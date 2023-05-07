Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Time Lapse Garden Observations

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Time Lapse Garden Observations

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Jeffg166

An ongoing series, from commentor Jeffg166:

2.24.2023
[At top] Hardy almond tree. The photo doesn’t do it justice. This rainy day makes it pop even more. This is very fleeting. It will peak in a day or two.

3.27.2023

Looked out the back window and saw this. Worthy of being recorded.

4.9.2023

This year’s pot of tulips.

4.11.2023

Ornamental quince.

This seems like a very early bloom to me. Everything seems to be a week or two ahead of where it normally would be.

4.15.2023

Last year I grew tiger eye violas from seed. They went to seed. Collected the seeds. Put them in this pot in the autumn. They sprouted. Made it through the winter.

There is a tiger eye at the front (has the dark veins it the lighter color of the petal) with the other colors used to create it around it. Plus a few other things that were in the genes of the seeds.

Never know what colors I will get from the violas seeds I collect.

What’s going on in your garden (prep / planning / planting), this week?

      VeniceRiley

      Rosebuds are happening. Have some other flowers blooming already.. Waiting for the lavender to tampt the bumble bees back. Blackbird pair  nesting.

