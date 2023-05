I had a Dorothy Winsor Authors in Our Midst post scheduled for today at 11, but I ended up gardening from 10 am until 2:30 pm. Didn’t even stop for lunch, had no computer out there, and I forgot to check at 11 to make sure it went up.

So I am part of the reason there wasn’t a post for so long, and Dorothy was stood up at the altar. Authors post is now scheduled for 10 am on Sunday, so please be sure to stop by for take two. :-)

Totally open thread.