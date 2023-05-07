I am sick to death of watching the coverage of mass shootings on television, and I have decided that one of two things needs to happen:

1.) We stop fucking covering it, because clearly Republicans do not give a fuck and will not be shamed into doing he right god damned thing.

2.) We start really covering it and start showing the bodies and the blood and gore. No more blurring shit out. Show them what fucking guns do to a toddler. Let them live with that fucking image in their brains.