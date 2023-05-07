Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Let’s finish the job.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Republicans in disarray!

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Self-Indulgence Open Thread: Congratulations, Neera Tanden

Late Night Self-Indulgence Open Thread: Congratulations, Neera Tanden

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: 

Basic memo: Career Democratic process professional replaces her departing boss. But those of us who remember 2021 will understand why this drab announcement has drawn so much knicker-twisting among the horseshoe Repub/’Leftist’ brigade…

Back at the start of the Biden administration, Ms. Tanden was accused of being excessively honest on social media, so she ended up withdrawing her nomination. But the job’s open again, and it’s become clear to even the meanest media intelligence that the Horseshoe Brigade has no interest in governing beyond obstructing all attempts to do so…

Why it matters: It further boosts Tanden in the Biden White House after she started the administration with a failed confirmation battle to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

Between the lines: Tanden’s portfolio will include economic mobility, racial equity, health care, immigration and education, according to the White House…

What they’re saying: “While growing up, Neera relied on some of the critical programs that she will oversee as Domestic Policy Advisor, and I know those insights will serve my administration and the American people well,” President Biden said in a statement.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with Neera in her new role.”…

Go cry, haterz.

The internet, of course, never forgets (and rarely forgives). Hell, if I were bored enough, I could dig up several pages of ranting & aggregation from the prior argument!


Late Night Self-Indulgence Open Thread: Congratulations, Neera Tanden

Speaking of nostalgia for those ‘across-the-aisle’ alliances:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eclare
  • NotMax
  • sab
  • VeniceRiley

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    4. 4.

      sab

      Biden, being so very old, is very good at playing a long game.

      Also too. I have seen him at White House events, stooping down to talk to people in chairs and wheel chairs.  Then he springs to his feet.

      I couldn’ t do that with my arthritic knees at 69. He is fifteen years older than me and a lot more spry. If he has a competent VP ( which he does)  I am perfectly happy to trust in his health. My dad is plugging along at 98.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      sab

      So Bidenesque. Biding his time until he could get her into the position he wanted her in.

      Long game. Old people may be old, but they know stuff.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      Personal woo-hoo!

      Found myself in need to an emergency back-up bottle of vodka before the planned monthly excursion into town planned for next week and did not at all feel like making an out of the ordinary excursion there. Upon online searching of flyers for what stores there are more locally, discovered Saturday was the last date of a sale on an acceptable brand at Long’s (now owned by CVS).

      Hadn’t shopped there in years. Interior completely reconfigured from what it was. Anyway, drove over, picked up the hooch and drove back. About 2 miles each way.

      Mostly downhill on the return leg home (meaning regenerative braking got to do its thing nearly all the way). Four traffic lights, conveniently three of which were green. Whereupon on pulling into the garage and shutting off the engine was pleased as punch to see the readout for the mileage on the barely over a year old hybrid truck for that short trip was showing a stunning 96.3 mpg.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      sab

      @NotMax: Have you ever consideted that you are a former sophisticated New Yorker turned into a backwoods hick? Not criticizing. I’m midwestern. Just noticing.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.