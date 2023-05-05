Here are a couple of news items worth discussing, one from abroad and one at home.

First up, in a ranting, unhinged video he filmed in front of a pile of dead Russian mercenaries, creepy, murderous Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin says he will withdraw his troops from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on May 10. He repeatedly denounces top Russian military leaders in the video.

Why May 10 instead of, say, May 5? Apparently because there’s a big parade in Russia on May 9 to commemorate their WWII victory? From CNN:

The head of the private military company Wagner accused Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and armed forces chief Gen. Valery Gerasimov of bearing responsibility for “tens of thousands” of killed and wounded fighters, continuing his criticism campaign against Russia’s military leadership. “The dead and wounded — and that’s tens of thousands of men — lie on the conscience of those who did not give us ammunition,” Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video statement released Friday on Telegram, later calling both officials by name.

“For tens of thousands of those killed and wounded, they will bear responsibility before their mothers and children, and I will make sure of that,” he added. In the same video message, Prigozhin praised the former deputy defense minister, Mikhail Mizintsev, who he said has recently joined the Wagner Group as its deputy commander.

No doubt Adam will post more informed commentary on this later than I can offer now, but wow. At some point, it seems likely that either Prigozhin or Putin will have to exit a multistory building via an open window. Preferably both!

In domestic news, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has thoughts on the latest revelation in the ongoing Clarence Thomas scandal, which John Cole covered in a post last night. Here’s a gift link to the WaPo story John quoted, and here are Whitehouse’s comments from Twitter:

Five years ago, I started casting a floodlight on Leonard Leo to explain to the American people how billionaires are working to grow their influence at SCOTUS to bend our democracy to their will. As news continues to reveal the depth of Leonard Leo’s creepy plot, it needs to be clear: his business isn’t *before* the Court; his business *is* the Court. To fill in the blanks here, the Judicial Education Project is the corporate 501c3 twin of the 501c4 Judicial Crisis Network, which funneled anonymous donations into ads for Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett. It has a fellow “fictitious name” group (in effect same entity) that filed amicus brief with Supreme Court as “Honest Elections Project,” without discussing the de facto corporate identity of them all as Leonard Leo front groups.

It’s not just Thomas; they’re corrupt as fuck, the lot of them. I’m grateful Whitehouse continues to shine a spotlight on that slimy fuck Leo, who is much more of a household name these days than he was when he first started sleazing gross hard-right hacks onto the court.

