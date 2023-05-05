Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Blue Bench Brigade

Hey all! Sorry to have been quiet lately. I was under a big deadline to launch my art site, and am prepping three different shows right now, with rehearsals right around the corner, so I’ve been swamped with work. I’ve also just been overwhelmed with the incredible acts of transphobia that seem to be the GOP’s lifeblood, so every time I start to write, another shitty transphobic event happens that tops the last one!

Shit is pretty bad, ya’ll… (emphasis mine)

Florida Legislature Sends Extreme Gender-Affirming Care Ban to Governor’s Desk

Even among the crowded field of extreme and damaging bans on best practice, age-appropriate health care, this bill stands out as particularly mean-spirited. SB 254 is an extreme, unprecedented attack on transgender people, their health care, and the families and health care providers who care for them.

SB 254 would give Florida the unprecedented ability to strip parental rights from parents who support their transgender children. This bill would penalize providers by inflicting criminal penalties (including felony penalties) on providers who give gender-affirming care; it would take licenses away from those providers; and it would prohibit Medicare from covering gender-affirming care for transgender youth or adults. It would also forbid public funds, including those of a public university, public hospital, city or county, and Medicare, from being used to provide benefits that include gender-affirming care – for transgender people of all ages. And – uniquely – it allows the state to use gender-affirming care or the “risk” of such care for a child as a reason to give Florida family courts exceptional jurisdiction to set aside another state’s custody determination.

This bill is really damn scary. It legalizes kidnapping trans children from supportive parents, discriminating against transgender adults by threatening providers, and also will allow the state to take away kids from their parents if one of their parents is transgender or supports transgender rights because that could put the child at “risk” of gender-affirming care.

Horrifying.

Elsewhere, we have shit like this:

A group of women watch Rep. Zooey Zephyr while occupying the public bench she worked from after being censured.

Zooey Zephyr, Montana’s lone transgender representative  was censured by the Republican-run Montana legislature. They forbid her from entering the House chamber, so she decided to work from this public bench outside of the chamber. This is her on April 27:

Zooey Zephyr

A few days later, those women snickering in the top photo took over the bench, forcing Zephyr to work standing up at the nearby lunch counter. They have been identified as family members of the same lawmakers who censured Zephyr.

A lot of people are noting the similarities…

But, in a sign that people are not all terrible assholes, a group of folks in Helena who are remote workers have been going to the Capitol in order to hold the bench for Zephyr. They call themselves the Blue Bench Brigade.

“I don’t do well with bullying, and I decided instead of just kind of staying at home and fuming about this, that I was going to come in and at the very least, just tell Zooey that I support her and admire her bravery,” said Kurt Fehlig, one of three people holding down the bench around noon Tuesday.

“We’re keeping the bench for Zooey. So we can’t move,” said Tom Snell.

FUCK YES. THIS IS HOW YOU SHOW ALLYSHIP!!! 

Zooey herself is being incredibly positive and resilient about the whole thing:

On a personal note, this kind of behavior is pretty common in the lives of trans people, and it manifests in both small and big ways. I’ve also been quiet because I have been dealing with some bullies of my own in a space that is supposed to be a safe haven for me. I have been a member of a recovery group the last three years, which voted last spring to change from a Women’s meeting to a Women’s Plus meeting, so that the nonbinary people and trans women who were in the group felt included, and to indicate to newcomers who might be trans that the group was a safe place to get sober.

This effort has been under attack now for the last few months as some of the older women in the group have been talking about needing a safe space for “women” (read: cis-women) and spreading disinformation that could have been pulled straight from JK Rowling’s twitter feed. This weekend there will be a big meeting to decide whether or not this group that I have called home is going to choose to exclude me and other trans folks or not.

What I plan to say is that the purpose of that group is to help as many people as it can. Having a more inclusive name to the group harms no one, it just asks that everyone make space for one another. It can be a little uncomfortable, but we will all benefit from it in the long run. To intentionally close the group to trans folks is to make us into a political issue, rather than recognizing that we are people who are just trying to be in community with others we relate to.

I also have a lot of thoughts of how it has become culturally acceptable on reneging on trans people when it becomes uncomfortable. The biggest example lately was the harm Budweiser did to the trans community by cratering to right-wing hatred, pulling their partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, and quiet-firing the employees responsible for it. When a large institution shows that bowing to transphobia is acceptable given a certain threshold of discomfort or pressure, they give other institutions and individuals permission to do the same, which ripples out across culture. Trans people are human beings, not a political issue, and we should reject efforts to make us one.

Back to the grindstone! Happy Friday

    2. 2.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Stay strong and I wish you the best of luck with your recovery group and your art project

    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Thank you for your passionate and thoughtful posts, Eddie. I’m very glad you’re here.

    8. 8.

      Fake Irishman

      Small technical point here from within my health policy balliwack:

      I have no idea how a state can forbid Medicare from covering a service, since that’s a federal program. I could see Medicaid, since that’s a joint federal-state service. Of course, ideologues in the state legislature aren’t exactly know for their knowledge of public policy….

      I do think there is a very good chance much of this legislation will ultimately be struck down in court, if nothing else because of vagueness and poor draftsmanship (see the SC injunction issued against the West Virginia bathroom bill, which is not a final ruling, but does indicate the court will take a long hard, critical look).  Of course, I know that’s only part of the idea behind these bills; terrorizing trans folks in the short term may be worth more to the sponsors than long-term constitutionality.

      Hang in there P.E., you’ve got plenty of friends in your corner even if it doesn’t feel like it most of the time these days.

    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      I bet those ladies consider themselves good Christians.

      Assholes for Christ, they are.

    10. 10.

      rikyrah

      I’ve also just been overwhelmed with the incredible acts of transphobia that seem to be the GOP’s lifeblood, so every time I start to write, another shitty transphobic event happens that tops the last one!

      They are horrible people who need someone to hate. That is the basis for them.

       

      As for the KKKaren’s who sat on the bench. After they were exposed for their shitty behavior, they decided to whine about it, trying to make themselves out to be victims – the hateful shrews

    11. 11.

      Baud

      This weekend there will be a big meeting to decide whether or not this group that I have called home is going to choose to exclude me and other trans folks or not.

      This is so weird to me since you’ve been going there for three years.  I mean, I can get a group of cis people saying that they want to exclude trans people — I’m not on board with it, but I’m familiar with the mindset.  But if they haven’t been excluding trans people, why are they up in arms over the more inclusive name for the group?

    12. 12.

      Baud

      @Fake Irishman: A great many of these laws are unconstitutional, even with the current makeup of the Supreme Court.  But litigation carries risk and it takes time to get resolution, so the red states push forward to terrorize their citizens in the interim.

    13. 13.

      CaseyL

      I hope the show openings go absolutely great!…and definitely hope your support group doesn’t betray its very reason for existing, to assuage a bunch of insecure cranks.

