Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Hot air and ill-informed banter

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Republicans in disarray!

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

We still have time to mess this up!

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Vaccines are amazing

Vaccines are amazing

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: 

The effort to get teens vaccinated against HPV started less than a generation ago. And it is paying off. Vaccinations provide direct protection and indirect protection in this case. Direct protection is a lower probability of a vaccinated individual getting HPV and then cervical cancer a decade or more later. Indirect protection means there are fewer opportunities for currently non-infected individuals to be infected from now vaccinated partners to then not spread it to future unvaccinated partners.

I would be surprised if we don’t see a decline in mouth and tongue cancers that can be attributed to HPV vaccination proliferation — could probably do a pretty cool analysis that leverages variation in county rate of vaccination a decade ago to get a plausible causal analysis.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • eversor
  • H-Bob
  • Marmot
  • narya
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • scav
  • Scout211
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Tom Levenson
  • trollhattan
  • What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    3. 3.

      scav

      O no, the quandary for some!  an improvement in the naughty body cootie bits and vaccine-enabled!  Burn the experts!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Marmot

      If my memory serves me right, HPV vaccines were an early dip of the right-wing toe in the waters of anti-vaccine nuttiness. Evangelicals specifically, because they felt vaccinating teens against HPV amounts to an endorsement of teen sex.

      Deep thinkers, them

      EDIT: I see p.a. got there first.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      bbleh

      Yet another attack on American Virtue™ by (((elitist))) servants of Satan with their unholy concoctions!

      Soon there will no longer be painful premature deaths of slatterns and Jezebels as the Lord intended.  What will we do then?!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      Kiddo is part of the first cohort to receive this and I’m so happy for this group. Mom had to overcome her retro-hippy reflexive anti-modern medicine views to embrace the notion a cancer can be prevented and perhaps someday, eradicated, and that’s a good thing. Fuck cancer.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Omnes Omnibus

      A new one, I went to my doc for a follow up visit and couple of weeks age and they were promoting Hep B vaxes for people under 60.  i mentioned that I did not fit any of the Hep B risk groups and they said they are pushing it for everyone.  I let them stab me.  I need to go for the second part in June.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      eversor

      @p.a.:

      Yes.  It would encourage promiscuity and sex outside of waiting for marriage so it had to be shut down.  It’s the same freakout as to birth control, abortion, no fault divorce, and everything else they are hopping mad about.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      @Omnes Omnibus: Huh, never heard of this before.

      Am pondering the pneumonia one, because it nailed mom once and thereafter her scarred lungs made her susceptible to every cold that came along, colds that often led back to pneumonia.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Old School

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      i mentioned that I did not fit any of the Hep B risk groups and they said they are pushing it for everyone.

      Probably a better option than assuming drug users will be forthcoming about it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      narya

      Oh how I wish this vaccine had been available for me. As for the others, I’ve had the shingles shots, and I’ll probably get the pneumovax as well. My old workplace was starting to require Hep A and Hep B for everyone (and they would provide it), but I never got around to getting stabbed before the pandemic. I’ll take it up w/ my doc later this year.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Tom Levenson

      Ha!

      I’m on the last chapter of my book on germ theory, and I just finished the passage about smallpox eradication and am about to go on a whirlwind tour of other successes that derive from the insights gained in the late 19th c.  HPV vaccine is one of them! I’ll steal* a factoid from your post, David. Thanks.

      *Amateurs borrow. Professionals steal.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Marmot

      @trollhattan: Glad to hear it.

      What’s behind her anti-modern medicine reflex—the way pregnant women have been treated, say, or some other dumb high-handedness?

      Relative of mine is no antivaxxer, and he doesn’t say “toxin,” but he’s got this idea that unspecified things accumulate in your body to cause unspecified harm. Things in oysters, things in the fumes of cleaning supplies.

      Makes me wonder if there’s some body-impurity phobia fueling anti-vax b.s.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I recall Pfizer introducing an mRNA vaccine for melanoma into clinical trials a while back. Wonder how those are going? I also wondered…melanoma usually starts as pre-melanoma cells – presumably having the vaccine might kill those cells off and not just cure melanoma but prevent it from forming in the first place.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Can’t be said enough. Diagnosed with cervical cancer in 1986, and underwent a total hysterectomy at 32. Please to promote this vaccine far and wide to our youths!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      H-Bob

      @trollhattan: I got and strongly recommend the pneumonia vaccine.  Apparently pneumonia is very opportunistic and gets you when you’ve been with sick with a different ailment (e.g., flu or covid).  I didn’t notice significant side effects.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.