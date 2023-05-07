President Biden has announced Neera Tanden will succeed outgoing Susan Rice as the White House domestic policy adviser https://t.co/CmolbMuFPU — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 5, 2023

Basic memo: Career Democratic process professional replaces her departing boss. But those of us who remember 2021 will understand why this drab announcement has drawn so much knicker-twisting among the horseshoe Repub/’Leftist’ brigade…

Neera Tanden will replace Susan Rice as the head of the Domestic Policy Council.https://t.co/3Pp3SdNYJv — Axios (@axios) May 5, 2023

Back at the start of the Biden administration, Ms. Tanden was accused of being excessively honest on social media, so she ended up withdrawing her nomination. But the job’s open again, and it’s become clear to even the meanest media intelligence that the Horseshoe Brigade has no interest in governing beyond obstructing all attempts to do so…

… Why it matters: It further boosts Tanden in the Biden White House after she started the administration with a failed confirmation battle to lead the Office of Management and Budget. Between the lines: Tanden’s portfolio will include economic mobility, racial equity, health care, immigration and education, according to the White House… What they’re saying: “While growing up, Neera relied on some of the critical programs that she will oversee as Domestic Policy Advisor, and I know those insights will serve my administration and the American people well,” President Biden said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with Neera in her new role.”…

Go cry, haterz.

The internet, of course, never forgets (and rarely forgives). Hell, if I were bored enough, I could dig up several pages of ranting & aggregation from the prior argument!

People who haven't thought about Susan Rice since she was briefly considered for VP in 2020 have opinions about Neera Tanden replacing her as domestic policy advisor. — Re-elect Brandon (@gdigitalzsmooth) May 5, 2023





This for all the Neera Tanden haters who are stewing in their own juices because she got a new job with the Biden administration. pic.twitter.com/c4nI7b4kv4 — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) May 6, 2023

Brace for a bumper crop of cope. https://t.co/Jgwz09qhXu — Jean-Michel Connard 🎃 (@torriangray) May 5, 2023

The Neera Tanden hate On Here has always been so comical. The majority of it comes from the hyper-online Left, who hated her because she gave back a tiny fraction of the shit they gave Dems. And anyone pushing back on their bad faith BS is immediately 'toxic' or whatever. — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) May 5, 2023

50 years from now, Berners will still be salty about the two times Bernie Sanders got mollywhopped in the Democratic primaries. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) May 6, 2023

Oh my God!!! Partisan statements…to the fainting couch! How could she say such a thing about poor old Ted Cruz!https://t.co/g0QdG3swOt pic.twitter.com/GIzlFfKHRw — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) May 5, 2023

Look at the main "Left" people she sparred with: the Bruenigs, Tulsi Gabbard, Glenn Greenwald, David Sirota, Brie Brie, etc. Seems like a pretty good list of people all the Libs were right about (being bad faith ratfvckers). If those were my 'enemies', I'd feel pretty good. — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) May 5, 2023

I repeatedly asked people to give me examples of her 'mean tweets' or 'attacking left' behavior & no one could really come up with anything aside from the Bruenig thing, which…I think we can see who was vindicated by the passage of time there (Also, Bruenig just outright lied). pic.twitter.com/IGrUbTSeEX — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) May 5, 2023

Speaking of nostalgia for those ‘across-the-aisle’ alliances:

Senator Manchin is 100% correct. Neera Tanden – the equivalent of Matt Schlapp from the Right – should not be the OMB Director for the US Government. This was always a bad choice by President Biden. https://t.co/0UuJjwDih3 — American Citizen (@TheWorldWatch) February 19, 2021