one is waiting longer because a cruise ship is coming the other way through that canal. Theoretically, traffic on the canals is one way during different hours of the day, so that cruise ship should not be coming that way. But cruise ships get priority because they reserve space a year ahead.

On The Road - Dorothy A. Winsor - South American cruise--Panama and Cozumel 3
Panama CanalApril 7, 2023

See the vehicle in the distance that looks like a freight train loaded with cargo? It’s really a cargo ship on the new part of the canal. The old part is closer to us.

On The Road - Dorothy A. Winsor - South American cruise--Panama and Cozumel 2
Panama CityApril 8, 2023

This is Panama City on the Pacific side of the canal. We were docked in Colon on the Atlantic side. Colon is much less upscale.

On The Road - Dorothy A. Winsor - South American cruise--Panama and Cozumel 1
CozumelApril 11, 2023

From Panama, we went to Cozumel, the only place on this trip that Mr. DAW and I had been before. Cozumel’s main industry is tourism. Most of the island is protected from development, and the coast is pretty.

This is the village of Cedral. The guide told a story I’m not sure I understood. According to him, the Maya disappeared from Cozumel several hundred years ago, but returned here in 1840-something. In the picture, the stone building on the left is an old Mayan temple. The newer building on the right is a very pretty Catholic church.

 

On The Road - Dorothy A. Winsor - South American cruise--Panama and Cozumel
Cedral. CozumelApril 11, 2023

This statue commemorates the return of the Maya to the area. The pig’s head on the man’s hat is a symbol for survival. I think. I am apparently not very clear on Cozumel, for which our next stop may be the reason.

After Cedral, we went to this sort of Disneyland Mayan village. It was built to attract tourists. Dancers perform. And then you go and taste tequila, which they would like you to buy. I had seven small shots of tequila. It was 11 am and I was inebriated. We were then shepherded to another booth where we tasted honey and one where we tasted chocolate. Then we had lunch. I apparently took no pictures.

Ironically, right next to where our bus was parked was a sign saying “Mayan Ruins 3 km,” but we didn’t go there.

Then we went back to the ship. Two days later, we docked in Ft. Lauderdale which was flooded. The airport was closed. Much anxiety ensued. We got home a day late. And I am glad to be sleeping in my own bed.

We did have a mostly good time though, and saw places we’d never seen before

Commenters

  • Steeplejack
  • There go two miscreants

    1. 1.

      Steeplejack

      Great commentary. I am picturing tequila-infused tourists rioting to go to the nearby Mayan ruins.

    2. 2.

      There go two miscreants

      David McCullough’s book on the Panama Canal is excellent! The Path Between The Seas. Written some years ago, so it doesn’t cover the recent expansion, as I recall, but great on the history and construction.

