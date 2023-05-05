Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Pleeeease Don’t Throw Us Into That Briar Patch, Repubs!

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Pleeeease Don’t Throw Us Into That Briar Patch, Repubs!

by | 68 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

This was a story in the Washington Post‘s early-morning Daily 202, on Monday: “GOP focuses on Harris and suggests Biden won’t live to 2028”

President Biden’s formal announcement that he seeks reelection has led to a boom in pieces on what role Vice President Harris will play, and an explosion of conservative commentary that 2024 is just as much a referendum on her as it is about the candidate at the top of the ticket.

Harris appears prominently and frequently in the president’s official launch video — not just at Biden’s side, but on her own. There’s nothing especially surprising there. She’s the sitting vice president and his running mate. It would have been weird if she had been absent.

In some ways, what’s going on over in the GOP is more interesting, even if the political payoffs are pretty obvious.

– First and foremost, the tactic reminds voters that Biden, at 80, is the oldest president ever and would be 86 when he finishes a hypothetical second term. (Former president Donald Trump, who currently leads the Republican pack, is 76.)

– It puts the spotlight on a vice president whom GOP base voters dislike even more than they dislike Biden. (Her overall job approval isn’t that much worse than his, though neither possesses enviable numbers.)

Two caveats: The GOP has attacked Harris since she was picked, and the argument didn’t work in 2020 or 2022.

Have you noticed that this Harris person is… excessively melanined? And also lacks the essential Y chromosome? Voters who pay attention to those dog whistles weren’t voting for a Democrat in the first place, and the people who will aren’t going to be persuaded.


    68Comments

    2. 2.

      bbleh

      Of course, the more subtle and devious strategy of the Republicans is to make sure that younger voters — especially younger women — return to historically low levels of voting, and to discourage women of color from continuing their recent strong role as organizers.  It’s really very clever.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      bookworm1398

      The problem with making abortion the top campaign issue is people will expect Biden to do something about it if he wins. But there isn’t really anything he can do.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: They can’t imagine they are on the wrong side of any issue. They are doing God’s work after all.​ If only people would just listen to them, they would know how right the GOP is.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Geminid

      Governor Youngkin and Virginia House of Delegates Republicans committed to passing a 15 week abortion ban in this year’s legislative session. They decided that the best messaging was no messaging, and never brought the measure to a floor vote

      Ed. They used the excuse that the Democratic Senste majority would stop the measure. That consideration did not stop them from passing all kinds of other stupid laws that the Srnate knocked out. They know their position on abortion is a real loser electorally, and as it is they have an uphill battle in this fall’s elections.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I just saw a headline about lawmakers engaged in “the blame game” over the debt ceiling. In my fantasy life, reporters cannot use any phrase that’s appeared in print or on air more than ten times in the last two weeks. If they do, they automatically get a shock from the almighty. That would force them to at least try to think about what they’re talking about

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Soprano2

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Yeah, I think it’s both sad and hilarious that R’s and the press think their problem is “messaging”, rather than passing laws that create situations where women are told to go to their car in the parking lot until they’re near death in order to get care for a miscarriage or non-viable pregnancy. Their problem isn’t that they’re forcing women to give birth to a baby with no kidneys, but “messaging”. I can’t roll my eyes hard enough.

      On another note, the R’s in the MO government finally got Kim Gardner to resign (she’s the black prosecutor in St. Louis who they were trying to unseat). Her resignation takes effect on June 1st, evidently because the deal she made was she would resign if the state legislature drops both their attempt to form a board to take over the St. Louis police and a law that would allow the governor to appoint a “special prosecutor” to prosecute crimes in St. Louis. I’m sure she doesn’t trust them to do it if she resigns effective today. That didn’t keep our AG from complaining about it publicly anyway. I’m sure the governor will appoint a white Republican to “keep St. Louis in line”.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      bbleh

      @bookworm1398: There sorta is.  First, he can use all the levers of the Executive to make the burdens imposed by red states less burdensome and to assist blue states in doing so.  Second, he can use the bully pulpit to keep pressure on wavering legislators at both the state and federal levels.  And third, if worse comes to worst, he can veto any attempts to impose burdens at the federal level.  (I don’t think this alone would motivate him to advocate for an expanded Supreme Court, but in combination with enough other issues, mmmmaybe.)

      He can’t bring back Roe.  But it’s not nothing.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mousebumples

      Good morning!

      The Wisconsin AG was arguing the 1849 state abortion ban in Court yesterday, I think. If that case ends up before the State Supreme Court, it should be after Judge Protasiewicz is seated in August.

      I don’t like living in a state where I have fewer rights than I was born with. Here’s hoping the WisDems efforts are effective at turning that around.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Soprano2

      @bookworm1398: Part of the problem is that if the R’s win back united control of the federal government, they’ll make it a priority to pass a nationwide abortion ban, but it’s hard for most “normies” to understand about something that won’t happen if Biden is re-elected. It’s like all these young people I hear complaining about Biden’s environmental record because he hasn’t done everything they want in 2 years. I want to shake them and ask “What do you think would be happening right now if TFG had gotten elected to a 2nd term? Do you think it would be better or worse than what Biden has done?” Gggrrrrrrrr………

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Soprano2

      We had a cat who liked to sleep wrapped around our heads in the winter. She had thyroid problems in her old age, so she became a small cat. I think the heat from our heads helped her stay warm. I kind of liked it, waking up with a cat wrapped around the top of my head. It kept me warm, too!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Soprano2: I don’t know all the issues but according to my son she had lost nearly all support in STL. Her days were numbered. And yes, of course Parson will appoint a Big Daddy Republican lawyer to head up the DA’s office, but any campaign he might mount is DOA, and I’m pretty sure they will know it. Hence it will be someone who wants to have a governor’s chit in their back pocket for future refund.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Geminid

      @rikyrah: Democrats will still center abortion rights as a key issue this fall, along with gun safety and public education.

      I’m not sure what issues Republicans will center. Standing up to the Chinese Communist Party won’t cut any ice with suburban voters.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Soprano2

      @rikyrah: They’ve been gunning for her for over a year now. I don’t have any opinion on how she was doing her job, because I think that’s for the people of St. Louis to decide, not me or the state legislature or the governor or the attorney general. Their latest allegation was that she was going to school to become a nurse and not doing her job. I don’t know if that’s true or not, because Republicans lie all the time these days.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      hells littlest angel

      Like Biden, Harris is a decent human being. Republicans just don’t get the appeal.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Soprano2

      @OzarkHillbilly: That may well be, but IMHO that’s for the people of St. Louis to fix, not the governor or the AG or the state legislature. ETA – Parson will probably appoint a white man from one of the wealthy parts of town, to “restore law and order”. I just hate the idea that they can get rid of someone who was elected by the people. It’s a bad precedent.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Soprano2: ​ I had a roommate with a Siamese who liked to do the same with me. When she moved in I had a minor eye itching allergy to cat dander. That cat cured me of it.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Soprano2: ​ Oh I agree, but sometimes one needs to cut one’s losses. On the bright side, STL voters will have their say, and whoever moves in will be gone like yesterday’s farts.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      TS

      It seems 100 % impossible for the media to report good news without attempting to say but .. but .. but ..

      U.S. economy added 253,000 jobs in April, powering economy through turmoil

      So lots of new jobs – but an economy in turmoil.

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2023/05/05/april-jobs-report-unemployment/

      Only with a republican president is lower unemployment a great result

      Employers created 253,000 jobs in April, keeping the U.S. economy afloat amid a banking crisis, rising interest rates, the prospect of devastating U.S. government default and a spike in layoffs.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      PAM Dirac

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      They’re assholes whose core belief is their privilege to hurt others.

      Right. Their message is loud, clear, consistent: Know your place and we get to tell you what your place is. If you don’t stay in your place, we will hurt you.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      mrmoshpotato

      In a fiery speech at Howard University last night,

      @VP Kamala Harris made clear abortion with be at the forefront of Biden’s 2024 re-election agenda—as Republicans struggle to find their messaging footing on the issue:

      I’m pretty sure their messaging since at least ’73 has been WE HATE WOMEN’S LIB!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      zhena gogolia

      @TS: Yesterday the front page of the NYT was all about how businesses have jumped to implement climate-change measures because of Biden’s legislation, but “it’s costing taxpayers more than expected.”

      Well, those taxpayers will be happier just letting the world burn, I guess.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Scout211

      @OzarkHillbilly: They have the suspect in custody.

      DAVIS, Calif. —

      After a week of terror caused in the college town of Davis by an apparent serial killer, police arrested a man who is a former UC Davis student in connection with three stabbings that killed two and seriously injured another.

      Davis police Chief Darren Pytel, at a news conference on Thursday, named the suspected killer as 21-year-old Carlos Dominguez.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      James E Powell

      @Baud:

      Why don’t we just make our case and let the normies decide if it’s good enough for them?

      It’s worth a try. The case has to be made aggressively and consistently. Normies need a lot of repetition and they never really get the connection between their votes and the resulting policies. That’s what makes them normies.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Matt McIrvin

      It’s interesting–the centrist big-media take on Harris is that she’s this absent nonentity (an image that is just a combination of the nature of the VP’s job and their own neglect), but the right has always been terrified of her and sees her as Biden’s evil puppetmaster.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      jonas

      By “messaging” of course, Republicans mean “how can we keep the electorate from knowing how radical we really are.”

      Reply
    43. 43.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Scout211: Yeah, I know. I just felt his story was particularly sad, a life dedicated to compassion cut short by someone who had none. There hasn’t yet been much said about the other 2, hopefully the woman he stabbed thru the tent recovers.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      kalakal

      Happy news from another continent!

      The results from yesterday’s local elections are coming in and the Tories are getting stuffed. Even better they were starting from an historic low as the results of the the last local elections were terrible for them. Hopefully, for them, the only way is down.

      UK local elections

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Geminid:

      I’m not sure what issues Republicans will center. Standing up to the Chinese Communist Party won’t cut any ice with suburban voters.

      I think they’re banking on a recession, in which case they can pivot to that. Barring that they’re probably just going to keep banging culture-war hate drums and claiming everyone is a pedophile.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      OzarkHillbilly

      These abortion clinics no longer provide abortions – but are still hanging on

      The patient on 9 March was a tricky case.

      She was pregnant and seeking an abortion, but had previously had a cesarean section, which could create complications if the placenta embedded in her surgical scar. Houston Women’s Reproductive Services couldn’t perform the procedure because Texas had banned abortions, but the clinic could do an ultrasound and communicate with the provider in New Mexico, where the patient was heading for her appointment. Then, once the patient was back in Texas, the Houston clinic would provide any follow-up care and support she needed.

      Before the supreme court ruled in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Houston Women’s Reproductive Services (HWRS) provided medication abortion to aboutr 50 patients a day. When it became clear that the overturning of Roe v Wade was imminent, the clinic’s administrator Kathy Kleinfeld had a choice to make – shut down, relocate or stay open and serve patients on either side of their abortion.

      She decided to stay open as an abortion clinic that no longer provides abortions.

      “It’s really important to us to continue to help in whatever way we can legally do so,” Kleinfeld said.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Which makes the debt default stupid on their part, because it’s an easy message for us on why we are in a recession, if we are.

      (I understand that half of our side thinks the GOP automatically wins any message war.)

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Matt McIrvin

      @bookworm1398: It’s not just about the President. State governments can do a lot about abortion rights. Emphasizing that drives turnout that will also help the top of the ticket. But the Democrats have had a great need for a long time to encourage their voters to vote for all the offices, and this is a perfect opportunity to do that.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Betty Cracker

      @Dagaetch: DeSantis hasn’t signed it into law yet, but he will. He’s already laid the groundwork for authoritarian enforcement of that and other laws by making an example of prosecutors who aren’t on board with his extremist agenda in hopes of cowing into silence those who haven’t yet been targeted.

      I have no idea how this will fly with the public in Florida. Voters reelected DeSantis knowing he was an extremist. But will people be fine with it when the state takes trans kids away from their parents? Will they be okay with the total ban on abortion recently signed into law — and even more stories about women bleeding out in hospital parking lots due to miscarriage? Will they approve of an increase in gun violence due to looser restrictions recently signed into law?

      I have no idea. I’m hoping for a backlash, but it would also piss me off because it’s too goddamned late. What DeSantis would do in a second term wasn’t a fucking mystery last November, and yet too many people didn’t think it was important enough to show up to vote. It’s infuriating.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      I have no idea. I’m hoping for a backlash, but it would also piss me off because it’s too goddamned late. What DeSantis would do in a second term wasn’t a fucking mystery last November, and yet too many people didn’t think it was important enough to show up to vote. It’s infuriating

       

      Agree. Honestly, I often have this same problem with apathetic or “both sides” liberals, who you would think should know better.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Kay

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      but the clinic could do an ultrasound and communicate with the provider in New Mexico, where the patient was heading for her appointment. Then, once the patient was back in Texas, the Houston clinic would provide any follow-up care and support she needed.

      That’s great. It’s hard for low income young women to access health care – they’re young and healthy so they often don’t have a prior relationship with a provider. Health care in the US can be great as to quality, but it’s like a series of locked doors and you need a provider to unlock them.
      I think it’s why our maternal death rate is so high – the period measured is not just pregnancy, it’s the year post birth. They don’t get any follow up care. They’re just sort of pushed back into the “no routine and ordinary care for poor people” category after the baby is born.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Another Scott

      @kalakal: Good good.

      Understanding the big difference between local and Parliament, does this help quicken end the Reign of Error with the Tories in Parliament?  Or is it mostly completely unrelated and will the good people in the UK just have to tough it out until the Tories decide to have an election at the last possible moment under the existing law?

      E.g. Would a thrashing like this force the Tories to have some internal revolt against their oligarchs to change direction in the Parliamentary party so that they don’t get crushed in the (eventual) national election?  (I assume not, but politicians value being re-elected above all, so…)

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      jonas

      As I’ve written here before, I simply don’t fathom this (now mainstream) narrative that Harris is wildly incompetent and Dems will spend a generation in the political wilderness if she ever sits in the Oval Office. But when they actually have to give an argument, it seems to boil down to:

      1. She doesn’t speak well off the cuff sometimes
      2. She’s a middle-aged woman in a pants suit and we know how well that went last time

      I think what they really don’t like is that she has spent a lot of her time in office doing outreach to groups that the DC press corpse (to say nothing of the GOP) don’t think matter: Black women, indigenous communities, young voters, etc. Why isn’t she over in Korea glowering at the DMZ or something to show how tough she is? Or speaking to a conference of white businessmen? You know, important stuff. Instead, we see her glad-handing a bunch of POC volunteers at an inner-city women’s shelter. What’s up with that?

      I think come election day, we’ll see what’s up with that. Harris is very popular among the Democrats’ most important base voters and Harris has done yeoman’s work making sure they’re fired up and ready to put more Dems in office around the country.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I’m particularly proud of our work in NM. We managed get an old law banning abortion repealed, the year before Dobbs. We saw the SC ruling coming and worked hard to ensure women still had full access to their healthcare. Took several election cycles to gain the necessary legislative majority, but got it done.

      Some localities in RW areas are trying to pass their very own personal abortion bans, but Gov. Lujan Grisham (D, of course) signed a law overriding these efforts.

      Y’all know this, but state and local elections matter.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Baud

      @jonas:

      By “messaging” of course, Republicans mean “how can we keep the electorate from knowing how radical we really are

       

      “What part of prized cattle is insulting?”

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Geminid

      @Matt McIrvin: That’s certainly the Republican hope for next year’s national election. This year’s Virginia elections won’t be fought on national economic issues unless the debt ceiling battle disrupts the economy. That would be a big issue, but one that works against Republicans, I think.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Jeffro

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:if the Rs continue to think of abortion as a question of “messaging,” they are going to lose.

      Their idea of “messaging” = “lie more, and louder, about the Democrats’ position on abortion”.  Full stop.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: It did seem like the public were losing sight of cause and effect during the Great Recession: Republicans and centrists successfully pushed this nonsense idea that recessions happened because of excess government spending, which was backwards, so they could cut spending and blame the resulting misery on Obama. It didn’t take down Obama but Democratic power was seriously eroded at the state and local level.

      But I think part of that was because Democrats had already embraced austerity ideas to too great a degree–Obama did, but it wasn’t just Obama. It came out of the whole 1990s-era slide of Democrats toward “small-government” and deficit-hawk rhetoric. Paul Krugman was making the classic Keynesian argument for countercyclic spending, but Democratic politicians were too hesitant to do that.

      And I think the political climate has changed there since the 2000s. Though the return of inflation after the COVID-era disruptions and relief spending might make it harder to make the argument.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Jeffro

      @Geminid:I’m not sure what issues Republicans will center. Standing up to the Chinese Communist Party won’t cut any ice with suburban voters.

      At a guess?

      • lying about crime
      • lying about Democrats wanting unlimited abortions 4 all, double plus infanticide
      • lying about schools, curricula, CRT, etc (they won’t be able to help themselves)

      I know Youngkin’s approval rating is above water; the VA state GOP is as crazy as ever and fortunately isn’t afraid to show it.

      Reply

