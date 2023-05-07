An ongoing series, from commentor Jeffg166:

2.24.2023 [At top] Hardy almond tree. The photo doesn’t do it justice. This rainy day makes it pop even more. This is very fleeting. It will peak in a day or two.

Looked out the back window and saw this. Worthy of being recorded.

This seems like a very early bloom to me. Everything seems to be a week or two ahead of where it normally would be.

4.15.2023

Last year I grew tiger eye violas from seed. They went to seed. Collected the seeds. Put them in this pot in the autumn. They sprouted. Made it through the winter.

There is a tiger eye at the front (has the dark veins it the lighter color of the petal) with the other colors used to create it around it. Plus a few other things that were in the genes of the seeds.

Never know what colors I will get from the violas seeds I collect.