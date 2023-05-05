Cancer statistics 2023 is out. The incidence of cervical cancer 2012-2019 dropped a whopping 65% among women in their early 20s, the first cohort to receive HPV vaccine. A vaccine that prevents cancer! It's amazing when you really think about it. 1/https://t.co/kmnmDwvoeS — Noha Aboelata, MD (@NohaAboelataMD) January 22, 2023

The effort to get teens vaccinated against HPV started less than a generation ago. And it is paying off. Vaccinations provide direct protection and indirect protection in this case. Direct protection is a lower probability of a vaccinated individual getting HPV and then cervical cancer a decade or more later. Indirect protection means there are fewer opportunities for currently non-infected individuals to be infected from now vaccinated partners to then not spread it to future unvaccinated partners.

I would be surprised if we don’t see a decline in mouth and tongue cancers that can be attributed to HPV vaccination proliferation — could probably do a pretty cool analysis that leverages variation in county rate of vaccination a decade ago to get a plausible causal analysis.