Today in WTF (Open Thread)

Here are a couple of news items worth discussing, one from abroad and one at home.

First up, in a ranting, unhinged video he filmed in front of a pile of dead Russian mercenaries, creepy, murderous Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin says he will withdraw his troops from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on May 10. He repeatedly denounces top Russian military leaders in the video.

Why May 10 instead of, say, May 5? Apparently because there’s a big parade in Russia on May 9 to commemorate their WWII victory? From CNN:

The head of the private military company Wagner accused Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and armed forces chief Gen. Valery Gerasimov of bearing responsibility for “tens of thousands” of killed and wounded fighters, continuing his criticism campaign against Russia’s military leadership.

“The dead and wounded — and that’s tens of thousands of men — lie on the conscience of those who did not give us ammunition,” Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video statement released Friday on Telegram, later calling both officials by name.
“For tens of thousands of those killed and wounded, they will bear responsibility before their mothers and children, and I will make sure of that,” he added.

In the same video message, Prigozhin praised the former deputy defense minister, Mikhail Mizintsev, who he said has recently joined the Wagner Group as its deputy commander.

No doubt Adam will post more informed commentary on this later than I can offer now, but wow. At some point, it seems likely that either Prigozhin or Putin will have to exit a multistory building via an open window. Preferably both!

In domestic news, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has thoughts on the latest revelation in the ongoing Clarence Thomas scandal, which John Cole covered in a post last night. Here’s a gift link to the WaPo story John quoted, and here are Whitehouse’s comments from Twitter:

Five years ago, I started casting a floodlight on Leonard Leo to explain to the American people how billionaires are working to grow their influence at SCOTUS to bend our democracy to their will.

As news continues to reveal the depth of Leonard Leo’s creepy plot, it needs to be clear: his business isn’t *before* the Court; his business *is* the Court.

To fill in the blanks here, the Judicial Education Project is the corporate 501c3 twin of the 501c4 Judicial Crisis Network, which funneled anonymous donations into ads for Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett.

It has a fellow “fictitious name” group (in effect same entity) that filed amicus brief with Supreme Court as “Honest Elections Project,” without discussing the de facto corporate identity of them all as Leonard Leo front groups.

It’s not just Thomas; they’re corrupt as fuck, the lot of them. I’m grateful Whitehouse continues to shine a spotlight on that slimy fuck Leo, who is much more of a household name these days than he was when he first started sleazing gross hard-right hacks onto the court.

Open thread.

    34Comments

    1. 1.

      cope

      It’s funny to me that as a high school civics class student in the ’60s, the concept of three branches of government balancing each other out so as to prevent any one of them from becoming dominant always struck me as weird in that I didn’t really see what kept the supreme court in check.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Mai Naem mobile

      So I called the USSC phone number i googled(202-479-3000). I believe its the public information officer number. I asked the poor lady who answered the phone if there was a price  list available for bribes made to USSC justices. She hung up on me. I know I didn’t really accomplish much but I want somebody there to know that regular people are paying attention.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MattF

      Yeah, well. You see, there’s ordinary money, which smells bad and leaves a trail of slime, and then there’s immaculate money, which comes out of the pure hearts (and bank accounts) of true conservatives. Confusing the two is a sign of evil.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Mai Naem mobile:

      I’d like to see some lawyers appearing before the Supreme Court grow a pair and scald Thomas’ corruption during oral arguments on cases where Crow, Ginni or Leo have clearly got some involvement. Make it uncomfortable.

      On an unrelated note, I saw that Dicksanctimonious has appropriated obvious Disney fonts for his merch. I cooked up the letter he’ll probably be getting shortly:

      “Dear Moron:

      If you don’t knock it off, we have a large and experienced team of amoral predatory IP lawyers who will skull fuck you with the pens they use to sign their complaints, applications for injunctions and needlessly punitive damage requests. We don’t like seeing them do it as it is sickening to watch, but they seem to derive some strange pleasure from it as their only hobby. Frankly, I doubt that we would even need to pay them to do it; to them, their zeal to inflict mountains of pain appears to be the only real joy they seek in life.

      Govern yourself accordingly.

      With much love,

      Bob Iger”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geminid

      Wagner Group and Army formations have been trying to take Bakhmut for 10 months now, wasting thousands of soldiers lives in the attempt. Now they have occupied 90% of Bakhmut, but a month from now they could well be back to zero.

      The Ukrainian counter-offensive will begin any day now. An increased tempo in attacks on Russian fuel and ammunition depots may indicate that the offensive is in its first stages already.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OverTwistWillie

      The next twenty-five years of Russian domestic politics will revolve around “Who lost Ukraine?”.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chief Oshkosh

      It’s interesting that the street address of the USSC is 1 First Street. The original FYIGM signal.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JPL

      Great post!   The Washigton Post has extensive coverage.   Philip Bump highlighted this. link 

      “The ethical conduct of the Supreme Court has been under growing scrutiny,” Emmarie Huetteman wrote. “Questions have been raised over Justice Clarence Thomas’s appearances before Republican-backed groups and his acceptance of favors from a contributor in Texas, Harlan Crow, as well as over his wife, Virginia Thomas, and her job as a conservative advocate.”

      It was written in 2011

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg: DO NOT CALL SCOTUS Switchboard like that, asking about bribes.  The poor lady answering the phones isn’t responsible for or part of Thomas’s pay-for-play schemes.  If you can reach behind her directly to Thomas’ offices, then that’s where you direct your calls and emails. Personally, I’d be jamming his phone lines with requests for sponsorship deals.
      Second, Iger should grow a pair and just start cutting large checks to Democrats, but Disney Corporation won’t take a stand against the people currently and actively attacking them.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      E.

      The damage these people are likely to do to our institutions is unfathomable. They may get rid of Chevron deference—likely will—next term, adding to the disaster of their use of the “major questions doctrine” in West Virginia v EPA. Thomas has stated that he wishes to reverse the last century of Commerce Clause jurisprudence as well. This would be really revolutionary and seal the immiseration of the non wealthy. But just getting rid of Chevron is going to ravage the regulatory powers of the U.S. government.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @E.:

      But just getting rid of Chevron is going to ravage the regulatory powers of the U.S. government.

      How will the SCOTUS enforce these BS decisions?

      ETA: They have no enforcement powers of their own

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OverTwistWillie

      Jobs report: April job reports shocks with 253,000 jobs created, unemployment falls

      I think you have to be open to the possibility that Jerome Powell is just a dumbo.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Matt McIrvin

      @cope: In theory the Supreme Court is subject to impeachment, the President and Senate control appointments, and it’s also possible in theory for the President and Congress to expand the Court. In practice it’s hard for any of these to operate in an environment of stark partisan division–but that’s a problem with the Constitution’s entire structure of checks and balances, which presumes that institutional loyalties will exceed partisan ones.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Wapiti

      @Geminid: I think Wagner doesn’t want to be caught in Bakhmut if/when the UA offensive cuts through the supply lines behind those Russian forces.

      Otoh, is Russia some democracy where military units can choose when to advance and when to withdraw?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Shalimar

      Prigozhin seems to believe Wagner isn’t getting ammo, but they have still managed to keep an offensive going for over half a year for a country that is supposedly very low on stocks.  I wonder if they aren’t already getting all the ammo available to the detriment of regular troops and it still isn’t enough to make him happy.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      PJ

      @Wapiti: Supposedly Wagner is subject to the same commands as any other Russian battalion, it’s just that their recruiting and training is abnormal.  See this Estonian intelligence analysis: https://twitter.com/michaeldweiss/status/1654493540565565441?cxt=HHwWgoC2if_G-PUtAAAA

      “I wouldn’t pay too much attention to Prigozhin’s video. No independent unit of Prigozhin can fight without being supplied with weapons and officers by Russian army. These units are still under general command, not operating separately. His statements may indicate moderate fighting within the elite, but nothing more. Wagner is simply a different method of recruiting than a conventional army. I think there is a lot of noise on this topic and it has no bearing on the war progress.”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      John S.

      @Matt McIrvin:

      An even bigger issue when idiot Republican senators are bloviating about how it would be wrong for congress to enforce oversight over the judiciary because it’s a separate branch of government.

      Some of the people in government have no idea how the government is actually supposed to work.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      OverTwistWillie

      Dark Brandon – making the trains run on time:

      CHICAGO – Amtrak and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) have received federal approval for maximum speeds up to 110 mph for most of the Chicago-St. Louis corridor, primarily between the Amtrak stations in Joliet and Alton.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Geminid

      @Wapiti: Someone noted that a few sentences after Prigozhin vowed to withdraw his troops from Bakhmut, he requested authorization from higher commanders for the move. So he hasn’t mutinied yet.

      Prigozhin’s video is striking. He complains about the lack of ammunition supply, but he could just as well be indicting the war itself. Having the cameraman pan those mangled bodies may drive home a point different from the one he intended.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Tony G

      I’m not an expert on military or political arrangements, but I’ll go out on a limb and suggest that a situation in which the leader of a mercenary army is verbally attacking the government that is paying that mercenary army — is not a very stable situation.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Matt McIrvin

      @John S.: Conservative arguments couched in procedural or abstract philosophical terms have been pure Calvinball since forever.

      Why are they so keen on state legislatures acting as unchecked independent governing bodies with ultimate sovereignty, that can even select the President? Because they think that, given that power, they can gerrymander a majority of state legislatures to hold them forever. Similar with the Court. The question is always just whatever structural argument will preserve minority rule by Republicans.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Tony G

      As for the obvious corruption of the Supreme Court — gee, I wish that some Democrats who are in a position of authority would loudly and proudly go after them, naming names and calling bribery by it’s proper name.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Republicans had no problem campaigning against the Supreme Court for 50 years, so we should ignore the hand-wringers.  But the key point is that they persevered.

      Reply

