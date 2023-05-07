Well done, sir!
Look, there are just too many Trump cases and crimes to keep them all straight. I think we need a mnemonic device to help us with this. So, I've come up with one to help you keep track of them. It's easy to remember. Just think: C-O-R-R-U-P-T P-R-E-S-I-D-E-N-T.
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 27, 2023
Personal fraud
RICO (Georgia)
Election fraud (Georgia)
Stolen secrets
Insurrection
Defamation
Election fraud (Federal)
New York City corporate fraud (Stormy Daniels case)
The crimes we don't know about yet
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 27, 2023
Open thread.
