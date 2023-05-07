Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

One of Two Things Needs to Happen

I am sick to death of watching the coverage of mass shootings on television, and I have decided that one of two things needs to happen:

1.) We stop fucking covering it, because clearly Republicans do not give a fuck and will not be shamed into doing he right god damned thing.

2.) We start really covering it and start showing the bodies and the blood and gore. No more blurring shit out. Show them what fucking guns do to a toddler. Let them live with that fucking image in their brains.

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      @zhena gogolia: Yeah, as much as I understand the impulse, I would never put the families through that if they didn’t want it done.

      However…making GOP members of Congress view them, that I could be down with. Like I said on the earlier post, make them all sit in the room when the bodies are being prepared for burial. Make them look at every picture from the scene before they can walk onto the House or Senate floor.

      Also, how about for every person killed in an unlawful shooting, every NRA humper in Congress gets a punch in the face.

    3. 3.

      ShadeTail

      Showing the carnage wouldn’t do anything. The extremist fascist minority who are blocking gun reform don’t give a shit.

    4. 4.

      Chetan Murthy

      @ShadeTail: I think it’s to peel off the mushy middle voters who vote GrOPer b/c [reasons, like taxes, “ooh that black man”, etc].  Peel off enough of them, maybe you can get something done.  But I sorta agree with you: we’re stuck with this until (maybe, ugh) something truly horrific happens, that wakes up that mushy middle.  And if Las Vegas and Stoneman Douglas didn’t do it, if Sandy Hook didn’t do it, I don’t know what that would be.

    5. 5.

      ArchTeryx

      I disagree. Showing the aftermath helped to end the Vietnam War after it dragged on for almost a decade. Just as intractable a political problem until the American public was FORCED to see what war did to their young men. That finally turned them against it.

      Yes, get the families involved and get their permission, but I’d still try and impress on them that this is the only way to stop this. The Republicans don’t give a shit. The noses that need to be rubbed it in are the mushy middle that are for gun control but vote Republican anyway. Until one issue gun control voters outnumber the ammosexuals everywhere, the carnage will continue unabated.

      Just dropping all coverage means we end up Lebanon. Permanently. It’s giving up.

    7. 7.

      Anne Laurie

      Cole, showing the images retraumatizes relatives and survivors. (As others have already pointed out.)

      Furthermore, the more graphic the videos, the more Repub sickos are watching them with one hand down their pants.  Let them enjoy their nasty little jollies through 8chan and the right-wing news outlets, as their authoritarian ‘God’ intended.

    9. 9.

      ArchTeryx

      People ask me sometimes why what worked in Australia wouldn’t work here.  Three basic reasons:

      – Parliamentary democracy. The rednecks do not get outsized voting power in Australia.

      – No 2nd Amendment for a rogue Supreme Court to abuse.

      – And most importantly, Australia is a heavily urbanized country. The rednecks are a tiny minority.  They have an outsized share of people’s view of the country (‘Strine’ is basically redneck dialect) but they do not have an outsized share of the vote.

      After the terrible Port Arthur massacre, the government moved to outright confiscate all assault weapons. The rural rednecks screamed as loudly as they did here, but they had neither the votes nor the power to do a damn thing about it. So the guns were bought back and destroyed. They haven’t had a mass shooting incident since.

    10. 10.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, was a guest on Mehdi Hasan’s show tonight and said that the release of graphic photos of shooting victims would have absolutely no impact on Republicans in Congress. She also opposed the release of the photos on the grounds that it would retraumatize the victims’ families. I’m inclined to agree with her. Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise et al are heartless fucking pricks and nothing will ever change their minds.  The only solution is to vote as many of these assholes out of office as possible.

       

       

    11. 11.

      JWR

      @Alison Rose:

      … for every person killed in an unlawful shooting, every NRA humper in Congress gets a punch in the face.

      How about we make it in the nuts. Can we make it in the nuts?

    12. 12.

      John Revolta

      “We” are not covering it. The people who run the TV stations and the rest of the media are covering it.

      I don’t need to tell you who those people are. (Hint: they “do not give a fuck and will not be shamed into doing he right god damned thing”)

    13. 13.

      Jager

      I know I’m an old bastard, but can I roll Greg Abbott out into traffic and slam his Attorney General’s face into a desk, oh, and rip the eye patch off that phony Texas congressman’s face?  The last time I was violent as a civilian was when a drunk ass 30-something spilled my wife’s wine all over her dress, and when I complained he said, ‘You looking to get your ass kicked old man?” He ended up on his back in the bar at the Breakers in Palm Beach. Thanks, Sgt Raoul McGinnis, your training stuck with me.

    15. 15.

      Betsy

      I have a better solution, although not as practical.

      Put them on their own special Covid cruise ship, so to speak:  Republican fuckwits (and right-wing fuckwits who won’t admit to being Republican) need to be launched into space where they can foul up their own dam planet.

      But they should be sterilized first so that no innocent children will suffer after they get there.

    17. 17.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      I saw someone else say that we don’t have a second amendment problem, we have a Republican problem. It’s getting to the point that I am considering that maybe we need to televise every single shooting to force everyone to watch all of the real killing going on in America every single day.

      Every shooting needs headlines that say “Brought to you by the Republican party and the gun industry”. “Thoughts and prayers” have become such a joke line that it’s hard to believe conservative politicians can still say it with a straight face. But then again, they are professional liars.

    21. 21.

      Tony G

      @Alison Rose: Unfortunately, from my point of view, the problem isn’t Republican politicians, per se, or even the NRA, per se.  The problem is the members of the public who are gun fetishists.  The gun humpers are a minority, but they are a large enough minority to make a difference, and they are single-issue voters who are opposed to even the mildest gun control measures.  About ten years ago I had a job at an IBM software support office in East Fishkill, New York.  It was only about 50 miles north of New York City, but it might as well have another planet.  My co-workers were guys (mostly men) who lived in rural areas and, yeah, they loved their guns.  Aside from that they were normal human beings — intelligent enough to work with software and pleasant enough when they were talking about ice hockey or their families.  During my time there, there were two of the worst mass shootings — in Aurora, Colorado and in Sandy Hook.  Many of these “nice, intelligent guys” reacted to these crimes by declaring that they would go out and buy MORE guns and ammunition “before Obama make guns illegal”.  There’s a sickness in our culture, and I can’t see the solution.

    22. 22.

      Elizabelle

      We have a lot of good artists and makeup artists on our side.

      I think we should have them make us up, to look like AR 15 victims, along with the bloody and torn clothing, and we can go stand silent vigil outside Congressional offices (if allowed; if not, outside the Capitol), outside the Supreme Court, and I would love to be outside the rightwing justices’ homes. On the roads in, if we are not allowed to be outside their homes.

      If teased about being zombies, so be it.  At least we would have a positive purpose.

      “Look at what these weapons do.  You are enabling this.”

      I think a strong visual would get press coverage.  Would the photos be more distressing to children than having to do the endless shooting drills?  Or knowing little kids are getting shot?

      I think the solution has to be federal.  Texas is going to Texass long after we are all gone.  Don’t let the minority force these murders upon us.

      For what it’s worth, I saw a photo of JFK’s bloodied button down striped Oxford shirt while flipping through an old Time magazine yesterday.  It has the power to stop you in your tracks. You can see how stiff it is, around the neck and the right shoulder.  It was bright crimson once, now just solid dark red.

      It belongs to the National Archives now.

    23. 23.

      JWR

      @opiejeanne: You’re right. I was thinking about what would hurt me the most. Also: Ted Cruz’s smug-ass face.

      ETA @Kelly: And you’re right, too. Sorry for leaving them out. But now I’ve got an image of MTG and Boebert’s faces in my head and I still wanna kick ’em in the nuts

    24. 24.

      Jackie

      @Alison Rose: Maybe find out how many gunned down were republicans… if the GQP find out they’re killing their own…

      Nah, nebber mind. They’re just sacrificial lambs dying for “The Cause and FREEDUM!”

    25. 25.

      Elizabelle

      RevRick and Kay and others were discussing today making the ammosexuals objects of derision.  Run advertising against them. This would also seem to be a great exercise for Tik Tok, K Pop fans, the BeeHive, whoever wants to amplify the effort.

      Two comments from the morning thread (you can search for “gun”: https://balloon-juice.com/2023/05/07/sunday-morning-open-thread-fly-guy/)

      Kay’s comment number 98:

      I think about a really good advertising campaign to make gun culture undesirable. Ads depicting people with guns in the home as bad parents, thoughtless, reckless – bumbling dopes who put other people at risk- AND humorous ads making fun of how silly a lot of it is, the strutting around with giant guns in supermarkets or dressing in camo and pretending to be soldiers.

      Gun manufacturers sold this problem. Seems like we could sell something different. You could try it one area like they do when rolling out a product- see if it has an effect. Maybe take a percent of each gun regulation groups budget and instead of putting it towards lobbying put it toward creating and publishing these ads.

      Suzanne:

      Honestly, the evens of the last few weeks have created a kind of “new face” of gun ownership (not actually new, but a kind of “new in the popular imagination” new)….and that is the rageaholic crazy scared old man. Definitely not an aspirational character.

      Ridicule them.  They are ridiculous.  But they are running up a body count.

      And:  there is no small irony that they were discussing this in a thread whose theme was Mark Kelly.  Senator from Arizona, husband of Gabby Giffords, who would have gotten there first but for a gun.

    26. 26.

      Kelly

      In 2020 Oregon just barely passed Measure 114, limiting ammo capacity to 10 rounds and setting up a permit system. Votes were 50.7% in favor 49.3% against while the Presidential split was Biden 56% Trump 40%.

    27. 27.

      Starfish

      @Alison Rose: Someone elsewhere suggested starting a news series that was like the Iran Contra coverage. “America Under Seige” and you revisit it every day.

    28. 28.

      Jeffro

      Third thing: a concerted push to get GOP voters to realize…they’re the only folks who can make change happen here.

      Dem voters are on board.

      Dem politicians are on board.

      Heck, even majorities of GOP voters are on board with many common-sense gun safety measures!  But their reps are only listening to the NRA and its $$$, because those same GOP voters a) can’t bring themselves to vote for a Democrat and b) can’t be bothered to harass their reps into DOING SOMETHING on this one issue.

      So they key is to get GOP voters to realize: hey, we know you won’t vote for a Democrat, not just because of this one issue.  But could y’all PLEASE be bothered to get your own reps to do something, before it’s too late?  Before it’s YOUR kids with their brains splattered all over a fucking outlet mall?

      That’s what it will take.  GOP voters realizing they have options here other than voting for the Dem…but they have to actually DO something.

    29. 29.

      Elizabelle

      You cannot shame the shameless.

      But we could embarrass the hell out of their family members and associates.

      In most places, people do not drop the N word, or smoke in restaurants (certainly not on airliners and in public buildings), and it’s not cute to drunk drive. These were all successful campaigns.

      We can do this.

    30. 30.

      Jeffro

      Btw also: a hearty FUCK. YOU. to Megyn Kelly, who decided/tweeted that’s it’s the fault of the gun safety advocates for not realizing they’ve “lost” and finding some other way to solve this problem.  Yes, really.

      “Friend of arsonist blames fire department for daily infernos”, in other words.

    31. 31.

      Sebastian

      @Elizabelle:

      first step is to stop calling them assault rifles but instead call them school shooter rifles. Make it mandatory to label it as such in advertisements and product descriptions.

    32. 32.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Elizabelle: I doubt ridicule would change a thing.  They’re angry already, that’s why they have multiple guns.  Ridicule would only make them angrier.  I agree with @Jeffro: the only thing is to convince the non-gun-nut GrOPer-voters to do something.  Which is …. pretty damn improbable.

    33. 33.

      Elizabelle

      Every time a mass shooting happens, my first emotion is anger, and then a bit of weariness, but then back to anger.

      We cannot let the ammosexuals wear us down.

    35. 35.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Chetan Murthy:

      Which is …. pretty damn improbable.

      It wasn’t that long ago when people were skeptical abortion rights would drive people to the polls. Maybe it’s not exactly the same situation, but we can’t give up either. I’m just saying things that were considered improbable have later come to pass

    36. 36.

      CaseyL

      If enough GOPers were gunned down, you’d see some action on gun control.

      If a few oligarchs got taken out, you’d see some action on gun control.

      Make them as frightened as regular civilians are.  Make them wonder if their kids or spouses or precious little selves will come home each night.

    37. 37.

      nickdag

      I saw something on the Twitter earlier today about a mother doing exactly this. She insisted on showing her son’s destroyed body to drive the insanity home.

      Anyone have the source? I don’t have a clue.

    39. 39.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Alison Rose:

      Also, how about for every person killed in an unlawful shooting, every NRA humper in Congress gets a punch in the face. 

      I’m more for throwing them all into the Sun.

    40. 40.

      SpaceUnit

      Nothing will change until the Republican Party is destroyed via the voting booth.  They are a death cult and the gun is their symbol.

       

      ETA:  FWIW, I think that between the mass shootings, backlash against the Dobbs decision and other issues, we may actually live to see the fuckers destroyed at the voting booth.

    41. 41.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      @Jeffro:

      I posted a link to an article about Megyn Kelly’s odious comments in a previous thread.  She becomes more despicable with each passing week.

    44. 44.

      Elizabelle

      @CaseyL:  Agreed.

      Something else to do, visually:

      Empty desks.  Small ones, for Sandy Hook and Uvalde.  Empty chairs for the week’s or month’s shooting victims, with small chairs to indicate children were killed.

      Make the “justices” drive past them on their way home.

      Array in front of the thoughts and prayers crowd.

      But I agree with those who say bring the pressure to bear on the non crazy Republicans who enable this with their votes.

    45. 45.

      Michael Bersin

      @ArchTeryx:

      Exactly.

      “The first girl I walked up to was crouched down covering her head in the bushes, so I felt for a pulse, pulled her head to the side and she had no face.”

      If Steven Spainhouer had to see that, everyone needs to see it.

    47. 47.

      Another Scott

      @Odie Hugh Manatee:

      Heather Cox Richardson at Substack:

      The Second Amendment to the Constitution, on which modern-day arguments for widespread gun ownership rest, is one simple sentence: “A well regulated militia, being necessary for the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” There’s not a lot to go on about what the Framers meant, although in their day, to “bear arms” meant to be part of an organized militia.

      As the Tennessee Supreme Court wrote in 1840, “A man in the pursuit of deer, elk, and buffaloes might carry his rifle every day for forty years, and yet it would never be said of him that he had borne arms; much less could it be said that a private citizen bears arms because he has a dirk or pistol concealed under his clothes, or a spear in a cane.”

      The problem is the NRA (which is weaker than it was), and the GQP operatives who weaponize every bit of society they can to increase their political power.

      Worth a click.

      Fight for 15!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    49. 49.

      dmsilev

      @nickdag:

      I saw something on the Twitter earlier today about a mother doing exactly this. She insisted on showing her son’s destroyed body to drive the insanity home.

      Anyone have the source? I don’t have a clue.

      Emmett Till comes to mind. That was a previous generation’s horror, but it still fits.

    50. 50.

      Jeffro

      @Chetan Murthy:the only thing is to convince the non-gun-nut GrOPer-voters to do something.

      @Elizabelle:I agree with those who say bring the pressure to bear on the non crazy Republicans who enable this with their votes.

      ad narrator: “We get it.  You might not ever be willing to vote for a Democrat.   There are issues other than just gun safety that matter to you – fine.  But your Republican reps are leaving your kids in the crosshairs while they cash those fat NRA checks.  They’re completely ignoring your safety – and that of your kids, and your parents, and your fellow parishoners, and fellow shoppers.  And day by day, the carnage mounts.

      Just. call.  Just call them and tell them you want to see some action on gun safety.  Universal background checks are something that 85% of all Americans support.  Waiting periods are something that 76% of all Americans support.  Can we at least do that?

      Don’t wait until it happens at your kids’ school, your church, your mall.  It’ll be too late.

      Just call them and tell them: on this one issue, you want some action.  Thank you.”

    51. 51.

      Elizabelle

      There are 21,000 reader comments on the WaPost story on the shopping mall shooting.  Wherein Mr. Spainhouer tried to assist a girl who no longer had a face, it turns out.

      That is the most reader comments I have ever seen on a story.  Ever.  And it just went up today.

      People are fed up.  Tipping point.

      Meanwhile, the FTF NY Times is not allowing reader comments on its gun stories.  That tells you something, too.

    52. 52.

      laura

      If called to bear witness, I will do so.

      I have not, and will not seek the evidence of wanton killing, but if requested by family in order to demand regulation of guns? I will do my part to advance the cause.

