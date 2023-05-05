We stand for the right of a woman to make decisions about her own body. pic.twitter.com/aWo1HT8dzT
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 2, 2023
This was a story in the Washington Post‘s early-morning Daily 202, on Monday: “GOP focuses on Harris and suggests Biden won’t live to 2028”…
President Biden’s formal announcement that he seeks reelection has led to a boom in pieces on what role Vice President Harris will play, and an explosion of conservative commentary that 2024 is just as much a referendum on her as it is about the candidate at the top of the ticket.
Harris appears prominently and frequently in the president’s official launch video — not just at Biden’s side, but on her own. There’s nothing especially surprising there. She’s the sitting vice president and his running mate. It would have been weird if she had been absent.
In some ways, what’s going on over in the GOP is more interesting, even if the political payoffs are pretty obvious.
– First and foremost, the tactic reminds voters that Biden, at 80, is the oldest president ever and would be 86 when he finishes a hypothetical second term. (Former president Donald Trump, who currently leads the Republican pack, is 76.)
– It puts the spotlight on a vice president whom GOP base voters dislike even more than they dislike Biden. (Her overall job approval isn’t that much worse than his, though neither possesses enviable numbers.)
Two caveats: The GOP has attacked Harris since she was picked, and the argument didn’t work in 2020 or 2022.…
Have you noticed that this Harris person is… excessively melanined? And also lacks the essential Y chromosome? Voters who pay attention to those dog whistles weren’t voting for a Democrat in the first place, and the people who will aren’t going to be persuaded.
Let's get it done. pic.twitter.com/2n0rocsjPK
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 4, 2023
In a fiery speech at Howard University last night,@VP Kamala Harris made clear abortion with be at the forefront of Biden's 2024 re-election agenda—as Republicans struggle to find their messaging footing on the issue: https://t.co/OjBj3aGORt
— Abigail Tracy (@abigailtracy) April 26, 2023
Thank you to each and every small business owner in our nation for all that you do to support and strengthen our communities. pic.twitter.com/LcSy1Xi8sS
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 3, 2023
We’re making it easier to start and grow a small business.
Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, the last two years were the greatest years for new small business applications on record. pic.twitter.com/8vt7oWgyNA
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 1, 2023
Elsewhere…
Just when I thought I couldn't love Dark Brandon any more than I already did. pic.twitter.com/nxd1dGzEJM
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) May 4, 2023
