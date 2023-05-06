Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

No one could have predicted…

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Come on, man.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Republicans in disarray!

You can’t love your country only when you win.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

You are here: Home / Politics / domestic terrorists / Domestic Terrorism Open Thread: The Friends of Enrique Tarrio

Domestic Terrorism Open Thread: The Friends of Enrique Tarrio

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Domestic Terrorism Open Thread: The Friends of Enrique Tarrio
 


Unpaywalled (gift) link:

Roger Stone is one of Trump’s oldest advisers, having not only encouraged him to run for president in 2016 but also advocated that he do so more than once previously. Stone, alongside his partner Paul Manafort (whom Stone encouraged Trump to hire on his 2016 campaign), was for decades a fixture in D.C., where he gained — and fostered — a reputation for being cutthroat.

… By early 2018, Stone, joined by Tarrio, had sworn fealty to “Western chauvinism” in keeping with the Proud Boys tradition. When Stone traveled to Oregon that March, he brought the Proud Boys with him. In May 2018, Proud Boys joined Stone in the green room of Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show. A few months later, Stone offered a message of support that the Proud Boys shared on their website.

As Trump’s reelection bid gained steam, so did Tarrio and the Proud Boys. Tarrio became the Florida state director of Latinos for Trump. He appeared at several Republican Party events, landing photos with prominent Trumpworld figures including Donald Trump Jr.

Meanwhile, the activities of his organization, the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project reported, had become “strongly correlated with the fortunes of former president Trump.” Of the 150-plus events in which Proud Boys had a public presence in 2020, ACLED tallied, nearly two-thirds were explicitly supportive of Trump’s reelection.

Most of those events came after Trump failed to repudiate the Proud Boys during a presidential debate. Moderator Chris Wallace asked if Trump — who had been hyperactively demanding Joe Biden disown left-wing violence — would do the same of extremists on the right by asking them to stand down. Trump asked whom he should address, and Biden suggested the Proud Boys.

“Proud Boys,” Trump said: “stand back and stand by.”…

When Trump subsequently lost the election, the Proud Boys stepped forward. In both November and December 2020, D.C. hosted pro-Trump protests that devolved into violence involving members of the Proud Boys. The December events in particular are noteworthy. Stone spoke to the crowd, conferring briefly with Tarrio at the scene. Tarrio managed to post a photo from the White House, something the Trump administration said was a function of his participating in a public tour. He also ripped a Black Lives Matter flag off a church and set it on fire — leading to his arrest when he arrived in Washington on Jan. 4, 2021, for the protest at the Capitol…

Internal Proud Boys messages offered a preview of the group’s approach to the day. On Jan. 4, Tarrio sent an internal group a voice message, including one bit of advice: “You want to storm the Capitol.” A bit later, another participant in the group wondered “what would they do [if] 1 million patriots stormed and took the capital building. Shoot into the crowd? I think not.”

Proud Boys — though not Tarrio, given his Jan. 4 arrest — were among the first people to attack police officers on Capitol Hill the day of the riot and to make entry into the building. Afterward, they celebrated…

On Thursday, Tarrio and three other members of the Proud Boys were convicted on federal charges of seditious conspiracy, plotting to use force to halt the finalization of the 2020 presidential electoral vote count. They aren’t the first to be convicted on such charges; that dubious honor goes to members of the Oath Keepers.

Tarrio’s conviction, though, also does something else: It brings a sedition conviction much closer to Trump’s inner circle. This wasn’t a random Trump fan caught up in the day’s fervor. It wasn’t even an extremist plotting with his allies to disrupt Congress. It was a friend of a friend, someone who’d tried to intertwine the White House with the fringe — with some success.

He now faces up to 20 years in prison.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride
  • Geminid
  • kalakal
  • M31
  • Miss Bianca
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Ruckus
  • Scout211
  • SpaceUnit

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    4. 4.

      Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride

      @Omnes Omnibus: I just found out that they’ve been doing their latest thing a few blocks from my house.  A small queer-owned shop that recently opened has been sponsoring Drag Queen Story Hours, and the local Proud Boys have faithfully showed up to do whatever it is they do at such events.  If they’re trying to pick fights, apparently it hasn’t worked.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ruckus

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I believe they are the definition of fuck around and find out.

      Weird? Well people that know that what they want the country to be can only be gained by violence to me says YES, they are that definition. Because they know that most people do not want what they want. Or anything close. They are the subset of humanity that is defined by the words – shitty fucking humans.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      @Omnes Omnibus: Are they unusually weird though?  Aren’t they just a prominent manifestation of the arrested (ha) male emotional development characteristic of MAGA?  The whole macho affect, the faux-military play, the violence, even the name.  I see a dozen surly, paunchy white men in trucks just like ’em every day, and that’s without looking.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Geminid

      I read that federal prosecutors have asked that Oathkeepers leader Stewart Rhodes be given a 25 year sentence for his role in the attempted insurrection. That’s another group Roger Stone was tight with.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      M31

      the only good thing about Trump not being in jail is that these punks get to sit in their cells contemplating the fact that he’s sitting on his gold plated toilet and they’re in the slammer

      I don’t support Trump not being in jail, mind you

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      Reposted from downstairs.  This thread is more relevant:

      Look at that, the DOJ is “doing something.”

      I posted last night about the latest J6 defendant convicted and sentenced yesterday For 14 years in prison It is the longest prison sentence so far.

      Yesterday, prosecutors asked the judge to sentence Stewart Rhodes to 25 years.

      And this morning, a story about identifying the person known as “Pink Beret” who has been in the most wanted J6 list but was not yet identified until an ex-boyfriend was shown her photo and he called the FBI with the tip.

      No. 537 on the FBI list is a woman wearing a white coat and black gloves, carrying a black Dolce & Gabbana purse, who has been the subject of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories. In one image, with her eyebrow arched, she looks dead at the camera like she’s Jim from “The Office.” In another, she’s standing near the Capitol, appearing to direct rioters with a stick.

      Atop her head: a pink beret.

      “I stopped dead in my tracks,” the designer, who asked not to be named to avoid harassment and threats, recalled in an interview with NBC News. “I’m like, ‘That’s Jenny.’”
      He sent in a tip to the FBI. On Monday, he said he got a call from the bureau, confirming they were investigating Jenny. By Friday, a law enforcement official confirmed to NBC News that the bureau had identified “Pink Beret” as the clothing designer’s ex, Jennifer Inzuza Vargas, of Los Angeles.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.