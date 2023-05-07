Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Life Update, Tokyo Edition

Flying to Japan is easy. You just take 15mg THC, 6mg melatonin, and 600mg gabapentin, and by the time you wake up from your coma, it’s a regular four-hour flight. At that point I played some Return to Monkey Island, read some Excession by Iain M. Banks (and my god I have not had this much fun with a space opera in a while), disposed of the contraband, and deplaned. I was momentarily detained at customs but only because the agent’s visa printer broke. Now it’s our first full day, which as I recall is the most painful, so, that will be fun.

I haven’t had a vacation in a while, so I am super excited to be here. At the risk of sounding like too much of a hopeless weeb–I’ve traveled a lot, I’ve been around, I know where my favorite place is, so why bother going anywhere other than my favorite country? So here I am. I actually started learning Japanese, too, so I can kinda sorta read the most important stuff; I’m roughly as literate as a six-year-old, though my production is a long way off.

Life Update, Tokyo Edition 1
Today’s breakfast

We have a very empty itinerary. Just the usual suspects–Tokyo, Hakone, Kyoto, Osaka, Tokyo again. Super open to suggestions if anybody has any! It’s my fourth time, so I’ve done some of the Obvious Stuff, but there’s so much that I can safely say there’s lots more Obvious Stuff to do. My list is mostly shopping, and hiking (Takaosan, open to more ideas). I want to get a non-export model Seiko, some more jeans, Tears of the Kingdom, a bunch of the amazing Biore Aqua Rich sunscreen that AOC is obsessed with, whimsical cat collars, a yukata for my mom, some whiskey for my dad, and a bag to put it all in. The exchange rate is crazy in our favor (~¥130/$1) so this is gonna be great.

On the home front, the landscapers finally installed our front landscaping, so our contract with the builder is now complete. We have a two-story elm tree, a nice maple, a flowering pear, and a bunch of shrubs. Still need to set up the side yard, so I’ll just have to do that when I get back. I will be sure to write up all my misadventures–and if anybody has advice for planting in Denver, we have everything from scorching full sun to mostly full shade to deal with. Gardeners have recommended Japanese maples, Arborvitae, Japanese rose, mountain laurel, hydrangeas, Japanese yew… I swear all the Japanese varieties were recommended unprompted… still need some ground cover and vegetables.

Oh, Samwise needed a couple teeth out, the poor guy (resorption), but he’s doing a lot better now. He’d been pretty timid and cranky, which I’d chalked up to the move, so it’s good that I had him in for a dental cleaning. Thank god insurance covered it–cat dentistry costs almost as much as human dentistry, wow! They’re both doing great and even get along sometimes.

It feels silly to say this what with how objectively good my life is but it feels like things have really come together. I’ve had a fair bit of latent anxiety for the last year and a half but it seems to have abated. Which is good, because I have a lot of work to do! I’m angling for a promotion and my friend and I are buckling down on the video game we’re making. It’s a point-and-click adventure/dating sim set in the Lovecraft universe. You play as a student at Miskatonic University who is surrounded by assorted demigods and madmen and monsters; you have to solve a mystery and (optionally) fall in love. We just contracted with an artist for characters and backgrounds, so it really is happening. Hopefully. We’ll need a bit of scratch to actually afford all the art, so look out for a crowdfunder later this year, if I may be so bold.

So yeah! Vacation time. I’ll be sure to send some postcards from the road.

    31Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      It feels silly to say this what with how objectively good my life is but it feels like things have really come together

      Thanks, Biden!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Urza

      Are the primal horrors possible objects of your love?

      Be interested to see your vacation pics.  And if you have any issues setting up on a local sim card.  Whats their internet speeds up to these days?  Was already 100MB in 2004 so I bet they’re still doing better than anything we’ve got, in Tokyo at least.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jerzy Russian

      Also on the agenda:  going to public places without worrying about getting shot.  As a bonus: having a high probability of getting there without having to own or rent a car.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      burnt

      My cousin, who lived in Japan for more than 15 years, was rather fond of this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sanin_Kaigan_National_Park

      but it looks like the closest you will be is Kyoto. I love me some Iain M. Banks and Iain Banks but especially Iain M. Banks. It’s hard to believe he has been gone nearly 10 years. Honestly, I can’t choose a favorite space opera of his. I love them all.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      catfishncod

      Excession is my favorite of Banks’ Culture cycle; it knocks over all those Minds’ great pretensions and manipulations-of-the-moment and shows that for all their powers, they too are mortals capable of the same foolish sins.

      And if I had to pick one GSV to hang out with, it would be the Sleeper Service. Pity ve probably wouldn’t agree.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      eclare

      I have no idea what that breakfast is, but I bet it was tasty!  Have a great time.

      Glad life is feeling more settled for you.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      I know I just ate dinner, but that breakfast has my mouth watering! Have a wonderful vacation! I’m sure the kitties are being little angels at home (heheh).

      Reply
    11. 11.

      ColoradoGuy

      The West Coast of Japan is pretty special. Much less developed and very scenic, with lots of little temples here and there.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ken

      @Urza: Are the primal horrors possible objects of your love?

      I could see Nyarlathotep, in “black Pharaoh” guise, in that role, with the human all unawares. It would end in tears, I assume.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Another Scott

      Enjoy!

      I was last in Japan (Nara) for a conference in May 2019.  Got a nasty case of Influenza A about a day or two before I left.  I thought it was just a bad cold, so I missed the chance to take Tamiflu when I got back.  :-/

      It’s great to have discovered the place you like the best.   We’re still looking around.  ;-)

      Arborvitae

      I’m not a fan of those, myself. Too prickly, and they either grow into giants or die for some unknown reason here in NoVA. Is anything native appropriate to the space?.

      Good luck and have a great time!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Sounds like a ton of fun! I’ve always wanted to visit Japan at least once in my life

      Be sure to take a wrist-shot of your new JDM Seiko to show us : )

      Are you in the market for quartz or mechanical?

      That video game idea sounds interesting. I’d like to see how it’s executed

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Anne Laurie

      @Major Major Major Major: it’s eighteen various things, half pickled, very monastic, in honor of some vow I’ll have to translate later.

      I’m sure it was delicious (mostly), but I’m afraid ’17 types of pickle for breakfast’ caused an instant flashback to Bruce Jay Friedman’s Lonely Guy’s Guide to Life (from memory):

      Breakfast: Eat a chunk of liverwurst, down a shot of clamato, you’re ready for whatever the day is liable to throw at you.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      I’d recommend the Kiyo mizu dera shrine in Kyoto and Saihoji garden outside of Kyoto.

      But I’m sure those are established tourist attractions.

      Send the blog pics!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      frosty

      @Another Scott: Seconded on the arbor vitae. Our landscaper 15 years ago didn’t listen to us and planted these. We’re getting them taken out in a month or so. Big (too big) and not attractive at all.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      different-church-lady

      You just take 15mg THC, 6mg melatonin, and 600mg gabapentin

      Jezus, at that point they could just check you as luggage.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      eversor

      On the Seikos be aware that a good Seiko costs more than a damn Rolex.  It’s also better made than a Rolex.  But you’re going to be in for 10k+ USD and it can only be repaired in Japan when you need it to be.

      If you can find it, and they will sell it, the Grand Seiko Spring Drive Snowflake can be had for even down to 4k if you get the cheaper one is arguably the best watch out there.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Urza

      @Major Major Major Major: I’d like to go back, but it was barely sized for me years ago, should lose a few pounds first.

      Thinking of switching my phone to a Pixel Fold when it comes out, and the other Pixels have only had virtual sim cards that i’m not sure how they work internationally.  Possible reason not to switch right away if it affects travel.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      BruceFromOhio

      You just take 15mg THC, 6mg melatonin, and 600mg gabapentin, and by the time you wake up from your coma, it’s a regular four-hour flight.

      If I could do this every time I encountered a commercial aircraft, I’d probably travel more.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Marc

      Oddly enough, we’re heading towards Japan tomorrow, although we’ll be stopping in Hong Kong for a few days first (first visit for me).  We’ve also been to Japan several times, we have friends in Osaka so we tend to spend more time there.  After that we’re off to some places we’ve not yet been, Shikoku (staying in Kotohira), Nikko (with a night in Tokyo along the way), Kanazawa, Takayama, then back to Osaka for a few more days.

      Nikko can be a day trip from Tokyo, with with a national park and a bunch of Shinto and Buddhist shrines.  There’s the Aoi Matsuri festival in Kyoto on 5/15, if you’re in the Kyoto/Osaka area.  We also have tickets to see the Hanshin Tigers play the Yomiuri Giants at Koshien Stadium 5/28, which is always a spectacle (some unsecured Colonel Sanders statue will likely end up in Osaka’s Dotonburi canal).  Mostly we’ll be wandering about using our rail passes, renting bikes, and enjoying the scenery.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      dm

      Nara is worth the trip from Kyoto if you haven’t been.

      If you have been to Nara, then check out the Byodo-in in Uji, instead. An expat couple I met at my hotel recommended I check it out, and I thought it was well worth the half day trip from Kyoto. The next time I go, I’ll cross the river and climb the rise (hill?).

      Yudofu in Arashiyama, plus the bamboo forest, plus, if you can find it, the preserved house where Basho stayed for a few months. His sandals are still waiting on the door step.

      Reply

